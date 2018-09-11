Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Rockwell Medical Inc    RMTI

ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC (RMTI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rockwell Medical Inc : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Rockwell Medical, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - RMTI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 01:32am CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rockwell Medical, Inc. ("Rockwell" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RMTI) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Eastern District of New York, and index under 18-cv-04993, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Company securities between November 8, 2017 and June 26, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Rockwell securities between November 8, 2017, and June 26, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until September 25, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here to join this class action]

Rockwell operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal and chronic kidney diseases in the United States and internationally. The Company's lead branded drug is Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment, a dialysis treatment.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Rockwell was aware that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") would not pursue Rockwell's proposal for separate reimbursement for Triferic; (ii) Rockwell's quarterly report for the first quarter of 2018 misstated it reserves; (iii) there was a material weakness in Rockwell's internal controls over financial reporting; (iv) consequently, Rockwell's internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective during the Class Period; (v) Defendant Robert Chioini ("Chioini"), Rockwell's President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), withheld material information regarding Triferic from Rockwell's auditor, corporate counsel and five independent directors of the Board; and (vi) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times.

On May 10, 2018, the Company disclosed that it had "received a letter dated April 24, 2018 from the Securities and Exchange Commission requesting certain information generally with respect to the status of CMS's determination of separate reimbursement status for Triferic and our current decision not to actively market and sell Triferic without such separate reimbursement."

On May 22, 2018, during aftermarket hours, Rockwell announced that Defendant Chioini, Rockwell's President and CEO, had been terminated effective immediately. The following day, NASDAQ announced that "trading in the company's stock had been halted today, May 23, 2018, at 09:23:14 Eastern Time for ?news pending' at a last sale price of $5.94."

Upon resumption of trading on May 25, 2018, Rockwell's stock price fell $0.37 per share, or more than 6%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $5.57 per share on May 29, 2018, damaging investors.

On June 27, 2018, during pre-market hours, Rockwell disclosed that its public auditor, Plante & Moran, PLLC, resigned its position with the Company over Rockwell's pursuit of separate reimbursement status for Triferic.

On this news, Rockwell's stock price fell $0.85 per share, or over 16%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $4.41 per share on June 28, 2018, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP

https://www.accesswire.com/511683/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Reminds-Shareholders-with-Losses-on-their-Investment-in-Rockwell-Medical-Inc-of-Class-Action-Lawsuit-and-Upcoming-Deadline-RMTI

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC
01:32aROCKWELL MEDICAL INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on th..
AC
09/08ROCKWELL MEDICAL : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Rockwell Medical, Inc. Investors of Im..
PR
09/06SEPTEMBER 25TH DEADLINE ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A New Secu..
PR
09/06ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Actio..
AC
09/06SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action ..
BU
09/05ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating ..
BU
09/04ROCKWELL MEDICAL : Appoints Jim McCarthy as New SVP, Business and Corporate Deve..
PR
09/04ROCKWELL MEDICAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/04ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsu..
AC
08/31ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Inves..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Rockwell Medical's (RMTI) CEO Benjamin Wolin on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
08/14Rockwell Medical EPS of -$0.24 
08/08New CEO for Rockwell Medical 
08/07Rockwell Medical up 8% on settlement with former execs 
08/06HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (08/06/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 67,1 M
EBIT 2018 -30,7 M
Net income 2018 -30,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,53x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 237 M
Chart ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC
Duration : Period :
Rockwell Medical Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,0 $
Spread / Average Target 140%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Paul President, CEO, CFO & Director
Benjamin C. Wolin Chairman
Ajay Gupta Chief Scientific Officer
Raymond D. Pratt Chief Medical Officer
Robin L. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC-21.31%237
ABBVIE-2.63%142 599
MERCK KGAA-1.06%13 258
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD-9.86%10 342
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC23.86%10 075
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD57.96%8 803
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.