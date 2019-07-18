Rogers Communications : New Rogers program elevates live music experience for customers

Rogers partners with Live Nation to give customers exclusive benefits and experiences at shows across the country

Toronto, ON (July 18, 2019) Rogers customers can now access exclusive benefits at Live Nation concerts and festivals across Canada. Rogers is building on its long-standing commitment to sports and entertainment by delivering a robust customer benefits program for live music goers. The Rogers Moments program provides one-of-a-kind memorable experiences for sports fans, and now Rogers is expanding this platform for live music.

Customer benefits will include:

Reserved ticket allotments for Live Nation shows across Canada

Exclusive customer entrances

VIP viewing decks at seven Canadian music festivals

Unique fan experiences through the Rogers Moments program, with more to come.

The company continues to invest to upgrade its network across the country, including in key areas where customers enjoy live music and events, to provide customers with enhanced wireless access. Rogers customers can share the music they love with the people they love on Canada's most trusted network.

As part of the customer benefits experience, customers can text MUSIC to 101010 (French is MUSIQUE to 101010) to receive their unique promo code to purchase tickets. Reserved ticket allotments for all Live Nation shows will be accessible on Ticketmaster.ca/Rogers. Unique experiences and additional customer benefits are available through the 'Live Music' Fan Profile portal on rogersmoments.com.

These exclusive benefits are part of a multi-year partnership with Live Nation, which produces over 1,500 concerts each year nationwide. Benefits are currently available to Rogers Wireless customers and will be available to all Rogers customers in 2020.

Full details on the program are available at Ticketmaster.ca/Rogers