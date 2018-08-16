Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rockwell Loss Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation Of Rockwell Medical, Inc. - RMTI

08/16/2018 | 01:08am CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Rockwell Medical, Inc. ("Rockwell" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RMTI) resulting from allegations that Rockwell and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP) (PRNewsfoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP)

If you purchased Rockwell securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Rockwell Shareholder Investigation or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

On August 14, 2018, during aftermarket hours, Rockwell issued a press release stating that "as a result of its subsequent review of its reserve for Triferic inventory…the Company restated its reserve for Triferic inventory for the period ended March 31, 2018, to include an additional write down of $750,000." On this news, Rockwell's stock fell $0.70 per share, or over 14%, from its previous closing price to close at $4.03 per share on August 15, 2018, damaging investors.

If you purchased Rockwell securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/rockwell-medical-inc-rmti-class-action-lawsuit-72/ or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2018 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information
Daniel Sadeh
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
http://www.bernlieb.com  
(877) 779-1414
dsadeh@bernlieb.com  

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rockwell-loss-alert-bernstein-liebhard-llp-announces-investigation-of-rockwell-medical-inc---rmti-300697994.html

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
