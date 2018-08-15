Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Rogers Communications Inc.    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. (RCI.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rogers Communications : Media Rebrands Tillsonburg’s Easy 101 to Easy 101.3, Beginning Today

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 07:16pm CEST
- Under its new brand Easy 101.3, The Perfect Music Mix, audiences will continue to hear their favourite songs with new exciting shows throughout the day-
-Starting Monday, Aug. 20, 'No Repeat Work Day' from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will keep listeners company throughout the day with a fresh new programming lineup-
TILLSONBURG, ON (August 15, 2018) - Starting today, Easy 101 listeners get an update of their favourite local station with a refreshed look and feel as the new Easy 101.3. Continuing to play the best adult contemporary hits of yesterday and today, the new Easy 101.3 builds on its deep history in Southwestern Ontario with strong local content that connects to the community, while adding unique features, including the 'No Repeat Work Day' from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, starting Monday, Aug. 20.

"Southwestern Ontario has welcomed us into their daily lives for many years, and today, we're evolving our brand to continue to bring listeners the music they know and love," said Alan Smith, Program Director, Easy 101.3, JACK 102.3, and Country 107.3, Rogers Radio. "Our energetic lineup will keep listeners company all day long, and create a competitive Adult Contemporary station in the region."

On Monday, Aug. 20, listeners will tune in to the fresh new programming, including Mornings with Mark and Meghan, featuring Mark Paine and Meghan Spotswood, plus Jaynel White in the mid-day slot, and Cathy Wagner on the afternoon drive. Evening listeners will catch the popular John Tesh Radio Show with Intelligence for Your Life.

Audiences can hear Easy 101.3 on air, online at Easy1013.ca, and on the Radioplayer Canada app.

Social Media links
Follow Easy 101.3 on Twitter @Easy1013
Like Easy 101.3 on Facebook.com/Easy1013
Follow Easy 101.3 on Instagram @Easy1013
Follow Rogers Media PR on Twitter @RogersMediaPR
Follow Rogers Media PR on Instagram @rogersmediapr

About Rogers Media
Rogers Media is a diverse media and content company that engages more than 30 million Canadians each week. The company's multimedia offerings include 55 radio stations, 30 local TV stations, 24 conventional and specialty television stations, 8 magazines, podcasts, digital and e-commerce websites, and sporting events. Rogers Media delivers unique storytelling through its range of powerful brands: Maclean's, City, OMNI Television, Today's Parent, TSC, KiSS, FX, Sportsnet - Canada's #1 specialty network, and the Blue Jays - Canada's only Major League Baseball team. Rogers Media is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit RogersMedia.com.

Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 17:15:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
07:16pROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Media Rebrands Tillsonburg’s Easy 101 to Easy 101...
PU
04:01pROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Enhances Wireless Service in Saskatoon
AQ
08/14Deziel named Sens CMO; Nanos chairs Carleton`s board
AQ
08/07ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Have Your Sports and Eat Too! Sportsnet Grill Opening in..
PU
08/03Canada's Telus adds fewer postpaid customers, shares fall
RE
08/02ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Game. Set. Match. Sportsnet to Deliver Court-to-Court Co..
PU
08/02ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : 2017 Ombudsperson Report
PU
08/02CAREER SPOTLIGHT : Peter Dafos, Install and Service Technician
PU
08/02BCE : Canada's BCE quarterly profit misses estimates on higher expenses
RE
07/31BROADCAST TEAM ANNOUNCED FOR BLUE JA : Pinoy Edition, Launching August 5 on OMNI..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09TELUS : Wireline Segment Will Be Its Primary Growth Driver In The Near Term 
08/08July 2018 Portfolio Update 
08/07BCE : Investors Should Look Beyond Its Near-Term Weakness 
08/0714 Of 31 Communication Services High Yield WallStars Reveal 'Safer' Dividends.. 
07/26Can Rogers Communications Sustain Its Rapid Wireless Growth? 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 15 056 M
EBIT 2018 3 675 M
Net income 2018 2 116 M
Debt 2018 14 548 M
Yield 2018 2,82%
P/E ratio 2018 16,80
P/E ratio 2019 15,64
EV / Sales 2018 3,27x
EV / Sales 2019 3,12x
Capitalization 34 625 M
Chart ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 68,7  CAD
Spread / Average Target 0,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Natale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Daniel Trudeau Operations Manager
Anthony Staffieri Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.5.48%26 471
AT&T-17.08%233 909
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-10.41%183 253
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP13.29%103 295
NTT DOCOMO INC10.48%101 374
KDDI CORP10.92%71 640
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.