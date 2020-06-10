Rockwell Automation : to Present at Vertical Research Virtual Investor Event

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Chairman and CEO, Blake Moret, and SVP and Chief Financial Officer, Patrick Goris, will present at the Vertical Research virtual investor event on Monday, June 15.

The presentation will be webcast beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. Central Time and will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Rockwell Automation website at www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com

