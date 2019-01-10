Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Rocky Brands Inc    RCKY

ROCKY BRANDS INC (RCKY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/10 04:00:00 pm
27.14 USD   -4.57%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rocky Brands : to Present at the 2019 ICR Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 04:06pm EST

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) today announced that the Company will make a presentation at the 2019 ICR Conference at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. The presentation is scheduled for Monday, January 14, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be simultaneously broadcast on the Internet and will be available at www.rockybrands.com.

About Rocky Brands, Inc.

Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky®, Georgia Boot®, Durango®, Lehigh®, and the licensed brand Michelin®.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROCKY BRANDS INC
04:06pROCKY BRANDS : to Present at the 2019 ICR Conference
BU
01/07ROCKY BRANDS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
2018ROCKY BRANDS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
2018ROCKY BRANDS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018ROCKY BRANDS : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
2018ROCKY BRANDS : S2V Footware Styles Approved for Aviation Use by U.S. Army
AQ
2018ROCKY BRANDS : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
2018ROCKY BRANDS : S2V Styles Approved for Aviation Use by U.S. Army
PR
2018ROCKY BRANDS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
2018ROCKY BRANDS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 252 M
EBIT 2018 16,4 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 12,2 M
Yield 2018 13,4%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capitalization 211 M
Chart ROCKY BRANDS INC
Duration : Period :
Rocky Brands Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKY BRANDS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 30,0 $
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Jason S. Brooks President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike Brooks Chairman
Richard Simms President-Operations
Thomas D. Robertson CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & VP
Curtis A. Loveland Secretary & Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKY BRANDS INC9.38%211
NIKE3.49%121 633
ADIDAS6.28%44 890
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%44 890
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD-6.27%12 198
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD2.22%5 239
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.