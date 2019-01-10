Rocky Brands : to Present at the 2019 ICR Conference

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) today announced that the Company will make a presentation at the 2019 ICR Conference at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. The presentation is scheduled for Monday, January 14, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be simultaneously broadcast on the Internet and will be available at www.rockybrands.com.

About Rocky Brands, Inc.

Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky®, Georgia Boot®, Durango®, Lehigh®, and the licensed brand Michelin®.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005593/en/