Rogers Communications Inc.    RCI.B

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rogers Communications : New Rogers program elevates live music experience for customers

0
07/18/2019 | 12:10pm EDT
Back to news
Rogers partners with Live Nation to give customers exclusive benefits and experiences at shows across the country

Toronto, ON (July 18, 2019) Rogers customers can now access exclusive benefits at Live Nation concerts and festivals across Canada. Rogers is building on its long-standing commitment to sports and entertainment by delivering a robust customer benefits program for live music goers. The Rogers Moments program provides one-of-a-kind memorable experiences for sports fans, and now Rogers is expanding this platform for live music.

Customer benefits will include:

  • Reserved ticket allotments for Live Nation shows across Canada
  • Exclusive customer entrances
  • VIP viewing decks at seven Canadian music festivals
  • Unique fan experiences through the Rogers Moments program, with more to come.

The company continues to invest to upgrade its network across the country, including in key areas where customers enjoy live music and events, to provide customers with enhanced wireless access. Rogers customers can share the music they love with the people they love on Canada's most trusted network.

As part of the customer benefits experience, customers can text MUSIC to 101010 (French is MUSIQUE to 101010) to receive their unique promo code to purchase tickets. Reserved ticket allotments for all Live Nation shows will be accessible on Ticketmaster.ca/Rogers. Unique experiences and additional customer benefits are available through the 'Live Music' Fan Profile portal on rogersmoments.com.

These exclusive benefits are part of a multi-year partnership with Live Nation, which produces over 1,500 concerts each year nationwide. Benefits are currently available to Rogers Wireless customers and will be available to all Rogers customers in 2020.

Full details on the program are available at Ticketmaster.ca/Rogers

Blog Posts

July 18, 2019

Author

RogersMike

Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 16:09:09 UTC
EPS Revisions
