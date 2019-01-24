Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Rogers Communications Inc.    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. (RCI.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rogers Communications : quarterly profit beats on subscriber addition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 07:29am EST
The headquarters of Rogers Communications Inc. is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's Rogers Communications Inc on Thursday beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit, as the cable and telecom company signed up more wireless postpaid subscribers.

The company added 112,000 net postpaid wireless subscribers in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, 2018, up from 72,000 new customers a year earlier.

Rogers, which is among Canada's Big Three telecoms, has been investing in its customer service and wireless networks to stay ahead in the country's fast-growing mobile market where aggressive discounts and promotions are common baits to attract customers.

On average, the company's wireless customers paid C$55.91 a month for services, up from C$54.95 a year ago.

Toronto-based Rogers' net income rose to C$502 million ($375.78 million), in the reported quarter, from C$499 million.

On a per share basis, the company earned 97 Canadian cents per share, flat compared with a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it earned C$1.13. Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.08, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 6 percent to C$3.94 billion.

($1 = 1.3359 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
07:29aROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : quarterly profit beats on subscriber addition
RE
07:23aROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Q4 profit beats expectations, raises dividend
AQ
07:01aRogers Communications Board Increases and Declares Dividend
GL
07:01aRogers Communications Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results; Anno..
GL
01/23ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Enhances Wireless Service in Sproat Lake on Vancouver Is..
AQ
01/17ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Celebrating another step in creating a more inclusive cu..
PU
01/14ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Team Homan and Team Bottcher Claim Meridian Canadian Ope..
PU
01/08ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : 'Anthropocene' named best Canadian feature by Toronto Fi..
AQ
01/08ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : 4 questions with Canada Learning Code, a Ted Rogers Comm..
PU
01/03ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Bridges the Digital Divide for Even More Canadians
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 15 028 M
EBIT 2018 3 719 M
Net income 2018 2 218 M
Debt 2018 14 804 M
Yield 2018 2,64%
P/E ratio 2018 17,93
P/E ratio 2019 15,73
EV / Sales 2018 3,47x
EV / Sales 2019 3,31x
Capitalization 37 416 M
Chart ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 74,1  CAD
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Natale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Daniel Trudeau Operations Manager
Anthony Staffieri Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.4.37%28 002
AT&T8.23%224 817
CHINA MOBILE LTD.9.20%212 981
NTT DOCOMO INC6.09%88 564
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP14.60%80 506
KDDI CORP4.41%62 506
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.