Rogers : 2020 Second Quarter Conference Call Slides
0
07/30/2020 | 05:06pm EDT
Q2 2020 Earnings Call
July 30, 2020
Forward-looking statements
Safe Harbor Statement
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which concern our plans, objectives, outlook, goals, strategies, future events, future net sales or performance, capital expenditures, future restructuring, plans or intentions relating to expansions, business trends and other information that is not historical information. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us on the date of this release and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause such results to differ include: the duration and impacts of the novel coronavirus global pandemic and efforts to contain its transmission, including the effect of these factors on our business, our customers and economic conditions generally; failure to capitalize on, volatility within, or other adverse changes with respect to the Company's growth drivers, including advanced mobility and advanced connectivity, such as delays in adoption or implementation of new technologies; uncertain business, economic and political conditions in the United States and abroad, particularly in China, South Korea, Germany, Hungary and Belgium, where we maintain significant manufacturing, sales or administrative operations; the trade policy dynamics between the U.S. and China reflected in trade agreement negotiations and the imposition of tariffs and other trade restrictions, including trade restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to develop innovative products and the extent to which our products are incorporated into end-user products and systems and the extent to which end-user products and systems incorporating our products achieve commercial success; the ability of our sole or limited source suppliers to deliver certain key raw materials, including commodities, to us in a timely and cost-effective manner; intense global competition affecting both our existing products and products currently under development; business interruptions due to catastrophes or other similar events, such as natural disasters, war, terrorism or public health crises; failure to realize, or delays in the realization of anticipated benefits of acquisitions and divestitures due to, among other things, the existence of unknown liabilities or difficulty integrating acquired businesses; our ability to attract and retain management and skilled technical personnel; our ability to protect our proprietary technology from infringement by third parties and/or allegations that our technology infringes third party rights; changes in effective tax rates or tax laws and regulations in the jurisdictions in which we operate; failure to comply with financial and restrictive covenants in our credit agreement or restrictions on our operational and financial flexibility due to such covenants; the outcome of ongoing and future litigation, including our asbestos-related product liability litigation; changes in environmental laws and regulations applicable to our business; and disruptions in, or breaches of, our information technology systems. For additional information about the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our business, please see our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Rogers Corporation assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained herein except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Information
This presentation includes the following financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"):
Adjusted net income, which the Company defines as net income excluding amortization of acquisition intangible assets and discrete items, such as acquisition and related integration costs, asbestos-related charges, environmental accrual adjustment, gains or losses on the sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment, pension settlement charges, restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs, and the related income tax effect on these items (collectively, "discrete items") and transition services, net;
Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which the Company defines as earnings per diluted share excluding amortization of acquisition intangible assets, discrete items, transition services, net; and the impact of including dilutive securities divided by adjusted weighted average shares outstanding - diluted;
Adjusted EBITDA, which the Company defines as net income excluding interest expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, transition services lease income and discrete items;
Adjusted EBITDA margin, which the Company defines as net income margin excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, transition services lease income and discrete items;
Adjusted operating expenses, which the Company defines as operating expenses excluding amortization of acquisition intangible assets and discrete items above excluding pension settlement charges; and transition services, net;
Adjusted operating income, which the Company defines as operating income excluding amortization of acquisition intangible assets and discrete items above excluding pension settlement charges and transition services, net;
Adjusted operating margin, which the Company defines as operating margin excluding amortization of acquisition intangible assets and discrete items above excluding pension settlement charges and transition services, net;
Free Cash Flow, which the Company defines as net cash provided from operating activities less non-acquisition capital expenditures.
Management believes that adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to the Company's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure the Company's core operating results due to potential variability across periods based on the timing, frequency and magnitude of such items. As a result, management believes that these measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in the Company's business and evaluate the Company's performance relative to peer companies. Management also believes free cash flow is useful to investors as an additional way of viewing the Company's liquidity and provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's cash flows. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and their most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are set forth in the appendix.
2
Introductions
Bruce Hoechner
Mike Ludwig
Bob Daigle
President &
Senior Vice President &
Senior Vice President &
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Technology Officer
3
COVID-19 Update
Successfully managing through the current dynamic market conditions
All production facilities remain operational
Maintaining high level of service for our customers
Continuing to protect employees' health with robust safety procedures
Implementing a careful and phased approach for office staff to return to worksites
Strong foundation to navigate the dynamic market environment
4
Q2 2020 Overview
Challenges Highlights Results
Financials
Net sales of $191M, down 4% QoQ
Gross margin of 36.6%, up 360 basis points QoQ
Adjusted EPS* of $1.13, up 23% QoQ
Operational execution and mix drove GM and adjusted EPS above top end of guidance
Strong cash generation & healthy balance sheet
Defense and wireless demand improved QoQ
Weak market demand due to effects from COVID-19
General industrial and traditional automotive markets most impacted
Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs
($3.7)
(1.5%)
($1.1)
(0.5%)
($0.6)
(0.3%)
Acquisition and related integration costs
($0.3)
(0.1%)
($0.4)
(0.2%)
($0.4)
(0.2%)
Asbestos-related charges
($0.1)
(0.0%)
-
-
-
-
Environmental accrual adjustment
-
-
-
-
$0.2
0.1%
Loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment
-
-
-
-
($0.1)
(0.0%)
Total discrete items
($4.1)
(1.7%)
($1.5)
(0.8%)
($0.9)
(0.5%)
Operating expenses adjusted for discrete items
$48.5
20.0%
$46.7
23.5%
$48.0
25.1%
Acquisition intangible amortization
($4.4)
(1.8%)
($3.6)
(1.8%)
($7.5)
(3.9%)
Adjusted operating expenses
$44.1
18.2%
$43.1
21.7%
$40.4
21.2%
Note: percentages and dollars may not add due to rounding.
*Operating expenses include (i) selling, general and administrative expenses, (ii) research and development expenses, (iii) restructuring and impairment charges and (iv) other operating (income) 24 expense, net per condensed consolidated statements of operations.
Q2-2020: Free cash flow reconciliation*
($ in millions)
Q2-19($)
Q1-20($)
Q2-20($)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$50.4
$8.6
$46.3
Non-acquisition capital expenditures
($11.4)
($11.2)
($7.0)
Free cash flow
$39.0
($2.5)
$39.3
Note: dollars may not add due to rounding.
25
*Free cash flow defined as net cash provided by operating activities less non-acquisition capital expenditures per condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.