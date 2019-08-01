Rogers Communications : Advantage, Canada! Sportsnet Serves Up Exclusive Coverage of 2019 Rogers Cup, August 5-11

- Tennis Central broadcast team to deliver live multiplatform coverage from Montreal (ATP) and Toronto (WTA) on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW -As Toronto and Montreal become the centre of the tennis world next week, Sportsnet is set to serve up exclusive national English-language coverage of every round of theonand, with additional content onand. Plus, singles matches played on secondary courts will be available live exclusively on Sportsnet NOW, August 5-8.

Live coverage of Canada's premier tennis tournament kicks off Monday, Aug.5 at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT with some smashing Round 1 matchups - see full broadcast schedule attached and here.

Key details of the Rogers Cup on Sportsnet:

Television

Tennis Central presented by Lindt Chocolate

Daytime - Host Caroline Cameron and analyst Robert Bettauer break down the morning and afternoon action in Toronto and Montreal

Primetime - Bray Fay anchors the evening coverage in both cities alongside former Davis Cup players Bettauer and Jesse Levine.

In Montreal

Event features Canadian stars Milos Raonic, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov alongside four-time Rogers Cup champion Rafael Nadal

In Toronto

Talented field includes Canadian star Bianca Andreescu, World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

Centre Court - Play-by-play: RJ Broadhead; Analyst: two-time U.S. Open champion Tracey Austin; Courtside reporter: Evanka Osmak

- Play-by-play: RJ Broadhead; Analyst: two-time U.S. Open champion Tracey Austin; Courtside reporter: Evanka Osmak National Bank Grand Stand Court - Play-by-play: Eric Smith; Analyst: Canadian Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Patricia Hy-Boulais

Exclusive Features

Behind-the-Scenes with Felix Auger-Aliassime - Sportsnet joins the 18-year-old Canadian to discuss his meteoric rise through the ATP rankings.

Re-living Indian Wells - Sportsnet revisits Bianca Andreescu's stunning victory at the BNP Paribas Open.

Ten Years on Tour - Reporter Arash Madani sits down with world No. 20 Milos Raonic to mark the 10th anniversary of his professional debut at the Rogers Cup.

Radio

Aces - Hosts Roger Lajoie and Tom Tebbutt deliver the annual pre-tournament preview show (Monday, Aug. 5 at 11 p.m. ET, Sportsnet 590 The FAN & Sportsnet.ca)

- Hosts Roger Lajoie and Tom Tebbutt deliver the annual pre-tournament preview show (Monday, Aug. 5 at 11 p.m. ET, Sportsnet 590 The FAN & Sportsnet.ca) Sportsnet Today - Hosts George Rusic and Ben Lewis share the latest Rogers Cup news and insights live from Toronto's Aviva Centre (August 5-6, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET)

Digital - sportsnet.ca & the Sportsnet app

Daily stories, columns and blogs from Sportsnet writers including Dave Zarum in Toronto and Eric Engels in Montreal

Highlights, recaps and real-time clips across all Sportsnet digital platforms



