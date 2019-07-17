Rogers Communications : We are proud to be one of North America's 50 most engaged workplaces!

Today, we're proud to announce that Rogers has been recognized as one of Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America by Achievers! The award recognizes 50 employers across North America who display leadership and innovation in engaging their workplaces.

The Achievers panel anonymously judges companies' employee engagement on elements including leadership, culture, rewards and recognition, and professional and personal development.

This is our 7th year on the list, and we couldn't be prouder of our team, who are at the heart of this incredible accomplishment!

Interested in learning more? Visit our careers page to learn what #LifeAtRogers is all about!