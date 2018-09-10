Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Rogers Communications Inc.    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. (RCI.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rogers Communications : We’ve been recognized as a 2018 Learning!100 Award winner – for the second year in a row!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 04:37pm CEST

We're excited to announce that we've been recognized as a 2018 Learning!100 Award winner - for the second year in a row! The award honours companies that invest in learning and development, and have exceptional, innovative learning cultures.

From coaching to e-learning, developing our people is a key priority for us - and it's making a difference. A huge thanks to all teams who work hard every day to make our learning programs and culture among the world's best.

Click here for more information about the award, and feel free to share the news using #LifeAtRogers!

Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 14:36:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
04:37pROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : We’ve been recognized as a 2018 Learning!100 Award..
PU
09/07ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Indians drop chief logo for Canada stop in aftermath of ..
AQ
08/31ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Citytv Announces 2018 Fall Premiere Dates
PU
08/29ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Together, we’re one of the most engaged workplaces..
PU
08/29ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : FX and FXX Announce Fall 2018 Premiere Dates
PU
08/28ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Original Chinese Canadian Crime Drama Blood and Water Re..
PU
08/27EDMONTON&RSQUO;S HOME OF HOCKEY : Sportsnet Hits the Ice for all 82 Edmonton Oil..
PU
08/27VANCOUVER&RSQUO;S HOME OF HOCKEY : Sportsnet Delivers a Front Row Seat to All 82..
PU
08/27CALGARY&RSQUO;S HOME OF HOCKEY : Sportsnet Laces Up to Deliver All 82 Calgary Fl..
PU
08/27ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Media Advisory - Rogers Ignite TV™ Roars onto the ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Rogers declares $0.48 dividend 
08/09TELUS : Wireline Segment Will Be Its Primary Growth Driver In The Near Term 
08/08July 2018 Portfolio Update 
08/07BCE : Investors Should Look Beyond Its Near-Term Weakness 
08/0714 Of 31 Communication Services High Yield WallStars Reveal 'Safer' Dividends.. 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 15 052 M
EBIT 2018 3 688 M
Net income 2018 2 200 M
Debt 2018 14 540 M
Yield 2018 2,83%
P/E ratio 2018 16,76
P/E ratio 2019 15,60
EV / Sales 2018 3,29x
EV / Sales 2019 3,14x
Capitalization 34 965 M
Chart ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 68,9  CAD
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Natale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Daniel Trudeau Operations Manager
Anthony Staffieri Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.5.96%26 559
AT&T-17.39%233 255
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-4.54%197 064
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP7.81%98 476
NTT DOCOMO INC5.59%97 061
KDDI CORP3.12%66 719
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.