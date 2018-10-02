Rogers Achieves IATF 16949: 2016 Certification

Rogers Corporation announced that its Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS) business has achieved IATF 16949: 2016 certification, the highest international quality standard for the automotive industry. The certification covers the company's Chandler, Arizona, Rogers, Connecticut, Suzhou China and Belgium manufacturing and R&D facilities. 'This certification is a major accomplishment for the ACS team and demonstrates our commitment to manufacturing high-quality, innovative, best-in-class products for our automotive customers,' said Jeff Grudzien, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ACS. ACS supplies copper clad RF laminate materials into automotive applications such as 24 GHz and 77 GHz radar sensors, which are used for the fast-growing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market. 'With the expected growth in ADAS and autonomous driving applications, IATF 16949:2016 certification is a critical piece of our automotive customer support strategy, along with development of innovative new products, long-term investments in global manufacturing capacity, and world-class technical support,' Mr. Grudzien added.

About Rogers Corporation

