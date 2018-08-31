Rogers Communications : Citytv Announces 2018 Fall Premiere Dates

New must-see dramas Manifest and A Million Little Things headline Monday and Wednesday nights, respectively -- Candice Bergen is back as broadcast news legend Murphy Brown and Kim Coates reprises his role as multifaceted mobster Declan Gardiner in original series Bad Blood, Thursdays -- New comedies Single Parents, The Cool Kids, and Rel keep the laughs coming all week long -- New to Citytv, The Simpsons celebrate its 30Season, Sundays -



TORONTO (August 30, 2018) Friendship. Love. Family. Loss. And don't forget laughs! Citytv is giving you all the feels this fall with friends bonded by tragedy in A Million Little Things; the highs and lows of parenthood in Single Parents; the mysterious return of a long-missing flight in Manifest, and the family ties of a mob underworld in Season 2 of original series Bad Blood. With six of the season's most anticipated new series, two new-to-Citytv series, two Canadian originals and ten returning fan favourites, Citytv's fall schedule will capture the hearts of TV lovers, beginning Sunday, Sept. 9.

Get a glimpse of what's to come this fall with the half-hour special Entertainment City: Citytv Fall Preview, on Monday, Sept. 10. Hosted by Teri Hart and Devo Brown, get the full scoop straight from the casts and creators themselves through exclusive, in-depth interviews and must-see sneak peeks.

Dramas

Fasten your seatbelts and prepare for take-off with the new one-hour drama Manifest, premiering Monday, Sept. 24. Starring Josh Dallas (Once Upon a Time), Melissa Roxburgh (Star Trek: Beyond), and J.R. Ramirez (Jessica Jones), the series follows the mysterious return of Montego Air Flight 828, as passengers discover that they've been missing - and presumed dead by their families - for five years.

Premiering Wednesday, Sept. 26, A Million Little Things proves that there is nothing stronger than the power of family and friendship. Rocked by the sudden loss of one of their own, Boston friends Eddie (David Giuntoli, Grimm), Rome (Romany Malco, Weeds), and Gary (James Roday, Psych) get the wake-up call they need to finally start living.

Produced in partnership with New Metric Media and Sphère Média Plus, in association with distributors DHX Media and Skyvision, the Citytv original series Bad Blood returns for Season 2 on Thursday, Oct. 11. Fast forward five years after the death of Canada's most powerful mob boss, Vito Rizzuto, and uncover the criminal underworld left in his wake. Season 2 stars Kim Coates (Declan Gardiner, Sons of Anarchy) and a slew of new cast members, including Melanie Scrofano (Wynona Earp, Letterkenny), Louis Ferreira (Breaking Bad, S.W.A.T.), Sharon Taylor (Bellevue, Ghost Wars), Lisa Berry (Supernatural, 19-2), Anna Hopkins (Shadowhunters, Arrow) and Dylan Taylor (What Would Sal Do?).



Comedies

She's back! Murphy Brown, played by Candice Bergen (Boston Legal, Miss Congeniality), re-enters the newsroom during a world of 24-hour cable, social media, 'fake news', and a heightened political climate, premiering Thursday, Sept. 27. The revival of the ground-breaking comedy puts Murphy back with her original FYI team: lifestyle reporter Corky Sherwood (Faith Ford, Hope & Faith), investigative journalist Frank Fontana (Joe Regalbuto, Curb Your Enthusiasm), and producer Miles Siverberg (Grant Shaud, Younger).

From there, the laughs continue with the new half-hour comedy Single Parents on Wednesday, Sept. 26, as a single dad, played by Taran Killam (Will, Saturday Night Live, The Heat), gets lost in a world of parenting, princesses, and PTA meetings. Help is on the way as a group of single parents, played by Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond), Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl), Jake Choi (Hawaii Five-0) and Kimrie Lewis (Peeples), show Will that being a great parent doesn't mean sacrificing your grownup self.

Kicking off Wednesday nights is half-hour comedy The Cool Kids on Wednesday, Sept 26 as Hank (David Alan Grier, In Living Color, Jumanji), Charlie (Martin Mull, The Ranch, Clue), Sid (Leslie Jordan, Will & Grace, The Help) and Margaret (Vicki Lawrence, The Carol Burnett Show) grow old with dignity while wreaking havoc in their retirement community.

Closing out Sunday nights is new half-hour comedy Rel, premiering Sunday, Sept. 9, as Rel (Lil Rel Howery, Get Out, The Carmichael Show) becomes a single, long-distance dad after discovering his wife's affair - with his own barber - and tries to navigate which loss is the bigger blow.

Join Homer, Marge, Bart and Lisa on a slew of new adventures as The Simpsons join Citytv's fall slate for its 30th season, premiering Sunday, Sept. 30. With 23 all-new, 30-minute episodes, the world's favourite dysfunctional family is still making audiences laugh-out-loud with their outrageous antics and irreverent take on the world today.



2018 FALL PREMIERE DATES

All dates are subject to change. All times ET. (s) = simulcast

Sunday, Sept. 9

8 p.m. Rel (s) **NEW - airs Sundays at 9:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 30**

Monday, Sept. 10

10 p.m. Entertainment City: Citytv Fall Preview

Friday, Sept. 14

8 p.m. The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco **NEW - Citytv Original Series**

Monday, Sept. 24

8 p.m. Dancing with the Stars (s) **Season 26**

10 p.m. Manifest (s) **NEW**

Tuesday, Sept. 25

8 p.m. The Gifted (s) **NEW to Citytv - Season 2**

9 p.m. Lethal Weapon (s) **Season 3**

Wednesday, Sept. 26

8:30 p.m. The Cool Kids **NEW**

9 p.m. Modern Family (s) **Season 10**

9:30 p.m. Single Parents (s) **NEW**

10 p.m. A Million Little Things (s) **NEW**

Thursday, Sept. 27

9 p.m. Mom (s) **Season 6**

9:30 p.m. Murphy Brown (s) **NEW**

Friday, Sept. 28

9 p.m. Hell's Kitchen (s) **Season 18**

Sunday, Sept. 30

8 p.m. The Simpsons (s) **NEW to Citytv - Season 30**

8:30 p.m. Bob's Burgers (s) **Season 9**

9 p.m. Family Guy (s) **Season 16**

Thursday, Oct. 11

8 p.m. Bad Blood **Season 2 - Citytv Original Series**

Wednesday, Oct. 17

8 p.m. black-ish **Season 5**



