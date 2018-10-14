Rockwell Collins : Bringing State-of-the-Art Pro Line Fusion® Avionics to Embraer’s New Praetor 500 and Praetor 600 Business Jets

Rockwell Collins’ legacy of providing state-of-the-art integrated
avionics to Embraer’s most technologically advanced business aircraft
continues with the selection of Pro Line Fusion for the new Praetor 500
midsize and Praetor 600 super-midsize business jets. The new platforms
were unveiled today at an Embraer event at the Orlando Executive
Airport, where the 2018 National Business Aviation Association’s
Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) will take place
this week.
Rockwell Collins' Pro Line Fusion® avionics are featured on Embraer’s new Praetor 500 and Praetor 600 business jets (Graphic: Business Wire)
With this selection, Pro Line Fusion is now featured on four Embraer
aircraft, including the already certified and flying Legacy 500 midsize
jet and the Legacy 450 mid-light jet. Pro Line Fusion is expected to be
certified on the new Praetor 500 and 600 in 2019.
“The extension of the Rockwell Collins Pro Line Fusion avionics systems
onto Praetor 500 and 600 aircraft enabled exciting upgrades for not only
Embraer’s newest executive jet offerings but also the existing Legacy
450 and 500 aircraft,” said Christophe Blanc, vice president and general
manager, Business and Regional Systems for Rockwell Collins. “These four
aircraft will all be equipped with notable avionics upgrade options
including vertical weather, predictive windshear, ADS-B In, Synthetic
Vision Guidance System and Inertial Reference System capability.”
In addition to these new options, Pro Line Fusion for the Praetor 500
and 600 will feature a pilot-selectable display format on four 15-inch
diagonal LCDs that allows the flight crew to view a wide range of
information such as flight-critical data, synoptic diagrams of aircraft
information, and navigational charts and maps on multiple presentations,
significantly enhancing situational awareness. It also includes:
-
Head-Up Guidance with Enhanced and Synthetic Vision (EVS and SVS) to
provide optimal eyes-forward situational awareness
-
Advanced graphical flight planning that reduces pilot workload when
navigating around weather or altering complex flight plans
-
Paperless-capable flight deck with fully integrated, geo-referenced
electronic charts, enhanced maps, and electronic checklists
-
“See and avoid” Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) with
optional Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B)
capabilities
-
Dual advanced Flight Management Systems (FMS) with Wide Area
Augmentation System Localizer Precision Vertical (WAAS/LPV) and
Required Navigation Performance (RNP) capabilities, plus RNP AR 0.3
(optional)
-
MultiScanTM Weather providing full color, automatic and
clutter-free storm cell tracking
-
DLS and FANS 1/A on-demand data link text messaging provides global
access that enhances operational efficiency (optional)
