Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 41 - 2020

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

5 August 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S - transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the 'Safe Harbour' regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 29 July - 4 August 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 17,272 24,191,542 29 July 2020 50 1,884.08 94,204 30 July 2020 100 1,879.70 187,970 31 July 2020 100 1,862.56 186,256 3 August 2020 50 1,863.40 93,170 4 August 2020 75 1,866.96 140,022 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 17,647 24,893,164

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 224,805 324,402,498 29 July 2020 600 2,107.81 1,264,686 30 July 2020 800 2,087.07 1,669,656 31 July 2020 800 2,072.38 1,657,904 3 August 2020 500 2,092.52 1,046,260 4 August 2020 700 2,112.48 1,478,736 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 228,205 331,519,740

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 17,647 A shares and 294,633 B shares corresponding to 1.42 percent of the company's total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 29 July - 4 August 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77