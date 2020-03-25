Rogers Communications : Statement from Rogers Communications on the passing of JR Shaw

(Image courtesy of Shaw Communications)

We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of JR Shaw and would like to extend our sincere condolences to Brad and JR's family and the entire team at Shaw Communications.

'JR was a true pioneer and an incredible entrepreneur, who grew a western cable start-up into a formidable Canadian telecommunications company. He was admired across our industry for his achievements and his gracious and thoughtful nature. As founder, Executive Chairman and former CEO of Shaw and exemplary Canadian business leader, his legacy will remain,' said Joe Natale, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rogers.