Rockwell Medical, Inc. Confirms Medical Resource Acquisition Group's Director Nominations Are Invalid

03/20/2020 | 08:31am EDT

WIXOM, Mich., March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) (“Rockwell Medical” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming anemia management and improving outcomes for patients around the world, today reiterated that Medical Resource Acquisition Group LLC (MRAG) failed to properly deliver a notice of director nominations under the Company’s Bylaws within the prescribed advance notice period.

While MRAG has continued its attempts to confuse shareholders into believing otherwise, the Company has been abundantly clear in its communications with MRAG and its advisors that MRAG’s three director nominees will not stand for election at the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders. The Company will also make copies of such correspondence available on our website, https://ir.rockwellmed.com/. The Company continues to advise shareholders to exercise caution in connection with this matter.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is acting as legal counsel to Rockwell Medical.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming anemia management in a wide variety of therapeutic areas and across the globe, improving the lives of very sick patients. The Company’s initial focus is the treatment of anemia in end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Rockwell Medical's exclusive renal drug therapy, Triferic (ferric pyrophosphate citrate), is the only FDA-approved therapeutic indicated for iron replacement and maintenance of hemoglobin in hemodialysis patients. The Company has developed multiple formulations of Triferic (1) FDA-approved Dialysate Triferic, and (2) I.V. Triferic, for which the Company filed a New Drug Application in May 2019. Rockwell Medical is also an established manufacturer, supplier and leader in delivering high-quality hemodialysis concentrates/dialysates to dialysis providers and distributors in the U.S. and abroad.

Triferic® is a registered trademark of Rockwell Medical, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements which may be considered forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. Additional information is contained in the Risk Factors sections of Rockwell’s most recent reports filed with the SEC on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Rockwell does not intend to update these forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

