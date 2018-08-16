Rockwell Loss Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation Of Rockwell Medical, Inc. - RMTI

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Rockwell Medical, Inc. ("Rockwell" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RMTI) resulting from allegations that Rockwell and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 14, 2018, during aftermarket hours, Rockwell issued a press release stating that "as a result of its subsequent review of its reserve for Triferic inventory…the Company restated its reserve for Triferic inventory for the period ended March 31, 2018, to include an additional write down of $750,000." On this news, Rockwell's stock fell $0.70 per share, or over 14%, from its previous closing price to close at $4.03 per share on August 15, 2018, damaging investors.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

