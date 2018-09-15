Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Rockwell Medical Inc    RMTI

ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC (RMTI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Rockwell Medical, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2018 | 03:04am CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Rockwell Medical, Inc. (“Rockwell” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RMTI) securities between March 16, 2018 and June 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Rockwell investors have until September 25, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors that suffered losses on their Rockwell investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The Complaint filed in this class period alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Rockwell Medical had knowledge that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services would not pursue the Company's plan for reimbursement for Triferic; the Company's estimated reserves on form 10-Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2018, were misstated; the Company suffered from material weakness in controls for financial reporting; and that Robert L. Chioini, Rockwell's former Chief Executive Officer, failed to inform the Company's auditors, corporate counsel, and independent board members with important information about Triferic.

If you purchased shares of Rockwell during the Class Period, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC
03:04aLAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
12:22aROCKWELL MEDICAL INC : VITAL SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces..
AC
09/13ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC : IMPORTANT DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announce..
AC
09/13ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsu..
AC
09/13GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
09/12ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on th..
AC
09/12ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC : DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Fili..
AC
09/11ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC : IMPORTANT DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces ..
AC
09/11ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on th..
AC
09/08ROCKWELL MEDICAL : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Rockwell Medical, Inc. Investors of Im..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Rockwell Medical's (RMTI) CEO Benjamin Wolin on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
08/14Rockwell Medical EPS of -$0.24 
08/08New CEO for Rockwell Medical 
08/07Rockwell Medical up 8% on settlement with former execs 
08/06HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (08/06/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 67,1 M
EBIT 2018 -30,7 M
Net income 2018 -30,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,18x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 213 M
Chart ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC
Duration : Period :
Rockwell Medical Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,0 $
Spread / Average Target 167%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Paul President, CEO, CFO & Director
Benjamin C. Wolin Chairman
Ajay Gupta Chief Scientific Officer
Raymond D. Pratt Chief Medical Officer
Robin L. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC-28.87%213
ABBVIE-0.39%141 191
MERCK KGAA-2.69%13 200
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD-9.41%10 239
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC22.68%9 979
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD46.11%8 130
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.