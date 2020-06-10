ROCKWOOL International : A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the 'Safe Harbour' regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 3 - 9 June 2020:
|
Date
|
Number of A shares
|
Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|
Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|
[Accumulated, last announcement]
|
13.812
|
|
18.366.685
|
3 June 2020
|
70
|
1.746,23
|
122.236
|
4 June 2020
|
50
|
1.739,28
|
86.964
|
5 June 2020
|
|
|
|
8 June 2020
|
70
|
1.680,26
|
117.618
|
9 June 2020
|
80
|
1.647,38
|
131.790
|
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|
14.082
|
|
18.825.294
|
Date
|
Number of B shares
|
Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|
Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|
[Accumulated, last announcement]
|
194.825
|
|
268.875.937
|
3 June 2020
|
200
|
1.914,58
|
382.916
|
4 June 2020
|
200
|
1.892,00
|
378.400
|
5 June 2020
|
|
|
|
8 June 2020
|
250
|
1.840,45
|
460.113
|
9 June 2020
|
500
|
1.810,03
|
905.015
|
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|
195.975
|
|
271.002.381
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 14,082 A shares and 261,003 B shares corresponding to 1.25 percent of the company's total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 3 - 9 June 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
