Rogers Communications Inc.

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
Rogers Communications : Statement from Rogers Communications on the passing of JR Shaw

03/25/2020 | 07:18am EDT

(Image courtesy of Shaw Communications)

We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of JR Shaw and would like to extend our sincere condolences to Brad and JR's family and the entire team at Shaw Communications.

'JR was a true pioneer and an incredible entrepreneur, who grew a western cable start-up into a formidable Canadian telecommunications company. He was admired across our industry for his achievements and his gracious and thoughtful nature. As founder, Executive Chairman and former CEO of Shaw and exemplary Canadian business leader, his legacy will remain,' said Joe Natale, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rogers.

Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 11:17:05 UTC
