Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Rogers Communications Inc.    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rogers Communications : Sportsnet Launches Annual Pass for SN NOW+

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 06:04pm EST
TORONTO (March 7, 2019)
Sportsnet is shifting gears as SN NOW+ goes into overdrive with the addition of an annual pass for subscribers. Just in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, NBA Playoffs, and the start of the MLB season, fans can now live stream all their favourite sports content for a full year with one single payment.

In addition, Sportsnet has reached a new agreement with NTT IndyCar Series, and all 17 races are now available for live streaming on SN NOW+, beginning with the IndyCar Series atSt. Petersburg this Sunday, March 10 at 1 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PT. Qualifying races and bonus IndyCar content will also be available exclusively on SN NOW+. On television, all races except for the season opener (due to a scheduling conflict) will air on Sportsnet World.

'Canadian sports fans have come to expect the most from Sportsnet. They want more choice and great content, and they want it on whatever devices they have available to them,' said Bart Yabsley, President of Sportsnet. 'With the addition of an annual pass, the recent launch of SN NOW+ on Amazon Fire TV devices, and our renewed agreement to deliver racing fans the content they crave, Sportsnet continues to offer the best and most extensive sports coverage in the industry, direct to the consumer.'

Regularly priced at $249.99, consumers can save $50 with a limited time, introductory offer by subscribing to the new SN NOW+ annual pass for just $199.99 before March 31. Until now, SN NOW+ was only available on a monthly subscription plan for $27.99/month.

Having recently become available on some Amazon Fire TV devices and with plans to incorporate even more devices in the near future, the new SN NOW+ annual subscription option offers fans a full year of their favourite content available on a wide variety of platforms. As well as Amazon Fire TV, SN NOW+ is available to stream on desktop or laptop through a web browser, as well as on iOS / Android smart phones and tablets, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and 4th generation Apple TVs, all through the Sportsnet app.

SN NOW, launched in April 2016, was Canada's first over-the-top live sports streaming platform. The service provides sports fans with access to all of Sportsnet's core content, including all national NHL games, in-market games for Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Raptors, Blue Jays, WWE and more. SN NOW+, an enhanced suite that launched in October 2018, includes all the programming available in the original package, but with more games, more choice and more exclusive content. Most notably, SN NOW+ lifts regional blackout restrictions for every NHL game that is exclusive to Sportsnet, offering more than 500 blackout-free games. In addition to live streaming and extensive on-demand content on SN NOW and SN NOW+, the Sportsnet App provides tons of extra features to round out the digital sports experience for Canadian fans, such as scoreboards for all major professional leagues, highlight packs, video-on-demand, in-depth news, feature stories, and much more.

About Sportsnet
Sportsnet is Canada's #1 sports media brand. Uniting Canadians through sport, Sportsnet's multimedia offerings include Sportsnet (consisting of 4 regional channels: East, Ontario, West, and Pacific), Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World, the Sportsnet Radio Network, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet NOW, the Sportsnet app, and podcasts. Sportsnet is the official Canadian NHL national multiplatform rights holder, and is the regional broadcaster for the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Sportsnet also has extensive coverage of the Blue Jays, as well as NBA, MLB, Grand Slam of Curling, Rogers Cup, CHL, WWE, IndyCar, Premier League, and FA Cup. Sportsnet is part of Rogers Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit Sportsnet.ca.

Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 23:03:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
06:04pROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Sportsnet Launches Annual Pass for SN NOW+
PU
03/06ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. : Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Sha..
AQ
03/05ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Bart Yabsley Appointed President of Sportsnet, Rogers Me..
AQ
03/05ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Sportsnet Announces 2019-20 Pinty's Grand Slam of Curlin..
PU
03/05ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : New Original Crime Dramas Hudson & Rex and The Murders H..
PU
03/01ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Statement from Rogers Media on the passing of Sandra Fai..
AQ
02/27ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Ashley Docking Joins Sportsnet 590 The FAN as New Mornin..
PU
02/21ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Sportsnet Takes Hockey Fans End-To-End with Hockey Centr..
PU
02/19ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Interview with 2018 Ted Rogers Scholarship Recipient Lea..
PU
02/15ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Interview with 2018 Ted Rogers Scholarship Recipient Kar..
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 15 637 M
EBIT 2019 3 982 M
Net income 2019 2 271 M
Debt 2019 14 468 M
Yield 2019 2,82%
P/E ratio 2019 15,53
P/E ratio 2020 14,45
EV / Sales 2019 3,25x
EV / Sales 2020 3,09x
Capitalization 36 324 M
Chart ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 75,5  CAD
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Natale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Daniel Trudeau Operations Manager
Anthony Staffieri Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.-0.33%27 010
AT&T4.45%217 154
CHINA MOBILE LTD.9.07%211 154
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP50.11%103 438
NTT DOCOMO INC4.48%75 920
T-MOBILE US11.27%60 179
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.