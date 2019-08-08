Rogers Communications : Advantage, Rogers Tennis Fans

Toronto and Montreal have become the centre of the tennis world this month and our employees celebrated the opening week at the second-annual Rogers Cup Employee Night. The tournament is the third oldest in all of tennis and is both a WTA Premier 5 and a US open series event. As the exclusive sponsor of the event, Rogers was proud to invite our teams to take in the sights, sounds and excitement of Canada's premier tennis tournament at Montreal's IGA Stadium and Toronto's Aviva Centre.

In Montreal, more than 150 employees had the chance to witness ATP World Tour stars in action, headlined by Nick Kyrgios and Kyle Edmund. With the Rogers Cup festivities as their backdrop, attendees also had the chance to meet five-time Olympic medalist, speed skater Charles Hamelin, who was recently introduced as an ambassador for Rogers!

In Toronto, 200 employees and their guests were treated to an unforgettable tennis experience. Taking over a full section in Centre Court at Aviva Centre, attendees watched top WTA players hit the hard courts, including rising Canadian superstar Bianca Andreescu and Eugenie Bouchard.

For more information about the 2019 Rogers Cup tournament and the full broadcast schedule visit here.