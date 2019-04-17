Log in
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
Rogers Communications : Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling 2018-19 Season Culminates in Saskatoon for the Humpty's Champions Cup, April 23 to 28

04/17/2019 | 06:08pm EDT

TORONTO (April 17, 2019) Curling's brightest stars from around the globe head to Saskatoon next week as the Humpty's Champions Cup - the grand finale of the 2018-19 Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling season - rolls into town, April 23-28. Sportsnet's live coverage of the final event of the Grand Slam season gets underway Thursday, April 25 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW (full broadcast details below).

Set to take place at Saskatoon's Merlis Belsher Place, the Humpty's Champions Cup showcases the top winners of the curling season in one final showdown. Beginning Tuesday, April 23, 15 men's and 15 women's championship teams compete in a round-robin style bonspiel, contending for a combined $250,000 purse. The impressive pool of talent includes world No. 1 Team Koe (Calgary), 10-time Grand Slam winner Team Homan (Ottawa), reigning world champions Team Edin (Karlstad, SWE) and Team Tirinzoni (Aarau, SUI), and local fan-favourites Team Silvernagle (North Battleford, SK) and Team Muyres (Saskatoon, SK).

To see how each team qualified and for additional details regarding event format, team lists and scoring, please visit thegrandslamofcurling.com.

Returning for another must-watch Grand Slam event, Sportsnet's expert curling commentators will be at the heart of the action in Saskatoon. Veteran broadcaster Rob Faulds will have the play-by-play call while 2010 Olympic gold medallist Kevin Martin, 1998 Olympic silver medallist Mike Harris and 1998 Olympic gold medallist Joan McCusker provide insight and analysis throughout the bonspiel.

Interviews and Media Accreditation

Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling competitors and Sportsnet's curling commentators are available for interviews to discuss the Humpty's Champions Cup and 2018-19 season. For interview requests or media accreditation, please contact Raluca Melniciuc at raluca.melniciuc@rci.rogers.com.

Owned and operated by Sportsnet since 2012, the Pinty'sGrand Slam of Curling is a premier series of men's and women's curling events which are part of the World Curling Tour and feature the best teams from across Canada and around the world. The total prize money for the Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling events is $2.1 million. For more details on future events, please visit thegrandslamofcurling.com.

Sportsnet Broadcast Schedule - Humpty's Champions Cup
*Broadcast schedule subject to change

For the most up-to-date schedule, please visit www.sportsnet.ca/schedule

Thursday, April 25

  • Round Robin, 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)
  • Round Robin, 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)
  • Round Robin, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

Friday, April 26

  • Round Robin, 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet NOW)
  • Round Robin, 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)
  • Round Robin, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

Saturday, April 27

  • Women's Quarter-finals, 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)
  • Men's Quarter-finals, 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)
  • Men's & Women's Semifinals, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

Sunday, April 28

  • Men's Final, Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)
  • Women's Final, 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT (Sportsnet 360 & Sportsnet NOW)

Social Media

Web:
Official Website, Sportsnet http://www.sportsnet.ca/
Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling http://www.thegrandslamofcurling.com/
Instagram:
Follow Sportsnet @Sportsnet
Follow Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling @grandslamofcurling
Facebook:
Like Sportsnet http://www.facebook.com/sportsnet
Like Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling http://www.facebook.com/thegrandslamofcurling
Twitter:
Follow Sportsnet @Sportsnet
Follow Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling @grandslamcurl
Official Sportsnet PR @SportsnetPR

About Sportsnet
Sportsnet is Canada's #1 sports media brand. Uniting Canadians through sport, Sportsnet's multimedia offerings include Sportsnet (consisting of 4 regional channels: East, Ontario, West, and Pacific), Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World, the Sportsnet Radio Network, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet NOW, the Sportsnet app, and podcasts. Sportsnet is the official Canadian NHL national multiplatform rights holder, and is the regional broadcaster for the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Sportsnet also has extensive coverage of the Blue Jays, as well as NBA, MLB, Grand Slam of Curling, Rogers Cup, CHL, IndyCar, WWE, Premier League, and FA Cup. Sportsnet is part of Rogers Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit Sportsnet.ca.

Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 22:07:06 UTC
