Rogers Communications Inc.

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rogers Communications : Here we grow again! New Rogers customer solution centre in Kelowna

0
09/26/2019 | 10:58am EDT
Back to news

Today we shared exciting news about our new centre opening in the Okanagan. Located in the heart of Kelowna, this new centre further strengthens our presence in the province by building upon the incredible success of our existing Burnaby centre.

'We see the tremendous growth opportunity in Kelowna and we're excited to help boost the local economy in this beautiful part of the province.' - Rick Sellers, President, British Columbia

Here are a few key details about the new space:

  • Internal recruitment efforts will begin in Q1 2020, with external hiring to begin in the spring
  • The centre's opening is planned for summer of 2020
  • Renovations to upgrade the 32,000 square foot space to a modernized centre will begin in early 2020
  • We will add 350 new jobs in this new centre, which will grow to 500 over time; the team will handle roughly one million customer interactions each year

Currently a major employer in B.C., we have a strong history of commitment to the province through our investment in infrastructure, technology, content, people and community. The opening of this new centre is just one more way we are demonstrating this investment in our regions - acknowledging the vital role they play in our success from coast-to-coast.

More details will follow as we progress through the renovations and get closer to our official opening date. We look forward to welcoming new B.C. team members to the Rogers family next year!

Blog Posts

September 26, 2019

Author

RogersMike

Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 14:57:00 UTC
