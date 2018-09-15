Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Rockwell Medical Inc    RMTI

ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC (RMTI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Rockwell Medical Inc : VITAL SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Rockwell Medical, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2018 | 12:22am CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Rockwell Medical, Inc. ("Rockwell Medical" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RMTI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/511077/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 16, 2018, and June 26, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 25, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Rockwell Medical had knowledge that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services would not pursue the Company's plan for reimbursement for Triferic. The Company's estimated reserves on form 10-Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2018, were misstated. Rockwell Medical suffered from material weakness in controls for financial reporting. Robert L. Chioini, Rockwell's former Chief Executive Officer, failed to inform the Company's auditors, corporate counsel, and independent board members with important information about Triferic. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements about business operations, prospects, and results were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Rockwell Medical, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm

https://www.accesswire.com/512006/VITAL-SHAREHOLDER-DEADLINE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Rockwell-Medical-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC
12:22aROCKWELL MEDICAL INC : VITAL SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces..
AC
09/13ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC : IMPORTANT DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announce..
AC
09/13ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsu..
AC
09/13GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
09/12ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on th..
AC
09/12ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC : DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Fili..
AC
09/11ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC : IMPORTANT DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces ..
AC
09/11ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on th..
AC
09/08ROCKWELL MEDICAL : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Rockwell Medical, Inc. Investors of Im..
PR
09/06SEPTEMBER 25TH DEADLINE ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A New Secu..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Rockwell Medical's (RMTI) CEO Benjamin Wolin on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
08/14Rockwell Medical EPS of -$0.24 
08/08New CEO for Rockwell Medical 
08/07Rockwell Medical up 8% on settlement with former execs 
08/06HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (08/06/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 67,1 M
EBIT 2018 -30,7 M
Net income 2018 -30,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,18x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 213 M
Chart ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC
Duration : Period :
Rockwell Medical Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,0 $
Spread / Average Target 167%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Paul President, CEO, CFO & Director
Benjamin C. Wolin Chairman
Ajay Gupta Chief Scientific Officer
Raymond D. Pratt Chief Medical Officer
Robin L. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC-25.26%213
ABBVIE-0.39%141 191
MERCK KGAA-2.69%13 200
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD-9.41%10 239
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC22.68%9 979
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD46.11%8 130
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.