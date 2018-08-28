LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Rockwell Medical, Inc. To Contact The Firm

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds
investors in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (“Rockwell” or the “Company”)
(NASDAQ: RMTI) of the September 25, 2018 deadline to seek the role of
lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed
against the Company.
If you invested in Rockwell stock or options between March 16, 2018
and June 26, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click
here: www.faruqilaw.com/RMTI.
There is no cost or obligation to you.
You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at
877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.
The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern
District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Rockwell
securities between March 16, 2018 and June 26, 2018 (the “Class
Period”). The case, Too v. Rockwell Medical, Inc. et al, No.
18-cv-04253 was filed on July 27, 2018, and has been assigned to Judge
Allyne R. Ross.
The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated
federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) Rockwell was
aware that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) would
not pursue Rockwell’s proposal for separate reimbursement for Triferic,
the Company’s lead branded drug, which serves as an iron maintenance
therapy for patients undergoing hemodialysis treatment; (2) the
estimated reserves in the first quarter 2018 10-Q were misstated; (3) a
material weakness in Rockwell’s internal controls over financial
reporting rendered them ineffective; and (4) Robert Chioini, the
Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, withheld material
information from Rockwell’s auditor, counsel, and certain directors.
Specifically, aftermarket on May 22, 2018, Rockwell announced that
Robert Chioini had been terminated effective immediately. On May 23,
2018, NASDAQ announced that “trading in the company’s stock had been
halted . . . for ‘news pending’ at a last sale price of $5.94.”
On this news, the Company’s share price fell from $5.94 on May 22, 2018
to $5.57 when it resumed trading on May 29, 2018—a $0.37 or 6.23% drop.
Then, premarket on June 27, 2018, Rockwell filed a Form 8-K announcing
the resignation of its auditor. According to the auditor, Rockwell
misrepresented the likelihood that its proposal to have Triferic gain
separate reimbursement status with the CMS would be accepted. This
misinformation meant that the estimated reserves in Rockwell’s first
quarter 2018 10-Q were misstated, as CMS had decided not to pursue the
Company’s proposal. Consequently, the misinformation also meant that a
material weakness existed in Rockwell’s internal controls over financial
reporting.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell from $5.26 on June 26, 2018
to $4.41 per share on June 28, 2018—a $0.85 or 16.16% drop over two
trading days.
The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest
financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and
typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on
behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move
the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or
may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability
to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a
lead plaintiff or not.
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding
Rockwell’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former
employees, shareholders and others.
