Rogers Communications : Willkommen, Ladies and Gentlemen…and Vampires. FX Sets Premiere Dates for What We Do in the Shadows and Fosse/Verdon

They are pushed by an uncontrollable drive, they sometimes make poor decisions after dark, and they favour bold costume choices… vampires and dancers have more in common that you might think! FX presentsand, two all-new series joining the spring lineup on, respectively.

Viewers can catch up on their favourite FX programming next day, post broadcast, on the authenticated FXNOW Canada app for iOS, Android, and fourth-generation Apple TV.

What We Do in the Shadows

Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, beginning March 27

10-part, 30-minute 'vérité vampire comedy'

Based on the feature film of the same name from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, What We Do in the Shadows is a documentary-style look into the daily - or rather, nightly - lives of a motley crew of vampires who have 'lived' together for hundreds of years. In Staten Island.

The self-appointed leader of the group is 'Nandor The Relentless' (Kayvan Novak, Four Lions), a great warrior and conqueror from the Ottoman Empire, who has taken the helm of the group despite many of his questionable Old World tactics. He's joined by British vampire 'Laszlo' (Matt Berry, Toast of London), a bit of a rogue and a lover of mischief who loves nothing more than seeing Nandor's efforts fall flat. The seductive vampiric Bonnie to Laszlo's Clyde, 'Nadja' (Natasia Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats) offers wisdom and provocative tales from times past, illuminating the many challenges of living an immortal life.

An unexpected visit from their dark lord reminds the vampires of what they were initially tasked with upon their arrival in Staten Island more than 100 years ago: Complete domination of the New World. But what exactly is the best way to go about achieving total domination? A vérité camera crew follows along as the vampires set out to answer this very question.

Fosse/Verdon

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT, beginning April 9

8-part, 60-minute scripted drama series

Spanning five decades,Fosse/Verdon explores the real-life romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell, Vice) and Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea). He is a visionary filmmaker and one of the theater's most influential choreographers and directors. She is the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Only Bob can create the groundbreaking musicals to truly showcase Gwen's gifts; only Gwen can bring Bob's unique vision to life. Together, they will change the face of American entertainment - but at what cost?

Featuring show-stopping choreography, including original pieces and some of the most iconic works of Bob and Gwen's careers, Fosse/Verdon tells the story of these two brilliant but complicated people - the love they shared, the art they created, and the price they paid in the pursuit of greatness.

Social Media Links

FX on Facebook: Facebook.com/FXCanadaTV

FX on Twitter: @FX_Canada

FXNowCanada on Youtube: @FXNowCanada

Follow Rogers Media PR on Twitter @RogersMediaPR

Follow Rogers Media PR on Instagram @rogersmediapr

About FX

FX features a growing roster of critically acclaimed and award-winning dramas and comedies. FX's unique content includes original Canadian programming, movies, and FX original series such as American Crime Story, American Horror Story, Legion, Baskets, Fargo, Atlanta, and The Americans. FX is part of Rogers Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit FXNowCanada.ca and watch full episodes on the FXNowCanada App.