Rocky Brands Inc    RCKY

ROCKY BRANDS INC (RCKY)
Rocky Brands, Inc. : to Report Third Quarter 2018 Results on October 23, 2018

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) today announced that the company will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, after the market close on Tuesday, October 23, 2018. Management will host a conference call that afternoon (October 23, 2018) at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (800) 239-9838 (domestic) or (323) 794-2551 (international). The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at www.rockybrands.com. Please visit the website and select the “Investors” link at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.

A telephone replay of the call will be available until November 6, 2018, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 7670668.

About Rocky Brands, Inc.

Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky®, Georgia Boot®, Durango®, Lehigh®, and the licensed brand Michelin®.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 251 M
EBIT 2018 16,4 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 12,2 M
Yield 2018 15,2%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,71x
Capitalization 183 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jason S. Brooks President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike Brooks Chairman
Richard Simms President-Operations
Thomas D. Robertson CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & VP
Curtis A. Loveland Secretary & Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKY BRANDS INC32.17%183
NIKE21.36%120 553
ADIDAS16.63%46 619
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%46 619
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD-13.76%10 510
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD-31.71%4 333
