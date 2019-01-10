Rocky Brands : to Present at the 2019 ICR Conference

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) today announced that the Company will
make a presentation at the 2019 ICR Conference at the JW Marriott
Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. The presentation is scheduled
for Monday, January 14, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation
will be simultaneously broadcast on the Internet and will be available
at www.rockybrands.com.
About Rocky Brands, Inc.
Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of
premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well
recognized brand names including Rocky®, Georgia Boot®, Durango®,
Lehigh®, and the licensed brand Michelin®.
