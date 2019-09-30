Log in
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
Rogers Communications : Media's Women in Production Action Plan

09/30/2019 | 12:23pm EDT
On December 13, 2018, the CRTC brought together the presidents of Canada's largest public and private-sector broadcasters and key stakeholders for a Women in Production Summit that was focused on how to create more leadership opportunities for women in the Canadian television production industry. As a result of that Summit, broadcasters - including Rogers Media Inc. - committed to creating voluntary action plans tailored to their business that will detail efforts to increase women in key creative roles. You can read the Rogers Media Action Plan here.

Blog Posts

September 30, 2019

Author

RogersMike

Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 16:22:01 UTC
