Rogers Communications : Media Rebrands Tillsonburg’s Easy 101 to Easy 101.3, Beginning Today

- Under its new brand Easy 101.3, The Perfect Music Mix, audiences will continue to hear their favourite songs with new exciting shows throughout the dayStarting Monday, Aug. 20, 'No Repeat Work Day' from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will keep listeners company throughout the day with a fresh new programming lineupStarting today, Easy 101 listeners get an update of their favourite local station with a refreshed look and feel as the new. Continuing to play the best adult contemporary hits of yesterday and today, the newbuilds on its deep history in Southwestern Ontario with strong local content that connects to the community, while adding unique features, including the 'No Repeat Work Day' from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, starting

"Southwestern Ontario has welcomed us into their daily lives for many years, and today, we're evolving our brand to continue to bring listeners the music they know and love," said Alan Smith, Program Director, Easy 101.3, JACK 102.3, and Country 107.3, Rogers Radio. "Our energetic lineup will keep listeners company all day long, and create a competitive Adult Contemporary station in the region."

On Monday, Aug. 20, listeners will tune in to the fresh new programming, including Mornings with Mark and Meghan, featuring Mark Paine and Meghan Spotswood, plus Jaynel White in the mid-day slot, and Cathy Wagner on the afternoon drive. Evening listeners will catch the popular John Tesh Radio Show with Intelligence for Your Life.

Audiences can hear Easy 101.3 on air, online at Easy1013.ca, and on the Radioplayer Canada app.

