Rogers Communications : quarterly profit beats on subscriber addition

The company added 112,000 net postpaid wireless subscribers in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, 2018, up from 72,000 new customers a year earlier.

Rogers, which is among Canada's Big Three telecoms, has been investing in its customer service and wireless networks to stay ahead in the country's fast-growing mobile market where aggressive discounts and promotions are common baits to attract customers.

On average, the company's wireless customers paid C$55.91 a month for services, up from C$54.95 a year ago.

Toronto-based Rogers' net income rose to C$502 million ($375.78 million), in the reported quarter, from C$499 million.

On a per share basis, the company earned 97 Canadian cents per share, flat compared with a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it earned C$1.13. Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.08, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 6 percent to C$3.94 billion.

($1 = 1.3359 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)