Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Rogers Communications Inc.    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rogers Disappointed by CRTC Decision on Final Broadband Wholesale Rates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 05:03pm EDT

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today said it is very disappointed by the CRTC’s decision to dramatically reduce the aggregated wholesale rates that third-party Internet resellers pay to access broadband networks in Canada. The final rates do not recognize the true cost of building and expanding Canada’s world-class broadband networks and will certainly impact Rogers future network investments.

As a result of the CRTC decision, Rogers expects to record a charge of approximately $140 million in the current quarter to account for the retroactive impact of the lower rates.

The company is determining next steps, including a review of all future investments in rural and remote communities.

The CRTC decision follows a recent Competition Bureau market study that found Canada is well-served by world-class broadband networks. The study further warned of negative consequences for investment if wholesale access rates are not set at the correct level. 

About Rogers
Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

For more information: media@rci.rogers.com, 1.844.226.1338

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
05:03pRogers Disappointed by CRTC Decision on Final Broadband Wholesale Rates
GL
08/15ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : JACK is Back! Rogers Media Rebrands Victoria Station to ..
PU
08/15ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Citytv Announces 2019 Fall Premiere Dates
PU
08/15ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : FX and FXX Announce Fall 2019 Premiere Dates
PU
08/09ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : 2019 Ted Rogers Scholarship recipients have big ideas fo..
PU
08/08ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Advantage, Rogers Tennis Fans
PU
08/07GOING OVER IS OVER : Fido says goodbye to data overages with Data Overage Protec..
AQ
08/02ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Our partnership with the Nisg̱a'a Nation
PU
08/02ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : OMNI Television Delivers Third-Language Coverage of Fede..
PU
08/01ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Advantage, Canada! Sportsnet Serves Up Exclusive Coverag..
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 15 337 M
EBIT 2019 3 902 M
Net income 2019 2 237 M
Debt 2019 17 119 M
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 15,5x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,38x
EV / Sales2020 3,23x
Capitalization 34 724 M
Chart ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 74,50  CAD
Last Close Price 67,79  CAD
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Natale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Daniel Trudeau Operations Manager
Anthony Staffieri Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.-3.10%26 128
AT&T22.53%255 526
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-11.01%172 444
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-28.91%95 373
NTT DOCOMO INC9.23%81 709
T-MOBILE US22.23%66 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group