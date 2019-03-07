Rogers Communications : Sportsnet Launches Annual Pass for SN NOW+

Sportsnet is shifting gears as SN NOW+ goes into overdrive with the addition of an annual pass for subscribers. Just in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, NBA Playoffs, and the start of the MLB season, fans can now live stream all their favourite sports content for a full year with one single payment.

In addition, Sportsnet has reached a new agreement with NTT IndyCar Series, and all 17 races are now available for live streaming on SN NOW+, beginning with the IndyCar Series atSt. Petersburg this Sunday, March 10 at 1 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PT. Qualifying races and bonus IndyCar content will also be available exclusively on SN NOW+. On television, all races except for the season opener (due to a scheduling conflict) will air on Sportsnet World.

'Canadian sports fans have come to expect the most from Sportsnet. They want more choice and great content, and they want it on whatever devices they have available to them,' said Bart Yabsley, President of Sportsnet. 'With the addition of an annual pass, the recent launch of SN NOW+ on Amazon Fire TV devices, and our renewed agreement to deliver racing fans the content they crave, Sportsnet continues to offer the best and most extensive sports coverage in the industry, direct to the consumer.'

Regularly priced at $249.99, consumers can save $50 with a limited time, introductory offer by subscribing to the new SN NOW+ annual pass for just $199.99 before March 31. Until now, SN NOW+ was only available on a monthly subscription plan for $27.99/month.

Having recently become available on some Amazon Fire TV devices and with plans to incorporate even more devices in the near future, the new SN NOW+ annual subscription option offers fans a full year of their favourite content available on a wide variety of platforms. As well as Amazon Fire TV, SN NOW+ is available to stream on desktop or laptop through a web browser, as well as on iOS / Android smart phones and tablets, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and 4th generation Apple TVs, all through the Sportsnet app.

SN NOW, launched in April 2016, was Canada's first over-the-top live sports streaming platform. The service provides sports fans with access to all of Sportsnet's core content, including all national NHL games, in-market games for Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Raptors, Blue Jays, WWE and more. SN NOW+, an enhanced suite that launched in October 2018, includes all the programming available in the original package, but with more games, more choice and more exclusive content. Most notably, SN NOW+ lifts regional blackout restrictions for every NHL game that is exclusive to Sportsnet, offering more than 500 blackout-free games. In addition to live streaming and extensive on-demand content on SN NOW and SN NOW+, the Sportsnet App provides tons of extra features to round out the digital sports experience for Canadian fans, such as scoreboards for all major professional leagues, highlight packs, video-on-demand, in-depth news, feature stories, and much more.

About Sportsnet

Sportsnet is Canada's #1 sports media brand. Uniting Canadians through sport, Sportsnet's multimedia offerings include Sportsnet (consisting of 4 regional channels: East, Ontario, West, and Pacific), Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World, the Sportsnet Radio Network, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet NOW, the Sportsnet app, and podcasts. Sportsnet is the official Canadian NHL national multiplatform rights holder, and is the regional broadcaster for the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Sportsnet also has extensive coverage of the Blue Jays, as well as NBA, MLB, Grand Slam of Curling, Rogers Cup, CHL, WWE, IndyCar, Premier League, and FA Cup. Sportsnet is part of Rogers Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit Sportsnet.ca.