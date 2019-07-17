Log in
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
Rogers Communications : We are proud to be one of North America's 50 most engaged workplaces!

07/17/2019
Today, we're proud to announce that Rogers has been recognized as one of Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America by Achievers! The award recognizes 50 employers across North America who display leadership and innovation in engaging their workplaces.

The Achievers panel anonymously judges companies' employee engagement on elements including leadership, culture, rewards and recognition, and professional and personal development.

This is our 7th year on the list, and we couldn't be prouder of our team, who are at the heart of this incredible accomplishment!

Interested in learning more? Visit our careers page to learn what #LifeAtRogers is all about!

July 17, 2019

RogersMike

Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 16:59:06 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 15 473 M
EBIT 2019 3 886 M
Net income 2019 2 243 M
Debt 2019 16 201 M
Yield 2019 2,84%
P/E ratio 2019 16,3x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,38x
EV / Sales2020 3,23x
Capitalization 36 039 M
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 73,95  CAD
Last Close Price 70,33  CAD
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Natale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Daniel Trudeau Operations Manager
Anthony Staffieri Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.0.53%27 584
AT&T18.11%244 195
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-4.77%183 781
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-25.90%94 766
NTT DOCOMO INC6.85%79 987
T-MOBILE US24.26%66 858
