Rogers Communications : Media talent discuss all things performance, growth and development with our team!

We believe our success begins with our people, and we're proud to invest in their growth and development to help them build a great career with us. That's why yesterday, we were excited to bring together some familiar faces from Rogers Media for a panel discussion on the importance of growth and development for our teams! The panel for the day included 98.1 CHFI morning show hosts Darren B. Lamb and Maureen Holloway Sportsnet Central anchor Eric Thomas, and 680 NEWS morning show host Paul Cook.

Nancy Nazer, Senior Vice President, Organizational Development, kicked off the event by discussing our commitment to growth and development, and how checking in on our development is a year-round process.

Moderated by CityNews and Breakfast Television reporter Tammie Sutherland, the panel talked about how they got to where they are in their career, shared their best development advice and the importance of growth and development. Inspiring stories and hilarious moments followed, with the team's best advice being to follow your passions and leverage your strengths and let that guide your career - so your work doesn't feel like work!

Want to know more about growing a great career with us? Hear our team talk about #LifeAtRogers !

If you're interested in joining our team, visit jobs.rogers.com!



