Rogers Communications : Media's Women in Production Action Plan

On December 13, 2018, the CRTC brought together the presidents of Canada's largest public and private-sector broadcasters and key stakeholders for a Women in Production Summit that was focused on how to create more leadership opportunities for women in the Canadian television production industry. As a result of that Summit, broadcasters - including Rogers Media Inc. - committed to creating voluntary action plans tailored to their business that will detail efforts to increase women in key creative roles. You can read the Rogers Media Action Plan here.