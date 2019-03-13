Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSX:RME, and hereinafter "RME"),
Canada's largest agriculture equipment dealer, today reported its
financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31,
2018. Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are expressed in Canadian
dollars.
Garrett Ganden, President and Chief Executive Officer of RME, commented
on the year's results by stating, “The execution of our strategic plan
helped RME deliver a strong 2018. In addition to record revenue and used
equipment sales, we added two stores in the heartland of Saskatchewan,
as well as another location in Alberta. We were able to return more
capital to our shareholders by increasing our dividend by 6.5%. Since
2012, RME's dividend has risen from $0.18 to $0.49 annually, an increase
of more than 170%. In 2018 we implemented a Normal Course Issuer Bid
that has, at present, resulted in our purchasing and cancelling 400,000
shares. We were also able to open our used equipment outlet in Kansas
early in 2019, and have been encouraged with the initial activity within
that store so far."
"Canadian agriculture continues to be a steady business, with a stable
base of customers that continue the demand for our products and
services. With our strong sales culture, excellent cost structure and
solid balance sheet, RME is ready to seize the opportunities that 2019
will bring."
SUMMARY OF THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
-
Increased the annual dividend by 6.5% to $0.49 per common share
representing a current yield of approximately 5.6%;
-
Reported record sales of $1.05 billion, a 9.6% increase
year-over-year, reflecting growth in both same store and acquired
sales;
-
Executed strategic acquisitions in the year, increasing our footprint
in Saskatchewan and further solidifying our position in Alberta;
-
Commenced a Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) in the fourth quarter to
repurchase up to 1.6 million shares. As at December 31, 2018 RME had
repurchased and cancelled 0.4 million shares, representing
approximately 2% of the total shares outstanding;
-
Maintained a solid balance sheet position – with net debt of $26.6
million and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.77x.
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
Year ended December 31,
|
$ thousands
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
295,421
|
|
|
|
273,699
|
|
|
|
21,722
|
|
|
|
7.9
|
|
|
|
1,051,088
|
|
|
|
959,341
|
|
|
|
91,747
|
|
|
|
9.6
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
255,257
|
|
|
|
235,378
|
|
|
|
19,879
|
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
|
|
909,626
|
|
|
|
819,917
|
|
|
|
89,709
|
|
|
|
10.9
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
40,164
|
|
|
|
38,321
|
|
|
|
1,843
|
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
|
|
141,462
|
|
|
|
139,424
|
|
|
|
2,038
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
Gross profit as a % of sales
|
|
|
|
13.6%
|
|
|
|
14.0%
|
|
|
|
(0.4%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.5%
|
|
|
|
14.5%
|
|
|
|
(1.0%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
|
26,595
|
|
|
|
27,251
|
|
|
|
(656)
|
|
|
|
(2.4)
|
|
|
|
100,129
|
|
|
|
99,754
|
|
|
|
375
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
|
|
|
|
821
|
|
|
|
(3,131)
|
|
|
|
3,952
|
|
|
|
(126.2)
|
|
|
|
3,587
|
|
|
|
(4,578)
|
|
|
|
8,165
|
|
|
|
(178.4)
|
Loss on vacant land
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
641
|
|
|
|
(641)
|
|
|
|
(100.0)
|
Earnings before finance costs and income taxes
|
|
|
|
12,748
|
|
|
|
14,201
|
|
|
|
(1,453)
|
|
|
|
(10.2)
|
|
|
|
37,746
|
|
|
|
43,607
|
|
|
|
(5,861)
|
|
|
|
(13.4)
|
Finance costs
|
|
|
|
3,559
|
|
|
|
2,799
|
|
|
|
760
|
|
|
|
27.2
|
|
|
|
13,093
|
|
|
|
11,921
|
|
|
|
1,172
|
|
|
|
9.8
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
|
|
|
9,189
|
|
|
|
11,402
|
|
|
|
(2,213)
|
|
|
|
(19.4)
|
|
|
|
24,653
|
|
|
|
31,686
|
|
|
|
(7,033)
|
|
|
|
(22.2)
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
|
2,557
|
|
|
|
3,134
|
|
|
|
(577)
|
|
|
|
(18.4)
|
|
|
|
6,771
|
|
|
|
8,777
|
|
|
|
(2,006)
|
|
|
|
(22.9)
|
Net earnings
|
|
|
|
6,632
|
|
|
|
8,268
|
|
|
|
(1,636)
|
|
|
|
(19.8)
|
|
|
|
17,882
|
|
|
|
22,909
|
|
|
|
(5,027)
|
|
|
|
(21.9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings as a % of sales
|
|
|
|
2.2%
|
|
|
|
3.0%
|
|
|
|
(0.8%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.7%
|
|
|
|
2.4%
|
|
|
|
(0.7%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
0.34
|
|
|
|
0.42
|
|
|
|
(0.08)
|
|
|
|
(19.0)
|
|
|
|
0.90
|
|
|
|
1.18
|
|
|
|
(0.28)
|
|
|
|
(23.7)
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
0.34
|
|
|
|
0.42
|
|
|
|
(0.08)
|
|
|
|
(19.0)
|
|
|
|
0.90
|
|
|
|
1.18
|
|
|
|
(0.28)
|
|
|
|
(23.7)
|
Dividends per share
|
|
|
|
0.1225
|
|
|
|
0.1150
|
|
|
|
0.0075
|
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
|
0.4750
|
|
|
|
0.4600
|
|
|
|
0.0150
|
|
|
|
3.3
|
Book value / share – Dec 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.46
|
|
|
|
10.05
|
|
|
|
0.41
|
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-IFRS Measures(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
|
0.33
|
|
|
|
0.40
|
|
|
|
(0.07)
|
|
|
|
(17.5)
|
|
|
|
0.95
|
|
|
|
1.16
|
|
|
|
(0.21)
|
|
|
|
(18.1)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
11,285
|
|
|
|
12,886
|
|
|
|
(1,601)
|
|
|
|
(12.4)
|
|
|
|
34,816
|
|
|
|
40,176
|
|
|
|
(5,360)
|
|
|
|
(13.3)
|
Operating SG&A
|
|
|
|
25,729
|
|
|
|
23,042
|
|
|
|
2,687
|
|
|
|
11.7
|
|
|
|
95,159
|
|
|
|
89,097
|
|
|
|
6,062
|
|
|
|
6.8
|
Operating SG&A as a % of sales
|
|
|
|
8.7%
|
|
|
|
8.4%
|
|
|
|
0.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.1%
|
|
|
|
9.3%
|
|
|
|
(0.2%)
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Cash Flow before Changes in Floor Plan
|
|
|
|
(34,858)
|
|
|
|
(36,367)
|
|
|
|
1,509
|
|
|
|
(4.1)
|
|
|
|
(50,509)
|
|
|
|
(720)
|
|
|
|
(49,789)
|
|
|
|
6,915.1
(1) See further discussion in “Non-IFRS Measures” and “Reconciliation of
Non-IFRS Measures to IFRS” sections below.
GROWTH PLAN UPDATE
On May 30, 2018, RME launched its growth plan that aims to grow revenues
to at least $1.5 billion in 2023. RME intends to do this through a
combination of revenue sources including:
|
Category
|
|
|
|
Revenue Objective ($ millions)
|
|
|
|
Progress-To-Date ($ millions)
|
Organic Growth
|
|
|
|
$200
|
|
|
|
$64
|
Acquisitions
|
|
|
|
$200
|
|
|
|
$28
|
Synergies
|
|
|
|
$100
|
|
|
|
-
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$500
|
|
|
|
$92
As part of this plan, during fiscal 2023 RME is targeting Adjusted
Earnings of $33.8 million, an increase of $11.3 million relative to
2017. In addition, RME is also targeting Adjusted EBITDA of $60.0
million for 2023, a $19.8 million increase relative to 2017.
While encouraging, our growth in revenues has yet to translate into
progress against our Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA targets.
Competitive market pressures have weighed on margins during the TTM
ended December 31, 2018. Meanwhile, costs associated with acquired
locations as well as investment in our sales force have contributed to
increased operating costs and resulted in reductions in both Adjusted
Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA relative to their respective 2017 benchmark
values.
RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
While early snowfalls in mid-to-late September across the Canadian
Prairies delayed harvest, more normal weather for the remainder of the
year allowed for essentially all crops to be harvested in most areas.
Despite an uncertain start, RME demonstrated strong sales in the face of
equipment pricing headwinds.
SALES AND MARGINS
Sales increased 7.9% or $21.7 million to $295.4 million compared with
$273.7 million for the same period in 2017 due primarily to $16.0
million of acquired sales for the quarter.
Gross profit increased by 4.8% or $1.8 million to $40.2 million from
$38.3 million for the same period in 2017.
COST STRUCTURE
As a percentage of sales, Operating SG&A for the fourth quarter of 2018
increased by 0.3% to 8.7% compared with 8.4% for the same period in
2017. The modest increase is due largely to the fixed nature of the
costs associated with the recently acquired stores.
Finance costs for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 increased 27.2% or
$0.8 million to $3.6 million compared with $2.8 million during the same
period in 2017 due primarily to an increase in the average level of
interest-bearing floor plan.
EARNINGS
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 decreased by
12.4% or $1.6 million to $11.3 million compared with $12.9 million for
the same period in 2017.
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share decreased by 17.5% or $0.07 to $0.33
for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with $0.40 for the same period
of 2017.
RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
RME hit a significant milestone in 2018 reporting record revenues of
over $1.05 billion, up 9.6% year-over-year. This increase in revenue
reflects growth in both same store and acquired sales and is in line
with our growth plan that was announced in May of 2018.
SALES AND MARGINS
Sales increased 9.6% or $91.7 million to $1,051.1 million compared with
$959.3 million for the same period in 2017. The increase is largely due
to a $65.4 million increase in same store new equipment sales,
reflecting both stronger market demand and out-of-season deliveries of
harvest equipment.
Gross profit increased by 1.5% or $2.0 million to $141.5 million from
$139.4 million for the same period in 2017.
COST STRUCTURE
As a percentage of sales, Operating SG&A for the year ended December 31,
2018 decreased by 0.2% to 9.1% compared with 9.3% for the same period in
2017 due to increased sales.
Finance costs for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased 9.8% or
$1.2 million to $13.1 million compared with $11.9 million during the
same period in 2017 due primarily to an increase in the average level of
interest-bearing floor plan.
EARNINGS
Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2018 decreased by 13.3%
or $5.4 million to $34.8 million compared with $40.2 million for the
same period in 2017.
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share decreased by 18.1% or $0.21 to $0.95
for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared with $1.16 for the same
period of 2017.
BALANCE SHEET AND INVENTORY
For the year ended December 31, 2018, inventory turns were 1.73 times,
down from 1.81 times for fiscal 2017. Used equipment inventories
increased as a result of trades taken on increased new equipment sales
as well as business acquisitions. The increase in used equipment
inventory also reflects an increase in the average cost per unit.
During the fourth quarter of 2018, RME also repurchased 400 thousand of
its outstanding common shares pursuant to a normal course issuer bid
("NCIB").
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ("MD&A")
The MD&A as well as the audited financial statements and notes to the
financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, are
available online at www.rockymtn.com
and www.sedar.com.
NON-IFRS MEASURES
We use terms which do not have standardized meanings under IFRS. As
these non-IFRS financial measures do not have standardized meanings
prescribed by IFRS, they are unlikely to be comparable to similar
measures presented by other issuers. Our definition for each term is as
follows:
-
“Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share” is calculated by
eliminating from net earnings, the after-tax impact of the losses
(gains) arising from RME’s derivative financial instruments and DSUs,
as well as the expense (recovery) associated with its SARs. These
items arise primarily from changes in RME’s share price as well as
fluctuations in interest rates and are not reflective of RME’s core
operations.
RME also adjusts for any non-recurring charges (recoveries) recognized
in net earnings. Management deems non-recurring charges (recoveries) to
be unusual or infrequent items that RME incurs outside of its common
day-to-day operations. Adjusting for these items allows management to
isolate and analyze diluted earnings per share from core business
operations. For the periods presented, losses recognized on the
impairment and subsequent disposition of vacant land and costs
associated with the acquisition and integration of complimentary
business have been classified as non-recurring charges. The losses on
the sale of vacant land are not expected to give rise to a reduction in
our tax provision.
-
“Adjusted EBITDA” is derived by eliminating the following items
from net earnings: finance costs associated with long-term debt;
income taxes; depreciation and amortization; the impact of the losses
(gains) arising from derivative financial instruments and DSUs; and
the expense (recovery) associated with SARs. Adjusting net earnings
for these items allows management to consistently compare periods by
removing the impact of fluctuations in tax rates, long-term assets,
financing costs related to RME’s capital structure and RME’s share
price.
RME also adjusts for any non-recurring charges (recoveries) recognized
in Adjusted EBITDA. Management deems non-recurring charges (recoveries)
to be unusual or infrequent items that RME incurs outside of its common
day-to-day operations. Adjusting for these items allows management to
isolate and analyze EBITDA from core business operations. For the
periods presented, losses recognized on the impairment and subsequent
disposition of vacant land and costs associated with the acquisition and
integration of complimentary business have been classified as
non-recurring charges.
-
“Operating SG&A” is calculated by eliminating from SG&A,
depreciation and amortization expense as well as the impact of the
losses (gains) arising from RME’s DSUs and the expense (recovery)
associated with its SARs. These items arise primarily from changes in
RME’s share price and are not reflective of RME’s core operations.
RME also adjusts for any non-recurring charges (recoveries) recognized
in SG&A. Management deems non-recurring charges (recoveries) to be
unusual or infrequent items that RME incurs outside of its common
day-to-day operations. For the periods presented, costs associated with
the acquisition and integration of complimentary business have been
classified as non-recurring charges. The assessment of Operating SG&A
facilitates the evaluation of discretionary expenses from ongoing
operations. We target a sub-10% Operating SG&A as a percentage of total
sales on an annual basis.
-
“Operating Cash Flow before Changes in Floor Plan” is
calculated by eliminating the impact of the change in floor plan
payable (excluding floor plan assumed pursuant to business
combinations) from cash flows from operating activities. Adjusting
cash flows from operating activities for changes in the balance of
floor plan payable allows management to isolate and analyze operating
cash flows during a period, prior to any sources or uses of cash
associated with equipment financing decisions.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES TO IFRS
|
ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
|
|
|
Quarter ended
|
|
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
$ thousands
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings used in the calculation of diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
|
6,632
|
|
|
|
8,268
|
|
|
|
17,882
|
|
|
|
22,909
|
Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
|
|
|
|
821
|
|
|
|
(3,131)
|
|
|
|
3,587
|
|
|
|
(4,578)
|
(Gain) loss on DSUs
|
|
|
|
(125)
|
|
|
|
162
|
|
|
|
(354)
|
|
|
|
245
|
SAR (recovery) expense
|
|
|
|
(841)
|
|
|
|
2,231
|
|
|
|
(2,443)
|
|
|
|
2,995
|
Acquisition and integration costs
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
541
|
|
|
|
-
|
Non-deductible loss on sale of vacant land
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
641
|
Tax effect of adjustments (27%)
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
199
|
|
|
|
(359)
|
|
|
|
361
|
Earnings used in the calculation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings per
Share
|
|
|
|
6,531
|
|
|
|
7,729
|
|
|
|
18,854
|
|
|
|
22,573
|
Weighted average diluted shares used in the calculation of diluted
earnings per share (in thousands)
|
|
|
|
19,793
|
|
|
|
19,515
|
|
|
|
19,862
|
|
|
|
19,413
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
|
0.33
|
|
|
|
0.40
|
|
|
|
0.95
|
|
|
|
1.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADJUSTED EBITDA
|
|
|
|
Quarter ended
|
|
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
$ thousands
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
|
|
6,632
|
|
|
|
8,268
|
|
|
|
17,882
|
|
|
|
22,909
|
Finance costs associated with long-term debt
|
|
|
|
409
|
|
|
|
406
|
|
|
|
1,606
|
|
|
|
1,770
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
|
1,826
|
|
|
|
1,816
|
|
|
|
7,226
|
|
|
|
7,417
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
|
2,557
|
|
|
|
3,134
|
|
|
|
6,771
|
|
|
|
8,777
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
11,424
|
|
|
|
13,624
|
|
|
|
33,485
|
|
|
|
40,873
|
Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
|
|
|
|
821
|
|
|
|
(3,131)
|
|
|
|
3,587
|
|
|
|
(4,578)
|
(Gain) loss on DSUs
|
|
|
|
(125)
|
|
|
|
162
|
|
|
|
(354)
|
|
|
|
245
|
SAR (recovery) expense
|
|
|
|
(841)
|
|
|
|
2,231
|
|
|
|
(2,443)
|
|
|
|
2,995
|
Acquisition and integration costs
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
541
|
|
|
|
-
|
Loss on sale of vacant land
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
641
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
11,285
|
|
|
|
12,886
|
|
|
|
34,816
|
|
|
|
40,176
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING SG&A
|
|
|
|
Quarter ended
|
|
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
$ thousands
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SG&A
|
|
|
|
26,595
|
|
|
|
27,251
|
|
|
|
100,129
|
|
|
|
99,754
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
|
(1,826)
|
|
|
|
(1,816)
|
|
|
|
(7,226)
|
|
|
|
(7,417)
|
Gain (loss) on DSUs
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
|
(162)
|
|
|
|
354
|
|
|
|
(245)
|
SAR recovery (expense)
|
|
|
|
841
|
|
|
|
(2,231)
|
|
|
|
2,443
|
|
|
|
(2,995)
|
Acquisition and integration costs
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(541)
|
|
|
|
—
|
Operating SG&A
|
|
|
|
25,729
|
|
|
|
23,042
|
|
|
|
95,159
|
|
|
|
89,097
|
Operating SG&A as a % of sales
|
|
|
|
8.7%
|
|
|
|
8.4%
|
|
|
|
9.1%
|
|
|
|
9.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING CASH FLOWS BEFORE CHANGES IN FLOOR PLAN
|
|
|
|
Quarter ended
|
|
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
$ thousands
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
|
|
|
11,228
|
|
|
|
3,424
|
|
|
|
25,587
|
|
|
|
6,955
|
Net increase in floor plan payable1
|
|
|
|
(46,061)
|
|
|
|
(39,791)
|
|
|
|
(97,838)
|
|
|
|
(7,675)
|
Floor plan assumed pursuant to business combinations
|
|
|
|
(25)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
21,742
|
|
|
|
—
|
Operating Cash Flow before Changes in Floor Plan
|
|
|
|
(34,858)
|
|
|
|
(36,367)
|
|
|
|
(50,509)
|
|
|
|
(720)
|
1
|
|
Includes change in floor plan payable classified as liabilities
associated with assets held for sale.
|
|
|
CONFERENCE CALL
RME will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the quarter at
9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) today. Please note that the format of the
webcast incorporates a visual presentation for investors and analysts.
To listen to the live webcast and watch the presentation please use the
following link:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1227803&;tp_key=0369630fc8
Within 24 hours of the event, the webcast will be available for replay
at the link above until August 28, 2019.
Those interested in participating in the conference call may do so by
calling 1-866-521-4909 (toll free) or (647) 427-2311.
An archived recording of the conference call will be available until
March 28, 2019 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (toll free) or 1-416-621-4642,
Conference ID: 9599469. This archived recording will also be available
at www.rockymtn.com.
2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
RME also announced today that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the
"Meeting") will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in
the showroom of Rocky Mountain Equipment, 260180 Writing Creek Crescent,
Rocky View County, Alberta. Material related to the AGM will be sent in
due course to shareholders of record as at the close of business on
March 22, 2019.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain information set forth in this news release, including, without
limitation, statements that imply any future earnings, profitability,
economic benefit or other financial results; statements discussing or
implying future payments of RME's dividend; statements discussing or
implying future share purchases pursuant to RME's NCIB; statements
discussing or implying any future benefit of our Kansas operations;
statements discussing future demand for RME's products and services;
statements discussing opportunities in 2019; and statements regarding
our scheduled earnings conference call and annual meeting of
shareholders, are forward-looking information within the meaning of
applicable Canadian securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking
information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of
which are beyond RME's control. While this forward-looking information
is based on information and assumptions that RME's management believes
to be reasonable, there is significant risk that the forward-looking
statements will prove not to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to
place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of
factors could cause actual future performance and events to differ
materially from that expressed in the forward-looking statements.
Accordingly, this news release is subject to the disclaimer and
qualified by risks and other factors discussed by RME in its MD&A for
the quarter ended December 31, 2018, and as discussed in RME's Annual
Information Form dated March 13, 2019 under the heading "Risk Factors."
Except as required by law, RME disclaims any intention or obligation to
update or revise forward-looking statements, and further reserves the
right to change, at any time, at its sole discretion, its current
practice of updating its guidance and outlooks.
In addition to the foregoing, certain measures set forth in this news
release may be considered to be future-oriented financial information or
a financial outlook within the meaning of applicable securities
legislation. Financial outlook and future-oriented financial information
contained in this news release are based on assumptions about future
events based on management's assessment of the relevant information
currently available. In particular, this news release contains RME's
projected revenue growth as at 2023, which is based on, among other
things, the various assumptions as to RME's increased revenue sources
through 2023 as disclosed in this news release; RME's ability to find
parties willing to sell their dealership operations at reasonable
prices; RME's ability to obtain and/or maintain OEM approval for its
acquisitive growth strategy; the products RME sells (and by implication,
the products RME's OEMs manufacture) continue to meet the ever-evolving
needs of RME's customer base; that demand drivers including, but not
limited to, weather, foreign exchange or government regulation will not
materially impact customer demand; and that farmer cash receipts and
balance sheets remain strong. The future-oriented financial information
in financial outlook contained in this news release is included to
provide readers with information regarding RME's current expectations
and plans regarding its future operations. Readers are cautioned that
any such financial outlook and future-oriented financial information
contained herein may not be appropriate for other purposes and therefore
should not be used for purposes other that those for which it is
disclosed herein.
ABOUT ROCKY MOUNTAIN DEALERSHIPS INC. (TSX:RME)
RME is Canada's largest agriculture equipment dealer with branches
located throughout Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. Through its
dealer network, RME sells, rents, and leases new and used agriculture
equipment and offers product support and financing to its customers.
Additional information on RME is available at www.rockymtn.com
and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
