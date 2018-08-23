Rockwell Collins : will help airlines flying into Japan more efficiently process air cargo shipments during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games

Conversion application enables airlines to connect to Japan's new Advanced Cargo Information (ACI) program for enhanced security and operational efficiency

Company's conversion app also will be available in other countries that adopt new cargo regime

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (August 23, 2018) - Rockwell Collins has developed an application that will enable airlines to convert critical aviation messages (known as 'Type B' or 'XML') so they are compatible with Japan's recently introduced Advanced Cargo Information (ACI) program. Japan Customs, which is one of the first agencies in the world to announce a live ACI program, is doing so to enhance national security in preparation for the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

ACI provides comprehensive electronic cargo information well ahead of the arrival of the goods in the country to aid logistics processing. Since Japan Customs expects to see a surge of cargo shipments during the summer games, the implementation of ACI will help both airlines and shippers enhance security.

'With this first-of-its-kind conversion app, we can help numerous airlines seamlessly and accurately convert their Type B cargo messages to the new, required Japan ACI format,' said Michael DiGeorge, vice president, Commercial Aviation and Network Services at Rockwell Collins. 'Through our company's messaging expertise, we were able to quickly implement this new application so airlines can ensure they are compliant.'

The new, value-added conversion service from Rockwell Collins is available to airline customers globally that are carrying cargo on flights to Japan.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins (NYSE: COL) is a leader in aviation and high-integrity solutions for commercial and military customers around the world. Every day we help pilots safely and reliably navigate to the far corners of the earth; keep warfighters aware and informed in battle; deliver millions of messages for airlines and airports; and help passengers stay connected and comfortable throughout their journey. As experts in flight deck avionics, cabin electronics, cabin interiors, information management, mission communications, and simulation and training, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of products and services that can transform our customers' futures. To find out more, please visit www.rockwellcollins.com.