Rogers Communications : JACK is Back! Rogers Media Rebrands Victoria Station to JACK 103.1

08/15/2019 | 05:32pm EDT
- The popular JACK brand returns to Victoria's airwaves today with a refreshed sound, featuring its signature style of 'playing what we want' -
- New morning show, JACK Mornings with David & Heather, to launch later this month along with a digital and outdoor campaign -
VICTORIA (August 15, 2019) Pump up the volume and lip sync like no one is watching as JACK 103.1 makes its return to Victoria today. Featuring music from a variety of genres, the popular radio brand plays hits from such iconic artists as Queen, Prince, Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson, Duran Duran, Fleetwood Mac, and The Rolling Stones. And later this month, JACK 103.1 launches its new morning show JACK Mornings with David & Heather, co-hosted by David Larsen and Heather Backman.

In addition to his role as morning show co-host, Larsen is also JACK's new Program Director. No stranger to early mornings, he co-hosted the morning show on Kelowna classic rock station K96.3 for a decade.

'Having followed the radio industry here in B.C., I know that 103.1 has deep roots in Victoria serving the community for the past two decades. I'm excited to be part of the station's evolution, taking it to the next level with our listeners,' said Larsen.

Backman joins JACK from 100.3 The Q in Victoria, where she co-hosted the station's afternoon drive show. Prior to that, she was part of a popular morning show on rock station CHOM 97.7 in Montreal. Her radio broadcasting career has taken her across the U.S., working in Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, and even serving as an intern for Ryan Seacrest.

To support the rebrand of the station, Rogers Media is rolling out a local marketing campaign in Victoria with digital and outdoor advertising.

JACK joins its adult contemporary sister station Ocean 98.5 in Victoria, offering advertisers two strong brands to reach listeners.

Today's launch builds on the JACK brand presence across Canada, with stations now in Halifax, London, Smiths Falls, Calgary, Vancouver and Victoria.

Audiences can hear JACK 103.1 on air, online at JACK1013.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.

About Rogers Media
Rogers Media is a diverse media and content company that engages more than 30 million Canadians each week. The company's multimedia offerings include 56 radio stations, 29 local TV stations, 23 conventional and specialty television stations, podcasts, digital and e-commerce websites, and sporting events. Rogers Media delivers unique storytelling through its range of powerful brands: Citytv, OMNI Television, FX, TSC, KiSS, Breakfast Television, Cityline, CityNews, Sportsnet - Canada's #1 sports media brand, and the Blue Jays - Canada's only Major League Baseball team. Rogers Media is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit RogersMedia.com.

News Releases

August 15, 2019

Author

RogersNick

Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 21:31:06 UTC
