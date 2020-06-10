Log in
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS

ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS

(ROCK B)
ROCKWOOL International : A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

06/10/2020 | 08:33am EDT

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 32 - 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen

10 June 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S - transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the 'Safe Harbour' regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 3 - 9 June 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price
A shares (DKK) 		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement] 13.812 18.366.685
3 June 2020 70 1.746,23 122.236
4 June 2020 50 1.739,28 86.964
5 June 2020
8 June 2020 70 1.680,26 117.618
9 June 2020 80 1.647,38 131.790
Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 14.082 18.825.294
Date Number of B shares Average purchase price
B shares (DKK) 		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement] 194.825 268.875.937
3 June 2020 200 1.914,58 382.916
4 June 2020 200 1.892,00 378.400
5 June 2020
8 June 2020 250 1.840,45 460.113
9 June 2020 500 1.810,03 905.015
Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 195.975 271.002.381

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 14,082 A shares and 261,003 B shares corresponding to 1.25 percent of the company's total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 3 - 9 June 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

se-2020-32-en.pdf
se-2020-32-transactions-a-and-b-shares.pdf

Disclaimer

Rockwool International A/S published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 12:32:01 UTC
