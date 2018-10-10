Log in
ROCKWELL COLLINS (COL)
Rockwell Collins : offers the full cabin experience at NBAA-BACE 2018

10/10/2018 | 05:53pm CEST
  • Avionics upgrades for the cockpit, and enhanced flight planning solutions will also be featured

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Oct. 10, 2018) - Rockwell Collins will take attendees at this year's National Business Aviation Association Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Orlando, Florida, through a complete cabin experience featuring the company's interiors systems, cabin electronics and connectivity offerings.

WHAT:

Visit the new Rockwell Collins cabin experience demonstrator at booth 228 for an opportunity to be fully immersed in a business aircraft cabin complete with seating options, lighting, entertainment, connectivity, cabin electronics and more.

This year, the company will showcase its newest Pro Line Fusion® upgrades to be announced at the show, in addition to the Challenger 604 Pro Line Fusion upgrade, on display at the company's static (SD49).

Experts are on hand to discuss the nearing 2019 ABS-B upgrade deadlines, Head-Up Guidance systems, entertainment systems, executive seating and award-winning lighting solutions.

Representatives will demonstrate the new passenger experience portal featuring IPTV and how the collaboration with Stellar Labs, Inc., is turning the next generation of ARINCDirectSM FOS into a suite of integrated, cloud-based applications.

Finally, service representatives will be available to provide insight into the company's Corporate Aircraft Service Program offerings.

WHEN: Oct. 16-18

WHERE: Exhibit #228 and SD49

WHO: Avionics, cabin electronics, interiors, connectivity and flight planning experts.

Media events and press information:

  • Rockwell Collins will be posting news from NBAA at rockwellcollins.com/news-and-events
  • Journalists and the public can also connect with the company through its social channels via:
    • Twitter - @RockwellCollins
    • Facebook - Rockwell Collins
    • Instagram - @RockwellCollins
    • LinkedIn - Rockwell Collins

About Rockwell Collins
Rockwell Collins (NYSE: COL) is a leader in aviation and high-integrity solutions for commercial and military customers around the world. Every day we help pilots safely and reliably navigate to the far corners of the earth; keep warfighters aware and informed in battle; deliver millions of messages for airlines and airports; and help passengers stay connected and comfortable throughout their journey. As experts in flight deck avionics, cabin electronics, cabin interiors, information management, mission communications, and simulation and training, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of products and services that can transform our customers' futures. To find out more, please visit www.rockwellcollins.com.

Disclaimer

Rockwell Collins Inc. published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 15:52:03 UTC
