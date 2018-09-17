Log in
Rockwell Collins : U.S. Air Force to gain real-time intelligence, command and control capability on KC-135R legacy tankers

09/17/2018 | 01:38pm CEST
  • Rockwell Collins to provide the first permanently installed Link 16 system in a legacy U.S. tanker aircraft
  • Enhances communications to crews for improved situational awareness during missions

WASHINGTON (Sept. 17, 2018) - Rockwell Collins has been selected by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to advance communications capabilities for its KC-135R fleet with the implementation of a Real Time Information in the Cockpit (RTIC) system. This marks the first time that this solution with Link 16 communications will be permanently integrated on legacy tanker aircraft.

'Pilots and boom operators will now be able to view intelligence feeds on the new avionics displays we're providing as part of their Block 45 upgrade,' said Dave Schreck, vice president and general manager, Airborne Solutions for Rockwell Collins. 'With information such as enemy threats, target data, and blue force locations at their fingertips, crews will gain real-time situational awareness to more effectively carry out their missions.'

Rockwell Collins will be responsible for system integration and testing to relay, control, and display information onto the existing avionics and other stand-alone displays. The system to be implemented on the KC-135R leverages the successful Block 40 and Block 45 avionics architectures and many components from the USAF C-130 RTIC program.

About Rockwell Collins
Rockwell Collins (NYSE: COL) is a leader in aviation and high-integrity solutions for commercial and military customers around the world. Every day we help pilots safely and reliably navigate to the far corners of the earth; keep warfighters aware and informed in battle; deliver millions of messages for airlines and airports; and help passengers stay connected and comfortable throughout their journey. As experts in flight deck avionics, cabin electronics, cabin interiors, information management, mission communications, and simulation and training, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of products and services that can transform our customers' futures. To find out more, please visit www.rockwellcollins.com.

Disclaimer

Rockwell Collins Inc. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 11:37:02 UTC
