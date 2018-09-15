Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Rockwell Medical, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has
been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Rockwell Medical, Inc.
(“Rockwell” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RMTI)
securities between March 16, 2018 and June 26, 2018, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). Rockwell investors have until September 25,
2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Investors that suffered losses on their Rockwell investments are
encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss
their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.
The Complaint filed in this class period alleges that the Company made
false and misleading statements to the market. Specifically, the
complaint alleges that Rockwell Medical had knowledge that the Centers
for Medicare and Medicaid Services would not pursue the Company's plan
for reimbursement for Triferic; the Company's estimated reserves on form
10-Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2018, were misstated; the Company
suffered from material weakness in controls for financial reporting; and
that Robert L. Chioini, Rockwell's former Chief Executive Officer,
failed to inform the Company's auditors, corporate counsel, and
independent board members with important information about Triferic.
If you purchased shares of Rockwell during the Class Period, have
information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any
questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with
respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem,
Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888)
638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005626/en/