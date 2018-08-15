Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Rogers Communications Inc.    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. (RCI.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rogers Communications : Declares 48 Cents per Share Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 05:44pm EDT

October 3, 2018 Payment Date Following September 14, 2018 Record Date

Quarterly Dividend of 48 Cents per Share Declared by Board

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Rogers Communications Inc. ("Rogers") announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend totaling 48 cents per share on each of its outstanding Class B Non-Voting shares and Class A Voting shares.

The quarterly dividend declared today will be paid on October 3, 2018 to shareholders of record on September 14, 2018.  Such quarterly dividends are only payable as and when declared by Rogers' Board and there is no entitlement to any dividend prior thereto.

About Rogers:

Rogers is a leading diversified Canadian communications and media company. We are Canada's largest provider of wireless communications services and one of Canada's leading providers of cable television, high-speed Internet, information technology, and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Through Rogers Media, we are engaged in radio and television broadcasting, sports, televised and online shopping, magazines, and digital media. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI).

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rogers-communications-declares-48-cents-per-share-quarterly-dividend-300697952.html

SOURCE Rogers Communications Canada Inc. - English


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
05:44pROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Declares 48 Cents per Share Quarterly Dividend
PR
05:43pROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Declares 48 Cents per Share Quarterly Dividend
AQ
01:16pROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Media Rebrands Tillsonburg’s Easy 101 to Easy 101...
PU
10:01aROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Enhances Wireless Service in Saskatoon
AQ
08/14Deziel named Sens CMO; Nanos chairs Carleton`s board
AQ
08/07ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Have Your Sports and Eat Too! Sportsnet Grill Opening in..
PU
08/03Canada's Telus adds fewer postpaid customers, shares fall
RE
08/02ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Game. Set. Match. Sportsnet to Deliver Court-to-Court Co..
PU
08/02ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : 2017 Ombudsperson Report
PU
08/02CAREER SPOTLIGHT : Peter Dafos, Install and Service Technician
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05:49pRogers declares $0.48 dividend 
08/09TELUS : Wireline Segment Will Be Its Primary Growth Driver In The Near Term 
08/08July 2018 Portfolio Update 
08/07BCE : Investors Should Look Beyond Its Near-Term Weakness 
08/0714 Of 31 Communication Services High Yield WallStars Reveal 'Safer' Dividends.. 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.