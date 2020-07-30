Rogers : 2020 Second Quarter Conference Call Slides 0 07/30/2020 | 05:06pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q2 2020 Earnings Call July 30, 2020 Forward-looking statements Safe Harbor Statement This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which concern our plans, objectives, outlook, goals, strategies, future events, future net sales or performance, capital expenditures, future restructuring, plans or intentions relating to expansions, business trends and other information that is not historical information. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us on the date of this release and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause such results to differ include: the duration and impacts of the novel coronavirus global pandemic and efforts to contain its transmission, including the effect of these factors on our business, our customers and economic conditions generally; failure to capitalize on, volatility within, or other adverse changes with respect to the Company's growth drivers, including advanced mobility and advanced connectivity, such as delays in adoption or implementation of new technologies; uncertain business, economic and political conditions in the United States and abroad, particularly in China, South Korea, Germany, Hungary and Belgium, where we maintain significant manufacturing, sales or administrative operations; the trade policy dynamics between the U.S. and China reflected in trade agreement negotiations and the imposition of tariffs and other trade restrictions, including trade restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to develop innovative products and the extent to which our products are incorporated into end-user products and systems and the extent to which end-user products and systems incorporating our products achieve commercial success; the ability of our sole or limited source suppliers to deliver certain key raw materials, including commodities, to us in a timely and cost-effective manner; intense global competition affecting both our existing products and products currently under development; business interruptions due to catastrophes or other similar events, such as natural disasters, war, terrorism or public health crises; failure to realize, or delays in the realization of anticipated benefits of acquisitions and divestitures due to, among other things, the existence of unknown liabilities or difficulty integrating acquired businesses; our ability to attract and retain management and skilled technical personnel; our ability to protect our proprietary technology from infringement by third parties and/or allegations that our technology infringes third party rights; changes in effective tax rates or tax laws and regulations in the jurisdictions in which we operate; failure to comply with financial and restrictive covenants in our credit agreement or restrictions on our operational and financial flexibility due to such covenants; the outcome of ongoing and future litigation, including our asbestos-related product liability litigation; changes in environmental laws and regulations applicable to our business; and disruptions in, or breaches of, our information technology systems. For additional information about the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our business, please see our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Rogers Corporation assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained herein except as required by law. Non-GAAP Information This presentation includes the following financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"): Adjusted net income, which the Company defines as net income excluding amortization of acquisition intangible assets and discrete items, such as acquisition and related integration costs, asbestos-related charges, environmental accrual adjustment, gains or losses on the sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment, pension settlement charges, restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs, and the related income tax effect on these items (collectively, "discrete items") and transition services, net; Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which the Company defines as earnings per diluted share excluding amortization of acquisition intangible assets, discrete items, transition services, net; and the impact of including dilutive securities divided by adjusted weighted average shares outstanding - diluted; Adjusted EBITDA, which the Company defines as net income excluding interest expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, transition services lease income and discrete items; Adjusted EBITDA margin, which the Company defines as net income margin excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, transition services lease income and discrete items; Adjusted operating expenses, which the Company defines as operating expenses excluding amortization of acquisition intangible assets and discrete items above excluding pension settlement charges; and transition services, net; Adjusted operating income, which the Company defines as operating income excluding amortization of acquisition intangible assets and discrete items above excluding pension settlement charges and transition services, net; Adjusted operating margin, which the Company defines as operating margin excluding amortization of acquisition intangible assets and discrete items above excluding pension settlement charges and transition services, net; Free Cash Flow, which the Company defines as net cash provided from operating activities less non-acquisition capital expenditures. Management believes that adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to the Company's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure the Company's core operating results due to potential variability across periods based on the timing, frequency and magnitude of such items. As a result, management believes that these measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in the Company's business and evaluate the Company's performance relative to peer companies. Management also believes free cash flow is useful to investors as an additional way of viewing the Company's liquidity and provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's cash flows. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and their most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are set forth in the appendix. 2 Introductions Bruce Hoechner Mike Ludwig Bob Daigle President & Senior Vice President & Senior Vice President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Chief Technology Officer 3 COVID-19 Update Successfully managing through the current dynamic market conditions All production facilities remain operational Maintaining high level of service for our customers Continuing to protect employees' health with robust safety procedures Implementing a careful and phased approach for office staff to return to worksites Strong foundation to navigate the dynamic market environment 4 Q2 2020 Overview Challenges Highlights Results Financials Net sales of $191M, down 4% QoQ

Gross margin of 36.6%, up 360 basis points QoQ

Adjusted EPS * of $1.13, up 23% QoQ

of $1.13, up 23% QoQ Operational execution and mix drove GM and adjusted EPS above top end of guidance

Strong cash generation & healthy balance sheet

Defense and wireless demand improved QoQ

Weak market demand due to effects from COVID-19

COVID-19 General industrial and traditional automotive markets most impacted Revenue by Market Segment - YTD Advanced Advanced Mobility ADAS Wireless Connectivity 24% 24% Infrastructure e-Mobility 7% 12% 11% Portable Mass Transit Electronics 11% 7% Other A&D 10% 11% Clean Industrial Energy 20%10% Percentages may not add due to rounding Strong operational performance and favorable product mix drove solid Q2 earnings *See reconciliations to adjusted metrics in the appendix: earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share. 5 Advanced Mobility Update EV/HEV - PES Substrates for Power Semi Packaging EV market growth expected to accelerate in spite of COVID-19 impacts

COVID-19 impacts Content opportunity across entire EV/HEV market Electric & Hybrid Electric Vehicles1 (in millions) EV/HEV - EMS Cell Pads & Other Solutions Strong pipeline of design wins with leading automakers & battery suppliers

Content opportunity across all battery types Electric & Hybrid Electric Batteries2 (units in millions) ADAS - ACS High Frequency Circuit Materials Strong market position across all major Tier I suppliers

Growth opportunity driven by higher penetration & shift to autonomous driving Auto Radar Sensors3 (units in millions) HEV - Mild HEV - Full 11 EV 7 9 10 9 5 4 8 7 21 2 5 11 16 4 6 8 4 Pouch Prismatic Cylinder 24 20 12 16 9 16 6 7 9 13 5 3 139 119 81 155 172 188 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 1 - IHSMarkit July 2020 LVP forecast; 2 - IHSMarkit June 2020 E-Mobility Battery Cell Forecast 3 - IHSMarkit June 2020 Auto Sensor forecast 6 Advanced Connectivity Update Wireless Infrastructure • Limited visibility and challenges from trade restrictions. • Trade and competitive factors moderating 5G opportunity Portable Electronics • 5G smartphones expected to comprise ~15% of 2020 units. Volumes forecast to double in 2021, as non-5G sales decline. • Rogers content opportunity higher in 5G smartphones Emerging Opportunities • Low Earth Orbit • Advanced Antenna Materials and Components • High Speed Digital 7 Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS) Q2 2020 Update Strategy Net sales of $71M, up 10% QoQ

Strong growth in Defense and 5G wireless infrastructure demand

Decline in ADAS due to COVID-19 impact on global auto demand

COVID-19 impact on global auto demand Q3 outlook: Expecting Defense to remain strong, ADAS demand to improve late in the quarter and 5G wireless infrastructure to decline Leverage innovation to capitalize on market opportunities in key areas:

Automotive safety sensors Aerospace & Defense

Maximize opportunity in global 5G rollout Leveraging innovative technologies in existing and emerging markets 8 Power Electronics Solutions (PES) Q2 2020 Update Strategy • Net sales of $45M, down 3% QoQ • Leverage our proven technology to • Significant decline in traditional capitalize on strong market growth opportunities in Advanced Mobility auto. EV/HEV market less impacted, applications but slowed by factory shut downs. • Invest in capacity to support • Moderate increase in industrial accelerating demand for EV/HEV applications power & mass transit market sales • Continue to execute on • EV/HEV demand expected to business improvement initiatives to increase improve in Q3. Less visibility to profitability recovery timing in other markets. Focusing on EV/HEV opportunity and continuing operating performance improvements 9 Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS) Q2 2020 Update Strategy Net sales of $72M, down 14% QoQ

General industrial and consumer, including portable electronics, most impacted by COVID-19 in Q2

COVID-19 in Q2 EV/HEV sales higher from stronger European automaker demand

Q3 Outlook: Portable electronics expected to be seasonally stronger. Continued strength in EV/HEV. Capitalize on the large emerging market opportunity for EV/HEV battery pads and battery pack sealing solutions

Maintain leadership in portable electronics, general industrial and aerospace markets

Optimize acquisitions to expand profitable growth Focusing on growth opportunities in Advanced Mobility and Advanced Connectivity 10 Summary Focused on protecting employees and meeting customers' needs Strong operational performance driving solid Q2 results Strong balance sheet and cash generation

Accelerating plans for significant opportunities in Advanced Mobility markets Continuing to pursue opportunities in Advanced Connectivity markets Addressing near-term challenges while maintaining focus on long-term opportunities 11 Financial Overview Mike Ludwig, Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Q2 2020 Financial Highlights ($ in millions, except EPS) Q2-2020 Q1-2020 Q2-2019 Net sales $191.2 $198.8 $242.9 Gross margin $70.0 $65.6 $85.8 Gross margin % 36.6% 33.0% 35.3% Operating income $21.1 $17.5 $33.2 Operating margin % 11.0% 8.8% 13.7% Adjusted operating income* $29.5 $22.6 $41.7 Adjusted operating margin %* 15.4% 11.3% 17.2% Net income $14.5 $13.3 $24.3 Net income % of net sales 7.6% 6.7% 10.0% Adjusted EBITDA* $42.5 $33.4 $53.1 Adjusted EBITDA margin %* 22.2% 16.8% 21.9% EPS $0.78 $0.71 $1.30 Adjusted EPS* $1.13 $0.92 $1.64 Revenue within guidance but lower sequentially; Gross Margin and Adjusted EPS exceeded guidance despite topline headwinds *See reconciliations to adjusted metrics in the appendix: adjusted operating income to operating income, adjusted operating margin to operating margin, adjusted EBITDA to net income and adjusted 13 earnings per diluted share to earnings per diluted share. Revenue Bridge vs Prior Quarter Q2-2020 Update • Revenues of $191.2 million or 3.8% decrease sequentially ($ in millions) (3.3%) (0.5%)(3.8%) $6.5$1.1 • Volume & Other declined due to lower demand in EMS and PES segments; ACS increased sequentially • Weaker euro and CNY contributed to unfavorable currency impact $198.8 $191.2 Q1-2020 Volume Currency Q2-2020 Revenue & Other* Revenue COVID-19 weakens market demand *Volume & Other of ($6.5 million) represents change in volume, price and mix excluding the impact of FX. 14 Gross Margin Bridge vs Prior Quarter Q2-2020 Update Volume & Other impacted by favorable product mix across all segments

Performance improvement driven by manufacturing efficiencies

COVID-19 related costs increased due to expanded employee benefits

related costs increased due to expanded employee benefits Tariffs favorably impacted by expected recovery of previously paid duties ($ in millions) +5.0% +6.7% +3.7% (3.7%) +1.7% $2.4 $2.4 $3.3 $70.0 $65.6 $1.1 36.6% 33.0% Q1-2020 Volume* Performance COVID-19 Tariffs Q2-2020 Adj Gross & Other & Other Related Costs Impact Adj Gross Margin Margin Strong operational performance and favorable product mix drove margin improvement *Volume & Other of $1.1 million represents change in sales volume, price, mix and FX. 15 Adjusted Net Income* Bridge vs Prior Quarter Q2-2020 Update Adjusted Op Income* increased due to higher gross margin and lower operating expenses

Other income/expense impacted by favorable copper derivatives partially offset by higher interest expense

Taxes increased due to change in reserves for uncertain tax positions ($ in millions) +40.7% +3.5% (21.5%) $0.6 +22.7% $7.0 $3.7 $21.1 $17.2 11.0% 8.6% Q1-2020 Adj Op Other Taxes Q2-2020 Adj Net Income* Income* Income/Expense Adj Net Income* Strong gross margin performance and cost management offset higher tax rate *Reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income and adjusted operating income to operating income is included in the appendix. 16 Cash Utilization ($ in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $55.0M Net cash used in investing activities ($18.2M) Net cash provided by financing activities $95.4M $100.0 $3.8 Effect of FX ($0.4M) Net increase (decrease) in cash $131.9M $75.9 $18.2 $15.6 $3.3 $10.7 $298.7 $166.8 12/31/2019 Adj. EBITDA1 Debt 2 Capex Change in adj. Cash taxes paid Cash interest, Other 6/30/2020 Cash trade capital 3 net Cash Cash position remains strong due to solid Adjusted EBITDA* and borrowing proceeds 1 - See reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income in the appendix. 3 - Change in adjusted trade capital represents change in assets and liabilities, 17 2 - Debt represents proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility less repayment of debt principal and per the statements of cash flows. finance lease obligations. Finance lease obligations of approximately $0.2 million included in "Other" category. Note: percentages and dollars may not add due to rounding Q3-2020 Guidance ($ in millions, except EPS) Net sales $175M - $190M Gross Margin 35.0% - 36.0% EPS $0.19 - $0.39 (Includes non-cash intangible amortization charge*) Adjusted EPS** $0.90 - $1.10 *Includes $11.7 million of accelerated intangible amortization expense associated with the DSP business 18 **See reconciliation of adjusted earnings per diluted share to earnings per diluted share in the appendix. Appendix Q2-2020: Adjusted operating margin reconciliation ($ in millions) Q2-19($)Q2-19(%)Q1-20($) Q1-20(%)Q2-20($)Q2-20(%) GAAP operating margin $32.2 13.7% $17.5 8.8% $21.1 11.0% Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs $3.7 1.5% $1.1 0.5% $0.6 0.3% Acquisition and related integration costs $0.3 0.1% $0.4 0.2% $0.4 0.2% Asbestos-related charges $0.1 0.0% - - - - Environmental accrual adjustment - - - - ($0.2) (0.1%) Loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment - - - - $0.1 0.0% Total discrete items $4.1 1.7% $1.5 0.7% $0.9 0.5% Operating margin adjusted for discrete items $37.3 15.4% $18.9 9.5% $22.0 11.5% Acquisition intangible amortization $4.4 1.8% $3.6 1.8% $7.5 3.9% Adjusted operating margin $41.7 17.2% $22.6 11.3% $29.5 15.4% Note: percentages and dollars may not add due to rounding. 20 Q2-2020: Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin reconciliation ($ in millions) Q2-19($) Q2-19(%)Q1-20($) Q1-20(%)Q2-20($)Q2-20(%) GAAP net income $24.3 10.0% $13.3 6.7% $14.5 7.6% Interest expense, net $2.0 0.8% $1.2 0.6% $1.8 0.9% Income tax expense $7.2 3.0% $3.4 1.7% $6.4 3.3% Depreciation $7.7 3.2% $7.3 3.7% $7.4 3.8% Amortization $4.4 1.8% $3.7 1.8% $7.6 4.0% Stock-based compensation expense $3.7 1.5% $3.1 1.6% $3.9 2.0% Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs $3.7 1.5% $1.1 0.5% $0.6 0.3% Acquisition and related integration costs $0.3 0.1% $0.4 0.2% $0.4 0.2% Asbestos-related charges $0.1 0.0% - - - - Environmental accrual adjustment - - - - ($0.2) (0.1%) Transition services lease income ($0.3) (0.1%) - - - - Loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment - - - - $0.1 0.0% Adjusted EBITDA $53.1 21.9% $33.4 16.8% $42.5 22.2% Note: percentages and dollars may not add due to rounding. 21 Q2-2020: Adjusted EPS reconciliation Q2-19 ($) Q1-20 ($) Q2-20 ($) GAAP earnings per diluted share $1.30 $0.71 $0.78 Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs $0.15 $0.04 $0.02 Acquisition and related integration costs $0.01 $0.02 $0.02 Environmental accrual adjustment - - ($0.01) Total discrete items $0.16 $0.06 $0.04 Earnings per diluted share adjusted for discrete items $1.46 $0.77 $0.82 Acquisition intangible amortization $0.18 $0.15 $0.31 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $1.64 $0.92 $1.13 Note: dollars may not add due to rounding. 22 Q2-2020: Adjusted net income reconciliation ($ in millions) Q2-19 ($) Q2-19(%) Q1-20($) Q1-20(%)Q2-20($) Q2-20(%) GAAP Net Income $24.3 10.0% $13.3 6.7% $14.5 7.6% Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs $3.7 1.5% $1.1 0.5% $0.6 0.3% Acquisition and related integration costs $0.3 0.1% $0.4 0.2% $0.4 0.2% Asbestos-related charges $0.1 0.0% - - - - Environmental accrual adjustment - - - - ($0.2) (0.1%) Loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment - - - - $0.1 0.0% Acquisition intangible amortization $4.4 1.8% $3.6 1.8% $7.5 3.9% Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and intangible amortization ($2.1) (0.9%) ($1.2) (0.6%) ($1.9) (1.0%) Adjusted net income $30.7 12.6% $17.2 8.6% $21.1 11.0% Note: percentages and dollars may not add due to rounding. 23 Q2-2020: Adjusted operating expenses reconciliation* ($ in millions) Q2-19($)Q2-19(%) Q1-20($) Q1-20(%)Q2-20($)Q2-20(%) GAAP operating expenses $52.6 21.7% $48.2 24.2% $48.9 25.6% Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs ($3.7) (1.5%) ($1.1) (0.5%) ($0.6) (0.3%) Acquisition and related integration costs ($0.3) (0.1%) ($0.4) (0.2%) ($0.4) (0.2%) Asbestos-related charges ($0.1) (0.0%) - - - - Environmental accrual adjustment - - - - $0.2 0.1% Loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment - - - - ($0.1) (0.0%) Total discrete items ($4.1) (1.7%) ($1.5) (0.8%) ($0.9) (0.5%) Operating expenses adjusted for discrete items $48.5 20.0% $46.7 23.5% $48.0 25.1% Acquisition intangible amortization ($4.4) (1.8%) ($3.6) (1.8%) ($7.5) (3.9%) Adjusted operating expenses $44.1 18.2% $43.1 21.7% $40.4 21.2% Note: percentages and dollars may not add due to rounding. *Operating expenses include (i) selling, general and administrative expenses, (ii) research and development expenses, (iii) restructuring and impairment charges and (iv) other operating (income) 24 expense, net per condensed consolidated statements of operations. Q2-2020: Free cash flow reconciliation* ($ in millions) Q2-19($) Q1-20($) Q2-20($) Net cash provided by operating activities $50.4 $8.6 $46.3 Non-acquisition capital expenditures ($11.4) ($11.2) ($7.0) Free cash flow $39.0 ($2.5) $39.3 Note: dollars may not add due to rounding. 25 *Free cash flow defined as net cash provided by operating activities less non-acquisition capital expenditures per condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. Q3-2020: Guidance reconciliation Q3-20 ($) GAAP earnings per diluted share $0.19 - $0.39 Discrete items $0.08 Acquisition intangible amortization (includes non-cash intangible amortization charge*) $0.63 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $0.90 - $1.10 Note: dollars may not add due to rounding. 26 * Includes $11.7 million of accelerated intangible amortization expense associated with the DSP business. Attachments 0 Latest news on ROGERS CORPORATION 05:06p ROGERS : 2020 Second Quarter Conference Call Slides PU 04:13p ROGERS CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results BU 07/20 ROGERS : Schedules Q2 2020 Earnings Call for July 30, 2020 BU 06/04 ROGERS : to Participate in Stifel's Multi-Sector Conference BU 05/01 ROGERS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Finan.. AQ 04/30 ROGERS CORP. : 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 04/30 ROGERS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K) AQ 04/30 ROGERS CORPORATION : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results BU 04/21 ROGERS : Schedules Q1 2020 Earnings Call for April 30, 2020 BU 03/05 ROGERS CORPORATION : and Diversified Silicone Products Corporation File Complain.. BU