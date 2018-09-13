Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Rockwell Medical, Inc. Investors (RMTI)

09/13/2018 | 01:34am CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (“Rockwell” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RMTI) between November 8, 2017, and June 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Rockwell investors have until September 25, 2018, to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The Complaint filed in this class period alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Rockwell Medical had knowledge that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services would not pursue the Company's plan for reimbursement for Triferic; the Company's estimated reserves on form 10-Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2018, were misstated; the Company suffered from material weakness in controls for financial reporting; and that Robert L. Chioini, Rockwell's former Chief Executive Officer, failed to inform the Company's auditors, corporate counsel, and independent board members with important information about Triferic.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Rockwell during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 25, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
