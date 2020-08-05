ROCKWOOL International : A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
0
08/05/2020 | 05:12am EDT
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 41 - 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
5 August 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S - transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the 'Safe Harbour' regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 29 July - 4 August 2020:
Date
Number of A shares
Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]
17,272
24,191,542
29 July 2020
50
1,884.08
94,204
30 July 2020
100
1,879.70
187,970
31 July 2020
100
1,862.56
186,256
3 August2020
50
1,863.40
93,170
4 August2020
75
1,866.96
140,022
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
17,647
24,893,164
Date
Number of B shares
Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]
224,805
324,402,498
29 July 2020
600
2,107.81
1,264,686
30 July 2020
800
2,087.07
1,669,656
31 July 2020
800
2,072.38
1,657,904
3 August2020
500
2,092.52
1,046,260
4 August2020
700
2,112.48
1,478,736
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
228,205
331,519,740
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 17,647 A shares and 294,633 B shares corresponding to 1.42 percent of the company's total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 29 July - 4 August 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
Rockwool International A/S published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 09:11:01 UTC