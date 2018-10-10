Rockwell Collins : offers the full cabin experience at NBAA-BACE 2018

Avionics upgrades for the cockpit, and enhanced flight planning solutions will also be featured

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Oct. 10, 2018) - Rockwell Collins will take attendees at this year's National Business Aviation Association Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Orlando, Florida, through a complete cabin experience featuring the company's interiors systems, cabin electronics and connectivity offerings.

WHAT:

Visit the new Rockwell Collins cabin experience demonstrator at booth 228 for an opportunity to be fully immersed in a business aircraft cabin complete with seating options, lighting, entertainment, connectivity, cabin electronics and more.

This year, the company will showcase its newest Pro Line Fusion® upgrades to be announced at the show, in addition to the Challenger 604 Pro Line Fusion upgrade, on display at the company's static (SD49).

Experts are on hand to discuss the nearing 2019 ABS-B upgrade deadlines, Head-Up Guidance systems, entertainment systems, executive seating and award-winning lighting solutions.

Representatives will demonstrate the new passenger experience portal featuring IPTV and how the collaboration with Stellar Labs, Inc., is turning the next generation of ARINCDirectSM FOS into a suite of integrated, cloud-based applications.

Finally, service representatives will be available to provide insight into the company's Corporate Aircraft Service Program offerings.

WHEN: Oct. 16-18

WHERE: Exhibit #228 and SD49

WHO: Avionics, cabin electronics, interiors, connectivity and flight planning experts.

