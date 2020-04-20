Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Rockwell Automation    ROK

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

(ROK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rockwell Automation : to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 07:03am EDT

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is scheduled to report its second quarter fiscal 2020 results on Tuesday, April 28, before the market opens. The release will be posted on the Rockwell Automation website at www.rockwellautomation.com.

A conference call to discuss the quarterly results will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on April 28. This call will be audio webcast and accessible on the Rockwell Automation website. Presentation materials will also be available on the website prior to the call.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing the following numbers: (833) 236-2747 in the U.S. and Canada; (647) 689-4172 for other countries. Use the following passcode: 6567816. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Both the presentation materials and a replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Rockwell Automation website through May 29, 2020.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
07:03aROCKWELL AUTOMATION : to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
04/08ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8..
AQ
04/08ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Provides COVID-19 Business Update
BU
04/07ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock
BU
03/12ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : The Latest Decisions In Actuarial Equivalent Lawsuits
AQ
03/05ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for The 12..
AQ
03/05ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : to Present at J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference
BU
02/25ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for The 12..
BU
02/21ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : SEC Filing 8K
CO
02/19ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Strengthens Control & Visualization Portfolio with Acquisi..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 342 M
EBIT 2020 1 039 M
Net income 2020 873 M
Debt 2020 1 180 M
Yield 2020 2,41%
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,27x
EV / Sales2021 3,16x
Capitalization 19 587 M
Chart ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
Duration : Period :
Rockwell Automation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 164,96  $
Last Close Price 168,59  $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Blake D. Moret Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ernest Nicolas Senior VP-Operations & Engineering Services
Patrick P. Goris Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sujeet Chand Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Nardecchia Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION-16.82%19 587
KEYENCE CORPORATION0.59%85 105
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-9.42%49 630
EATON CORPORATION PLC-16.32%32 610
NIDEC CORPORATION-2.83%31 616
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-33.73%30 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group