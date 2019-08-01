Log in
Rogers Communications : Advantage, Canada! Sportsnet Serves Up Exclusive Coverage of 2019 Rogers Cup, August 5-11

0
08/01/2019 | 12:26pm EDT
- Tennis Central broadcast team to deliver live multiplatform coverage from Montreal (ATP) and Toronto (WTA) on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW -
TORONTO (August 1, 2019) As Toronto and Montreal become the centre of the tennis world next week, Sportsnet is set to serve up exclusive national English-language coverage of every round of the 2019 Rogers Cup presented by National Bank on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360 and Sportsnet NOW, with additional content on sportsnet.ca and Sportsnet 590 The FAN. Plus, singles matches played on secondary courts will be available live exclusively on Sportsnet NOW, August 5-8.

Live coverage of Canada's premier tennis tournament kicks off Monday, Aug.5 at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT with some smashing Round 1 matchups - see full broadcast schedule attached and here.

Key details of the Rogers Cup on Sportsnet:

Television

Tennis Central presented by Lindt Chocolate

  • Daytime - Host Caroline Cameron and analyst Robert Bettauer break down the morning and afternoon action in Toronto and Montreal
  • Primetime - Bray Fay anchors the evening coverage in both cities alongside former Davis Cup players Bettauer and Jesse Levine.

In Montreal

Event features Canadian stars Milos Raonic, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov alongside four-time Rogers Cup champion Rafael Nadal

In Toronto

Talented field includes Canadian star Bianca Andreescu, World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

  • Centre Court - Play-by-play: RJ Broadhead; Analyst: two-time U.S. Open champion Tracey Austin; Courtside reporter: Evanka Osmak
  • National Bank Grand Stand Court - Play-by-play: Eric Smith; Analyst: Canadian Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Patricia Hy-Boulais

Exclusive Features

  • Behind-the-Scenes with Felix Auger-Aliassime - Sportsnet joins the 18-year-old Canadian to discuss his meteoric rise through the ATP rankings.
  • Re-living Indian Wells - Sportsnet revisits Bianca Andreescu's stunning victory at the BNP Paribas Open.
  • Ten Years on Tour - Reporter Arash Madani sits down with world No. 20 Milos Raonic to mark the 10th anniversary of his professional debut at the Rogers Cup.

Radio

  • Aces - Hosts Roger Lajoie and Tom Tebbutt deliver the annual pre-tournament preview show (Monday, Aug. 5 at 11 p.m. ET, Sportsnet 590 The FAN & Sportsnet.ca)
  • Sportsnet Today - Hosts George Rusic and Ben Lewis share the latest Rogers Cup news and insights live from Toronto's Aviva Centre (August 5-6, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET)

Digital - sportsnet.ca & the Sportsnet app

  • Daily stories, columns and blogs from Sportsnet writers including Dave Zarum in Toronto and Eric Engels in Montreal
  • Highlights, recaps and real-time clips across all Sportsnet digital platforms


About Sportsnet
Sportsnet is Canada's #1 sports media brand. Uniting Canadians through sport, Sportsnet's multimedia offerings include Sportsnet (consisting of 4 regional channels: East, Ontario, West, and Pacific), Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World, the Sportsnet Radio Network, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet NOW, the Sportsnet app, and podcasts. Sportsnet is the official Canadian NHL national multiplatform rights holder, and is the regional broadcaster for the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Sportsnet also has extensive coverage of the Blue Jays, as well as NBA, MLB, Grand Slam of Curling, Rogers Cup, CHL, WWE, IndyCar, and FA Cup. Sportsnet is part of Rogers Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit Sportsnet.ca.

News Releases

August 1, 2019

Author

RogersPaul

Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 16:24:08 UTC
