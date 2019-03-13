Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results 0 03/13/2019 | 06:02am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Solid 2018 punctuated by record levels of revenue and used equipment sales Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSX:RME, and hereinafter "RME"), Canada's largest agriculture equipment dealer, today reported its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Garrett Ganden, President and Chief Executive Officer of RME, commented on the year's results by stating, “The execution of our strategic plan helped RME deliver a strong 2018. In addition to record revenue and used equipment sales, we added two stores in the heartland of Saskatchewan, as well as another location in Alberta. We were able to return more capital to our shareholders by increasing our dividend by 6.5%. Since 2012, RME's dividend has risen from $0.18 to $0.49 annually, an increase of more than 170%. In 2018 we implemented a Normal Course Issuer Bid that has, at present, resulted in our purchasing and cancelling 400,000 shares. We were also able to open our used equipment outlet in Kansas early in 2019, and have been encouraged with the initial activity within that store so far." "Canadian agriculture continues to be a steady business, with a stable base of customers that continue the demand for our products and services. With our strong sales culture, excellent cost structure and solid balance sheet, RME is ready to seize the opportunities that 2019 will bring." SUMMARY OF THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 Increased the annual dividend by 6.5% to $0.49 per common share representing a current yield of approximately 5.6%;

Reported record sales of $1.05 billion, a 9.6% increase year-over-year, reflecting growth in both same store and acquired sales;

Executed strategic acquisitions in the year, increasing our footprint in Saskatchewan and further solidifying our position in Alberta;

Commenced a Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) in the fourth quarter to repurchase up to 1.6 million shares. As at December 31, 2018 RME had repurchased and cancelled 0.4 million shares, representing approximately 2% of the total shares outstanding;

Maintained a solid balance sheet position – with net debt of $26.6 million and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.77x. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION Quarter ended December 31, Year ended December 31, $ thousands 2018 2017 Change % Change 2018 2017 Change % Change Sales 295,421 273,699 21,722 7.9 1,051,088 959,341 91,747 9.6 Cost of sales 255,257 235,378 19,879 8.4 909,626 819,917 89,709 10.9 Gross profit 40,164 38,321 1,843 4.8 141,462 139,424 2,038 1.5 Gross profit as a % of sales 13.6% 14.0% (0.4%) 13.5% 14.5% (1.0%) Selling, general and administrative 26,595 27,251 (656) (2.4) 100,129 99,754 375 0.4 Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 821 (3,131) 3,952 (126.2) 3,587 (4,578) 8,165 (178.4) Loss on vacant land - - - - - 641 (641) (100.0) Earnings before finance costs and income taxes 12,748 14,201 (1,453) (10.2) 37,746 43,607 (5,861) (13.4) Finance costs 3,559 2,799 760 27.2 13,093 11,921 1,172 9.8 Earnings before income taxes 9,189 11,402 (2,213) (19.4) 24,653 31,686 (7,033) (22.2) Income taxes 2,557 3,134 (577) (18.4) 6,771 8,777 (2,006) (22.9) Net earnings 6,632 8,268 (1,636) (19.8) 17,882 22,909 (5,027) (21.9) Net earnings as a % of sales 2.2% 3.0% (0.8%) 1.7% 2.4% (0.7%) Earnings per share Basic 0.34 0.42 (0.08) (19.0) 0.90 1.18 (0.28) (23.7) Diluted 0.34 0.42 (0.08) (19.0) 0.90 1.18 (0.28) (23.7) Dividends per share 0.1225 0.1150 0.0075 6.5 0.4750 0.4600 0.0150 3.3 Book value / share – Dec 31 10.46 10.05 0.41 4.1 Non-IFRS Measures(1) Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share 0.33 0.40 (0.07) (17.5) 0.95 1.16 (0.21) (18.1) Adjusted EBITDA 11,285 12,886 (1,601) (12.4) 34,816 40,176 (5,360) (13.3) Operating SG&A 25,729 23,042 2,687 11.7 95,159 89,097 6,062 6.8 Operating SG&A as a % of sales 8.7% 8.4% 0.3% 9.1% 9.3% (0.2%) Operating Cash Flow before Changes in Floor Plan (34,858) (36,367) 1,509 (4.1) (50,509) (720) (49,789) 6,915.1 (1) See further discussion in “Non-IFRS Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to IFRS” sections below. GROWTH PLAN UPDATE On May 30, 2018, RME launched its growth plan that aims to grow revenues to at least $1.5 billion in 2023. RME intends to do this through a combination of revenue sources including: Category Revenue Objective ($ millions) Progress-To-Date ($ millions) Organic Growth $200 $64 Acquisitions $200 $28 Synergies $100 - Total $500 $92 As part of this plan, during fiscal 2023 RME is targeting Adjusted Earnings of $33.8 million, an increase of $11.3 million relative to 2017. In addition, RME is also targeting Adjusted EBITDA of $60.0 million for 2023, a $19.8 million increase relative to 2017. While encouraging, our growth in revenues has yet to translate into progress against our Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA targets. Competitive market pressures have weighed on margins during the TTM ended December 31, 2018. Meanwhile, costs associated with acquired locations as well as investment in our sales force have contributed to increased operating costs and resulted in reductions in both Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA relative to their respective 2017 benchmark values. RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 While early snowfalls in mid-to-late September across the Canadian Prairies delayed harvest, more normal weather for the remainder of the year allowed for essentially all crops to be harvested in most areas. Despite an uncertain start, RME demonstrated strong sales in the face of equipment pricing headwinds. SALES AND MARGINS Sales increased 7.9% or $21.7 million to $295.4 million compared with $273.7 million for the same period in 2017 due primarily to $16.0 million of acquired sales for the quarter. Gross profit increased by 4.8% or $1.8 million to $40.2 million from $38.3 million for the same period in 2017. COST STRUCTURE As a percentage of sales, Operating SG&A for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 0.3% to 8.7% compared with 8.4% for the same period in 2017. The modest increase is due largely to the fixed nature of the costs associated with the recently acquired stores. Finance costs for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 increased 27.2% or $0.8 million to $3.6 million compared with $2.8 million during the same period in 2017 due primarily to an increase in the average level of interest-bearing floor plan. EARNINGS Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 decreased by 12.4% or $1.6 million to $11.3 million compared with $12.9 million for the same period in 2017. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share decreased by 17.5% or $0.07 to $0.33 for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with $0.40 for the same period of 2017. RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 RME hit a significant milestone in 2018 reporting record revenues of over $1.05 billion, up 9.6% year-over-year. This increase in revenue reflects growth in both same store and acquired sales and is in line with our growth plan that was announced in May of 2018. SALES AND MARGINS Sales increased 9.6% or $91.7 million to $1,051.1 million compared with $959.3 million for the same period in 2017. The increase is largely due to a $65.4 million increase in same store new equipment sales, reflecting both stronger market demand and out-of-season deliveries of harvest equipment. Gross profit increased by 1.5% or $2.0 million to $141.5 million from $139.4 million for the same period in 2017. COST STRUCTURE As a percentage of sales, Operating SG&A for the year ended December 31, 2018 decreased by 0.2% to 9.1% compared with 9.3% for the same period in 2017 due to increased sales. Finance costs for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased 9.8% or $1.2 million to $13.1 million compared with $11.9 million during the same period in 2017 due primarily to an increase in the average level of interest-bearing floor plan. EARNINGS Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2018 decreased by 13.3% or $5.4 million to $34.8 million compared with $40.2 million for the same period in 2017. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share decreased by 18.1% or $0.21 to $0.95 for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared with $1.16 for the same period of 2017. BALANCE SHEET AND INVENTORY For the year ended December 31, 2018, inventory turns were 1.73 times, down from 1.81 times for fiscal 2017. Used equipment inventories increased as a result of trades taken on increased new equipment sales as well as business acquisitions. The increase in used equipment inventory also reflects an increase in the average cost per unit. During the fourth quarter of 2018, RME also repurchased 400 thousand of its outstanding common shares pursuant to a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ("MD&A") The MD&A as well as the audited financial statements and notes to the financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, are available online at www.rockymtn.com and www.sedar.com. NON-IFRS MEASURES We use terms which do not have standardized meanings under IFRS. As these non-IFRS financial measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS, they are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Our definition for each term is as follows: “Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share” is calculated by eliminating from net earnings, the after-tax impact of the losses (gains) arising from RME’s derivative financial instruments and DSUs, as well as the expense (recovery) associated with its SARs. These items arise primarily from changes in RME’s share price as well as fluctuations in interest rates and are not reflective of RME’s core operations. RME also adjusts for any non-recurring charges (recoveries) recognized in net earnings. Management deems non-recurring charges (recoveries) to be unusual or infrequent items that RME incurs outside of its common day-to-day operations. Adjusting for these items allows management to isolate and analyze diluted earnings per share from core business operations. For the periods presented, losses recognized on the impairment and subsequent disposition of vacant land and costs associated with the acquisition and integration of complimentary business have been classified as non-recurring charges. The losses on the sale of vacant land are not expected to give rise to a reduction in our tax provision. “Adjusted EBITDA” is derived by eliminating the following items from net earnings: finance costs associated with long-term debt; income taxes; depreciation and amortization; the impact of the losses (gains) arising from derivative financial instruments and DSUs; and the expense (recovery) associated with SARs. Adjusting net earnings for these items allows management to consistently compare periods by removing the impact of fluctuations in tax rates, long-term assets, financing costs related to RME’s capital structure and RME’s share price. RME also adjusts for any non-recurring charges (recoveries) recognized in Adjusted EBITDA. Management deems non-recurring charges (recoveries) to be unusual or infrequent items that RME incurs outside of its common day-to-day operations. Adjusting for these items allows management to isolate and analyze EBITDA from core business operations. For the periods presented, losses recognized on the impairment and subsequent disposition of vacant land and costs associated with the acquisition and integration of complimentary business have been classified as non-recurring charges. “Operating SG&A” is calculated by eliminating from SG&A, depreciation and amortization expense as well as the impact of the losses (gains) arising from RME’s DSUs and the expense (recovery) associated with its SARs. These items arise primarily from changes in RME’s share price and are not reflective of RME’s core operations. RME also adjusts for any non-recurring charges (recoveries) recognized in SG&A. Management deems non-recurring charges (recoveries) to be unusual or infrequent items that RME incurs outside of its common day-to-day operations. For the periods presented, costs associated with the acquisition and integration of complimentary business have been classified as non-recurring charges. The assessment of Operating SG&A facilitates the evaluation of discretionary expenses from ongoing operations. We target a sub-10% Operating SG&A as a percentage of total sales on an annual basis. “Operating Cash Flow before Changes in Floor Plan” is calculated by eliminating the impact of the change in floor plan payable (excluding floor plan assumed pursuant to business combinations) from cash flows from operating activities. Adjusting cash flows from operating activities for changes in the balance of floor plan payable allows management to isolate and analyze operating cash flows during a period, prior to any sources or uses of cash associated with equipment financing decisions. RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES TO IFRS ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Quarter ended Year ended December 31, December 31, $ thousands 2018 2017 2018 2017 Earnings used in the calculation of diluted earnings per share 6,632 8,268 17,882 22,909 Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 821 (3,131) 3,587 (4,578) (Gain) loss on DSUs (125) 162 (354) 245 SAR (recovery) expense (841) 2,231 (2,443) 2,995 Acquisition and integration costs 6 - 541 - Non-deductible loss on sale of vacant land - - - 641 Tax effect of adjustments (27%) 38 199 (359) 361 Earnings used in the calculation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share 6,531 7,729 18,854 22,573 Weighted average diluted shares used in the calculation of diluted earnings per share (in thousands) 19,793 19,515 19,862 19,413 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share 0.33 0.40 0.95 1.16 ADJUSTED EBITDA Quarter ended Year ended December 31, December 31, $ thousands 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net earnings 6,632 8,268 17,882 22,909 Finance costs associated with long-term debt 409 406 1,606 1,770 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,826 1,816 7,226 7,417 Income taxes 2,557 3,134 6,771 8,777 EBITDA 11,424 13,624 33,485 40,873 Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 821 (3,131) 3,587 (4,578) (Gain) loss on DSUs (125) 162 (354) 245 SAR (recovery) expense (841) 2,231 (2,443) 2,995 Acquisition and integration costs 6 - 541 - Loss on sale of vacant land - - - 641 Adjusted EBITDA 11,285 12,886 34,816 40,176 OPERATING SG&A Quarter ended Year ended December 31, December 31, $ thousands 2018 2017 2018 2017 SG&A 26,595 27,251 100,129 99,754 Depreciation and amortization expense (1,826) (1,816) (7,226) (7,417) Gain (loss) on DSUs 125 (162) 354 (245) SAR recovery (expense) 841 (2,231) 2,443 (2,995) Acquisition and integration costs (6) - (541) — Operating SG&A 25,729 23,042 95,159 89,097 Operating SG&A as a % of sales 8.7% 8.4% 9.1% 9.3% OPERATING CASH FLOWS BEFORE CHANGES IN FLOOR PLAN Quarter ended Year ended December 31, December 31, $ thousands 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash flow from operating activities 11,228 3,424 25,587 6,955 Net increase in floor plan payable1 (46,061) (39,791) (97,838) (7,675) Floor plan assumed pursuant to business combinations (25) - 21,742 — Operating Cash Flow before Changes in Floor Plan (34,858) (36,367) (50,509) (720) 1 Includes change in floor plan payable classified as liabilities associated with assets held for sale. CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain information set forth in this news release, including, without limitation, statements that imply any future earnings, profitability, economic benefit or other financial results; statements discussing or implying future payments of RME's dividend; statements discussing or implying future share purchases pursuant to RME's NCIB; statements discussing or implying any future benefit of our Kansas operations; statements discussing future demand for RME's products and services; statements discussing opportunities in 2019; and statements regarding our scheduled earnings conference call and annual meeting of shareholders, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond RME's control. While this forward-looking information is based on information and assumptions that RME's management believes to be reasonable, there is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will prove not to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual future performance and events to differ materially from that expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, this news release is subject to the disclaimer and qualified by risks and other factors discussed by RME in its MD&A for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, and as discussed in RME's Annual Information Form dated March 13, 2019 under the heading "Risk Factors." Except as required by law, RME disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, and further reserves the right to change, at any time, at its sole discretion, its current practice of updating its guidance and outlooks. In addition to the foregoing, certain measures set forth in this news release may be considered to be future-oriented financial information or a financial outlook within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Financial outlook and future-oriented financial information contained in this news release are based on assumptions about future events based on management's assessment of the relevant information currently available. In particular, this news release contains RME's projected revenue growth as at 2023, which is based on, among other things, the various assumptions as to RME's increased revenue sources through 2023 as disclosed in this news release; RME's ability to find parties willing to sell their dealership operations at reasonable prices; RME's ability to obtain and/or maintain OEM approval for its acquisitive growth strategy; the products RME sells (and by implication, the products RME's OEMs manufacture) continue to meet the ever-evolving needs of RME's customer base; that demand drivers including, but not limited to, weather, foreign exchange or government regulation will not materially impact customer demand; and that farmer cash receipts and balance sheets remain strong. The future-oriented financial information in financial outlook contained in this news release is included to provide readers with information regarding RME's current expectations and plans regarding its future operations. Readers are cautioned that any such financial outlook and future-oriented financial information contained herein may not be appropriate for other purposes and therefore should not be used for purposes other that those for which it is disclosed herein. ABOUT ROCKY MOUNTAIN DEALERSHIPS INC. (TSX:RME) RME is Canada's largest agriculture equipment dealer with branches located throughout Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. Through its dealer network, RME sells, rents, and leases new and used agriculture equipment and offers product support and financing to its customers. Additional information on RME is available at www.rockymtn.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005201/en/

