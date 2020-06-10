Log in
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

(ROK)
Rockwell Automation : to Present at Vertical Research Virtual Investor Event

06/10/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Chairman and CEO, Blake Moret, and SVP and Chief Financial Officer, Patrick Goris, will present at the Vertical Research virtual investor event on Monday, June 15.

The presentation will be webcast beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. Central Time and will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Rockwell Automation website at www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 300 M - -
Net income 2020 762 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 377 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,4x
Yield 2020 1,83%
Capitalization 25 486 M 25 486 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,4%
Chart ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
Duration : Period :
Rockwell Automation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 189,32 $
Last Close Price 220,04 $
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target -14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Blake D. Moret Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ernest Nicolas Senior VP-Operations & Engineering Services
Patrick P. Goris Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sujeet Chand Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Nardecchia Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION11.30%25 486
KEYENCE CORPORATION16.34%101 085
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE4.00%59 515
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-11.47%40 336
EATON CORPORATION PLC0.74%38 168
NIDEC CORPORATION-6.70%37 843
