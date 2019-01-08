Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Rogers Communications Inc.    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. (RCI.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rogers Communications : 4 questions with Canada Learning Code, a Ted Rogers Community Grant recipient

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 03:44am EST

We've partnered with Canada Learning Code to provide a grant of $150,000 over three years to support its Teens Learning Code program. The organization is dedicated to advancing digital literacy for everyone and focuses on communities underrepresented in the tech sector.

Rogers recently attended the 2018 Teen Learning Code Hackathons in Toronto and Saskatoon. The event is a 3-day learning experience for female-identified, trans, and non-binary youth ages 13-17. We got to chat with the organization to learn more about its mission:

1. How do the educational programs at Canada Learning Code support youth in Canada?
Across Canada, only 4 out of 13 provinces and territories have mandated coding in their kindergarten to grade 12 curriculum. Our programming is bridging that gap to make sure that all Canadians - particularly women, girls, people with disabilities, Indigenous youth and newcomers - have access to the knowledge they need to prosper in our digital world. We envision a prosperous Canada in which all people have the knowledge and confidence to harness the power of technology to achieve economic and personal fulfillment.

2. What inspired your organization to host the national Teens Learning Code Hackathon?
Our Teens Learning Code Hackathon was designed after taking a close look at existing hackathons, and not many are . designed with teens in mind. We wanted to offer a Hackathon Experience for teens that included a focus on design thinking, solving problems that teens cared about, gaining an understanding of problems before diving in to creating solutions - and the learning journey throughout the process.

3. In what ways will the Ted Rogers Community Grant make a difference for Canada Learning Code programs?
Empowering teens to change the world by using technology to solve problems is at the heart of our Teens Learning Code program. We are so grateful for the support of the Ted Rogers Community Grants program to help us expand Teens Learning Code to support 5,000 learners over the next three years. By supporting our annual Teens Learning Code Hackathons, we can ensure more participants work together to build a tool that leverages the power of technology to make real change in their community. More teens can also gain the skills and confidence, through hands-on workshops, mentorship from industry experts, and peer collaboration, to become creators, and not just consumers of technology.

4. Can you share an example of someone who has benefited from the program?
Sixteen-year-old Mathurah Ravigulan is the Chief Product Officer of myCryptoHippo, a cryptocurrency trade simulator designed to make it easy and accessible for all. Mathurah was involved in our Teen Learning Code program. Here's what she had to say about her experience:
"Being a Teens Learning Code learner has given me the chance to meet new people who share similar interests and its opened doors to different opportunities. The Teens Learning Code Hackathon has opened my mind to the world of technology, and it teaches girls how to hack problems so we can create our own start-ups in the future. The workshops are presented in a fun, teen-friendly way, and overall the environment of Teens Learning Code is friendly and engaging. This has helped me realize that a high-level career in business and technology is possible."
- Mathurah

For more information on our other national partnerships, visit our

Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 08:43:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
03:44aROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : 4 questions with Canada Learning Code, a Ted Rogers Comm..
PU
01/03ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Bridges the Digital Divide for Even More Canadians
AQ
2018ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Enhances Wireless Service in Saskatoon
AQ
2018ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : to Enhance Wireless Service in Burnaby
AQ
2018CAREER SPOTLIGHT : Jennifer Wilson, Change Manager
PU
2018ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Interview with 2018 Ted Rogers Scholarship Recipient Alm..
PU
2018ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Interview with 2018 Ted Rogers Scholarship Recipient Nad..
PU
2018ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : SSI Micro improves LTE services via Rogers spectrum tie-..
AQ
2018ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Interview with 2018 Ted Rogers Scholarship Recipient Cas..
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 15 033 M
EBIT 2018 3 719 M
Net income 2018 2 189 M
Debt 2018 14 668 M
Yield 2018 2,73%
P/E ratio 2018 17,41
P/E ratio 2019 15,89
EV / Sales 2018 3,38x
EV / Sales 2019 3,22x
Capitalization 36 201 M
Chart ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 73,9  CAD
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Natale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Daniel Trudeau Operations Manager
Anthony Staffieri Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.0.06%27 259
AT&T6.31%220 815
CHINA MOBILE LTD.4.70%200 959
NTT DOCOMO INC2.54%85 915
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP4.98%71 951
KDDI CORP1.85%61 889
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.