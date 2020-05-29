Rockwool International : Renovation's role in ESG and the recovery

ROCKWOOL hosted its fourth ESG investor call today, with a focus on corporate governance and one of the lesser known benefits of large-scale energy efficiency renovation of buildings - the significant social impact it has.

Two days ago, the European Commission highlighted the economic and environmental benefits of building renovation in its 'repair and prepare' recovery plan proposal. The plan emphasises green economic growth, to be achieved (among other ways) by doubling the current renovation rate of Europe's buildings in a 'massive renovation wave'.

Job creation and slashed emissions

'The economic, job-creation, and environmental benefits to society from large-scale, energy efficiency building renovation are substantial and well understood, so it's great to see the Commission prioritising renovation in the recovery plans', says Mirella Vitale, Senior Vice President at ROCKWOOL Group.

'The social benefits, which are probably less well known, make the value of renovation that much greater', she says. 'These are the positive impacts associated with increased fire safety, reduced energy poverty and better acoustics, for example. This was part of what we wanted to shed light on with the investment analysts on our ESG call today', says Vitale.

To learn more about economic, environmental, and social impact of large-scale building renovation, we encourage you to watch the webinar and download the slide presentation from today's ESG investor analyst call by clicking the link above or here: https://www.rockwoolgroup.com/investors/#ESGwebcast