Rogers Communications Inc.    RCI.B

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
News 
News

Telus says 5,000 jobs at risk if forced to open network to wireless resellers

02/20/2020 | 09:35pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Telus Corporation president Entwistle speaks at AGM in Edmonton

Telus Corp could cut 5,000 jobs and C$1 billion in investments over the next five years if the Canadian telecom operator is forced to slash prices by 25% or open its network to wireless resellers, The Globe and Mail reported https://tgam.ca/39JGaRY on Thursday.

Chief Executive Darren Entwistle's comments came as a Canadian telecommunications regulator began hearings on increasing competition and lowering the cost of cellphone plans, possibly by requiring the country's top three wireless providers grant access to their networks to other companies.

The hearings, held by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) in Gatineau, Quebec, also aims to examine whether the market is ready for 5G and it adequately serves Canadians.

Three companies dominate Canada's telecoms industry. BCE Inc's Bell unit, Telus Corp and Rogers Communications together control 89.2% of the mobile subscriber market, according to the most recent government data from 2018.

Telus was not immediately available to comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 15 232 M
EBIT 2020 3 653 M
Net income 2020 2 042 M
Debt 2020 17 094 M
Yield 2020 3,07%
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,31x
EV / Sales2021 3,20x
Capitalization 33 384 M
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 70,28  CAD
Last Close Price 66,00  CAD
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Natale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Daniel Trudeau Manager-Outside Plant Engineering
Anthony Staffieri Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.3.02%25 464
AT&T-1.64%278 882
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED1.45%176 662
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.18.03%99 771
NTT DOCOMO, INC.2.99%91 794
T-MOBILE US28.14%86 113
