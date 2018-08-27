Calgary’s Home of Hockey: Sportsnet Laces Up to Deliver All 82 Calgary Flames Games this Season

- Ball, Hrudey, Campbell-Pascall and Leslie form Sportsnet's Flames broadcast team -- Wills, Loubardias and Steinberg return to the radio booth to deliver all Flames games on Sportsnet 960 The FAN -

TORONTO (August 27, 2018) Summer may be winding down, but things are heating up on Sportsnet as Canada's Home of Hockey is game-ready to deliver all 82 Calgary Flames games this 2018-19 NHL season. As the exclusive English television and radio broadcaster of the Flames, Sportsnet will air 43 regional and 39 national televised broadcasts and feature all 82 matchups on Sportsnet 960 The FAN. The puck drops on the Flames' 2018-19 campaign on Wednesday, Oct. 3 when Calgary meets the Vancouver Canucks at 8 p.m. MT on Sportsnet, Sportsnet 960 The FAN,Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL Live (see full regular season schedule below).

Regional Broadcasts

This season, Sportsnet West will be home to 38 regional Flames matchups, with the remaining five regional broadcasts available on Sportsnet Flames, the Sportsnet ONE companion channel. Sportsnet's regional coverage of the 2018-19 Calgary Flames season begins Tuesday, Oct. 9 as the Flames meet the Nashville Predators at 6 p.m. MT on Sportsnet Flames, Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL Live.

Play-by-play veteran Rick Ball returns to the Flames broadcast booth alongside analyst Kelly Hrudey. Seasoned analyst Cassie Campbell-Pascall will also contribute to the Flames call during select broadcasts throughout the season. New host Ryan Leslie rounds out Sportsnet's broadcast team, providing exclusive insight and interviews from Calgary and on the road.

Highlights from Sportsnet's regional Calgary Flames broadcast schedule include:

10 Pacific Division matchups, including a showdown with the Western Conference Champion Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 7.

5 face-offs against Canadian rivals, including two games against the Montreal Canadiens.

A matchup against the 2018 Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals on February 1.

National Broadcasts

Home to 39 national Calgary games this season, Sportsnet is the ultimate destination for Flames fans. Available to viewers across Canada, Sportsnet's national Flames broadcast schedule includes:

13 featured matchups on Hockey Night in Canada , beginning with the first Saturday of the NHL season when the Flames host the Vancouver Canucks.

, beginning with the first Saturday of the NHL season when the Flames host the Vancouver Canucks. 5 appearances on Rogers Hometown Hockey , including an all-Canadian matchup against the Ottawa Senators when the tour rolls into Okotoks, AB, in late February.

, including an all-Canadian matchup against the Ottawa Senators when the tour rolls into Okotoks, AB, in late February. A special edition Scotiabank Wednesday Night Hockey broadcast on a Monday night, featuring the Flames meeting with John Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 29.

Radio

As the exclusive home of Calgary Flames radio broadcasts, Sportsnet 960 The FAN is set to deliver all 82 regular season games this season. Play-by-play announcer Derek Wills returns with the radio call for all Flames radio broadcasts, alongside analyst Peter Loubardias. Pat Steinberg hosts the pre- and post-game shows and the overtime call-in shows.

Sportsnet 960 The FAN also has coverage of 10 Calgary Flames pre-season games, including simulcasts of the 2018 O.R.G. NHL China Games™ against the Boston Bruins on September 15 and September 19.

Digital

The ultimate online destination for hockey news and insight, Sportsnet.ca and the Sportsnet app serve up the latest updates, scores and analysis that matters most to Flames fans. Sportsnet welcomes new full-time Flames Insider Eric Francis to the fold for the upcoming season. The former Calgary Sun columnist will take to the rink this season to deliver must-read columns and features on sportsnet.ca and make regular contributions to regional radio and television broadcasts.

NHL on Sportsnet

In addition to 82 Calgary Flames broadcasts, Sportsnet will deliver exclusive coverage of more than 450 national and regional NHL games this season. In addition to delivering premium Canadian matchups, Sportsnet's 2018-19 national broadcast schedule showcases the biggest events of the NHL season, including the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic™ on January 1 and the 19th annual Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada on February 9. Sportsnet will also deliver exclusive coverage of the 2019 NHL All-Star Game from San Jose, the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffsand the2019 Stanley Cup Final.

As Canada's Home of Hockey and the exclusive English-language national broadcast rights holder of NHL games in Canada, Sportsnet is also the official regional television broadcast rights holder for the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs (including radio rights on Sportsnet 590 The FAN) and Vancouver Canucks (including radio rights on Sportsnet 650)



2018-19 Calgary Flames Broadcast Schedule

* Start times reflect pre-game coverage where applicable

**Channel allocations for Hockey Night in Canada to be announced on a weekly basis

** All games will also be available on Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE

*** NHL restrictions apply to all regional broadcasts



October 2018

Wednesday, Oct. 3, Calgary @ Vancouver, 8 p.m. MT / 10 p.m. ET (National - Sportsnet)

Saturday, Oct. 6, Vancouver @ Calgary, 8 p.m. MT / 10 p.m. ET (National - Hockey Night in Canada)

Tuesday, Oct. 9, Calgary @ Nashville, 6 p.m. MT / 8 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet Flames)

Thursday, Oct. 11, Calgary @ St. Louis, 6 p.m. MT / 8 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet Flames)

Saturday, Oct. 13, Calgary @ Colorado, 8 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT (National - Hockey Night in Canada)

Wednesday, Oct. 17, Boston @ Calgary, 7:30 p.m. MT / 9:30 p.m. ET (National - Sportsnet 360)

Friday, Oct. 19, Nashville @ Calgary, 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET (National - Sportsnet 360)

Sunday, Oct. 21, Calgary @ N.Y. Rangers, 4:30 p.m. MT / 6:30 p.m. ET (National - Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet 360)

Tuesday, Oct. 23, Calgary @ Montreal, 5:30 p.m. MT / 7:30 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet Flames)

Thursday, Oct. 25, Pittsburgh @ Calgary, 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Saturday, Oct. 27, Washington @ Calgary, 2 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. ET (National - Sportsnet ONE)

Monday, Oct. 29, Calgary @ Toronto, 4:30 p.m. MT / 6:30 p.m. ET (National - Sportsnet)

Tuesday, Oct. 30, Calgary @ Buffalo, 5 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet Flames)

November 2018

Thursday, Nov. 1, Colorado @ Calgary, 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET (National - Sportsnet ONE)

Saturday, Nov. 3, Chicago @ Calgary, 8 p.m. MT / 10 p.m. ET (National - Hockey Night in Canada)

Wednesday, Nov. 7, Calgary @ Anaheim, 8:30 p.m. MT / 10:30 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Saturday, Nov. 10, Calgary @ Los Angeles, 8 p.m. MT / 10 p.m. ET (National - Hockey Night in Canada)

Sunday, Nov. 11, Calgary @ San Jose, 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET (National - Sportsnet 360)

Thursday, Nov. 15, Montreal @ Calgary, 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Saturday, Nov. 17, Edmonton @ Calgary, 8 p.m. MT / 10 p.m. ET (National - Hockey Night in Canada)

Monday, Nov. 19, Vegas @ Calgary, 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Wednesday, Nov. 21, Winnipeg @ Calgary, 8 p.m. MT / 10 p.m. ET (National - Sportsnet)

Friday, Nov. 23, Calgary @ Vegas, 4 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. ET (National - Sportsnet ONE)

Sunday, Nov. 25, Calgary @ Arizona, 12:30 p.m. MT / 2:30 p.m. ET (National - Sportsnet)

Wednesday, Nov. 28, Dallas @ Calgary, 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET (National - Sportsnet ONE)

Friday, Nov. 30, Los Angeles @ Calgary, 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

December 2018

Sunday, Dec. 2, Calgary @ Chicago, 5 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Tuesday, Dec. 4, Calgary @ Columbus, 5 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Thursday, Dec. 6, Minnesota @ Calgary, 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Saturday, Dec. 8, Nashville @ Calgary, 8 p.m. MT / 10 p.m. ET (National - Hockey Night in Canada)

Sunday, Dec. 9, Calgary @ Edmonton, 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET (National - Sportsnet)

Wednesday, Dec. 12, Philadelphia @ Calgary, 6 p.m. MT / 8 p.m. ET (National - Sportsnet)

Saturday, Dec. 15, Calgary @ Minnesota, 11:30 a.m. MT / 1:30 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Sunday, Dec. 16, Calgary @ St. Louis, 1 p.m. MT / 3 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Tuesday, Dec. 18, Calgary @ Dallas, 6:30 p.m. MT / 8:30 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Thursday, Dec. 20, Tampa @ Calgary, 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Saturday, Dec. 22, St. Louis @ Calgary, 2 p.m. p.m. MT / 4 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Thursday, Dec. 27, Calgary @ Winnipeg, 6 p.m. MT / 8 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Saturday, Dec. 29, Vancouver @ Calgary, 8 p.m. MT / 10 p.m. ET (National - Hockey Night in Canada)

Monday, Dec. 31, San Jose @ Calgary, 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET (National - Sportsnet ONE)

January 2019

Wednesday, Jan. 2, Calgary @ Detroit, 5 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Thursday, Jan. 3, Calgary @ Boston, 5 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Saturday, Jan. 5, Calgary @ Philadelphia, 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Monday, Jan. 7, Calgary @ Chicago, 6:30 p.m. MT / 8:30 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Wednesday, Jan. 9, Colorado @ Calgary, 7:30 p.m. MT / 9:30 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Friday, Jan. 11, Florida @ Calgary, 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Sunday, Jan. 13, Arizona @ Calgary, 7:30 p.m. MT / 9:30 p.m. ET (National - Sportsnet ONE)

Wednesday, Jan. 16, Buffalo @ Calgary, 7:30 p.m. MT / 9:30 p.m. ET (National - Sportsnet ONE)

Friday, Jan. 18, Detroit @ Calgary, 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Saturday, Jan. 19, Calgary @ Edmonton, 8 p.m. MT / 10 p.m. ET (National - Hockey Night in Canada)

Tuesday, Jan. 22, Carolina @ Calgary, 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

February 2019

Friday, Feb.1, Calgary @ Washington, 5 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Sunday, Feb. 3, Calgary @ Carolina, Noon MT / 2 p.m. ET (National - Sportsnet ONE)

Thursday, Feb. 7, San Jose @ Calgary, 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET (National - Sportsnet ONE)

Saturday, Feb. 9 - Calgary @ Vancouver, 8 p.m. MT / 10 p.m. ET (National - Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada)

Tuesday, Feb. 12, Calgary @ Tampa, 5:30 p.m. MT / 7:30 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Thursday, Feb. 14, Calgary @ Florida, 5 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Saturday, Feb. 16, Calgary @ Pittsburgh, 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Monday, Feb. 18, Arizona @ Calgary, 2 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Wednesday, Feb. 20, N.Y. Islanders @ Calgary, 7:30 p.m. MT / 9:30 p.m. ET (National - Sportsnet ONE)

Friday, Feb. 22, Anaheim @ Calgary, 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Sunday, Feb. 24, Calgary @ Ottawa, 4:30 p.m. MT / 6:30 p.m. ET (National - Sportsnet)

Tuesday, Feb. 26, Calgary @ N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Wednesday, Feb. 27, Calgary @ New Jersey, 5 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. ET (National - Sportsnet ONE)

March 2019

Saturday, March 2, Minnesota @ Calgary, 8 p.m. MT / 10 p.m. ET (National - Hockey Night in Canada)

Monday, March 4, Toronto @ Calgary, 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Wednesday, March 6, Calgary @ Vegas, 8:30 p.m. MT / 10:30 p.m. ET (National - Sportsnet ONE)

Thursday, March 7, Calgary @ Arizona, 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet Flames)

Sunday, March 10, Vegas @ Calgary, 7:30 p.m. MT / 9:30 p.m. ET (National - Sportsnet ONE)

Tuesday, March 12, New Jersey @ Calgary, 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Friday, March 15, N.Y. Rangers @ Calgary, 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Saturday, March 16, Calgary @ Winnipeg, 4:30 p.m. MT / 6:30 p.m. MT (National - Hockey Night in Canada)

Tuesday, March 19, Columbus @ Calgary, 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Thursday, March 21, Ottawa @ Calgary, 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Saturday, March 23, Calgary @ Vancouver, 8 p.m. MT / 10 p.m. ET (National - Hockey Night in Canada)

Monday, March 25, Los Angeles @ Calgary, 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet)

Wednesday, March 27, Dallas @ Calgary, 7:30 p.m. MT / 9:30 p.m. ET (National - Sportsnet ONE)

Friday, March 29, Anaheim @ Calgary, 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Sunday, March 31, Calgary @ San Jose, 5:30 p.m. MT / 7:30 p.m. ET (National - Sportsnet)

April 2019

Monday, April 1, Calgary @ Los Angeles, 8 p.m. MT / 10 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Wednesday, April 3, Calgary @ Anaheim, 8:30 p.m. MT / 10:30 p.m. ET (Regional - Sportsnet West)

Saturday, April 6, Edmonton @ Calgary, 8 p.m. MT / 10 p.m. ET (National - Hockey Night in Canada)



Social Media Links

Official website, Sportsnet sportsnet.ca

Like Sportsnet Facebook.com/Sportsnet

Follow Sportsnet on Twitter @Sportsnet

Follow Sportsnet on Instagram @Sportsnet

Follow Kelly Hrudey @KellyHrudey

Follow Cassie Campbell-Pascall @CassieCampbell

Follow Ryan Leslie @RyanLeslie73

Follow Eric Francis @EricFrancis

Follow Derek Wills @Fan960Wills

Follow Peter Loubardias @fan960lou

Follow Pat Steinberg @fan960steinberg

Follow Eric Francis @EricFrancis

Follow Sportsnet PR @SportsnetPR

About Sportsnet

Sportsnet is Canada's #1 specialty network and #1 sports media brand. Uniting Canadians through sport, Sportsnet's multimedia offerings include Sportsnet (consisting of 4 regional channels: East, Ontario, West, and Pacific), Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World, the Sportsnet Radio Network, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet NOW, the Sportsnet app, and podcasts. Sportsnet is the official Canadian NHL national multiplatform rights holder, and is the regional broadcaster for the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Sportsnet also has extensive coverage of the Blue Jays, as well as NBA, MLB, Grand Slam of Curling, Rogers Cup, CHL, IndyCar, WWE, Premier League, and FA Cup. Sportsnet is part of Rogers Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit Sportsnet.ca.