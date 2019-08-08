Log in
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
Rogers Communications : Advantage, Rogers Tennis Fans

08/08/2019
Toronto and Montreal have become the centre of the tennis world this month and our employees celebrated the opening week at the second-annual Rogers Cup Employee Night. The tournament is the third oldest in all of tennis and is both a WTA Premier 5 and a US open series event. As the exclusive sponsor of the event, Rogers was proud to invite our teams to take in the sights, sounds and excitement of Canada's premier tennis tournament at Montreal's IGA Stadium and Toronto's Aviva Centre.

In Montreal, more than 150 employees had the chance to witness ATP World Tour stars in action, headlined by Nick Kyrgios and Kyle Edmund. With the Rogers Cup festivities as their backdrop, attendees also had the chance to meet five-time Olympic medalist, speed skater Charles Hamelin, who was recently introduced as an ambassador for Rogers!

In Toronto, 200 employees and their guests were treated to an unforgettable tennis experience. Taking over a full section in Centre Court at Aviva Centre, attendees watched top WTA players hit the hard courts, including rising Canadian superstar Bianca Andreescu and Eugenie Bouchard.

For more information about the 2019 Rogers Cup tournament and the full broadcast schedule visit here.

August 8, 2019

RogersMike

Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 15 345 M
EBIT 2019 3 903 M
Net income 2019 2 237 M
Debt 2019 16 905 M
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 15,8x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,40x
EV / Sales2020 3,25x
Capitalization 35 235 M
Chart ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 74,42  CAD
Last Close Price 68,99  CAD
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Natale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Daniel Trudeau Operations Manager
Anthony Staffieri Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.-1.33%26 452
AT&T19.34%248 876
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-15.18%164 866
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-25.94%96 107
NTT DOCOMO INC6.67%81 059
T-MOBILE US20.23%65 349
