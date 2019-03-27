Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Informational Podcast and Participation in Spring Investor Summit

DALLAS, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB), a fully reporting lifestyle brand management Company specializing in high-quality health and wellness products, announced today that the Company has filed an SEC Form 8-K with a link to the Company’s Podcast on March 26, 2019. In the Podcast, Michael Welch, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joe Laxague, the Company’s SEC Legal Counsel, discussed the Company’s recent filing with FINRA for a reverse split. Mr. Welch also provided an operational update.

To view the filing, click on the link below:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1670869/000166357719000119/mainbody.htm

To view the Podcast, click on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACvXxkH53_A

Rocky Mountain High Brands also announced that it will be a presenter at the Spring Investor Summit on April 1st and 2nd in New York City. The Spring Investor Summit’s focus is to highlight publicly-traded companies under $5 billion in market cap across all sectors. The event will feature 200 presenting companies, 1,200 institutional and retail investors, 2,000 one-on-one meetings, and an assortment of industry panels. Mr. Welch will participate on the cannabis industry panel.

The Rocky Mountain High Brands presentation will be available live via a web portal. Details will be provided on how to access the portal prior to the event.

For more information on the Spring Investor Summit, click on the following link:

https://microcapconf.com/

About Rocky Mountain High Brands:

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH BRANDS, INC., (OTCQB: RMHB) is a publicly-traded, lifestyle brand management company that markets “good for you” products to health-conscious consumers.

We are committed to empowering, motivating and inspiring healthy lifestyle habits that create a positive impact on everyday people. We reach those people with our brand messages and change people’s lives with our products. Our products inspire people to choose wellness and healthy lifestyles.

Our mission is to help people live more productive and healthier lives.

The Company currently markets a naturally flavored hemp-infused functional beverage under the name Rocky Mountain High. RMHB also bottles and distributes a naturally high alkaline spring water under the name Eagle Spirit Spring Water. In March 2018, the Company launched its HEMPd product line, which currently consists of CBD-infused topicals and nutraceuticals. The Company introduced a line of HEMPd CBD-infused functional beverages in the fourth quarter. The Company acquired FitWhey, a unique water-based protein drink that is naturally sweetened, flavored and colored that combines the highest quality whey protein isolate with caffeine. RMHB continues to be innovative through R&D and bringing new products to market.

Our vision is to create and sell “good for you” products that touch people in fun, unique and relevant ways.

For interested investors, our stock symbol is RMHB.

For corporate information, please visit: RockyMountainHighBrands.com

