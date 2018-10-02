Log in
Rogers Achieves IATF 16949: 2016 Certification

10/02/2018 | 12:47am CEST
Rogers Achieves IATF 16949: 2016 Certification

Rogers Corporation announced that its Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS) business has achieved IATF 16949: 2016 certification, the highest international quality standard for the automotive industry. The certification covers the company's Chandler, Arizona, Rogers, Connecticut, Suzhou China and Belgium manufacturing and R&D facilities. 'This certification is a major accomplishment for the ACS team and demonstrates our commitment to manufacturing high-quality, innovative, best-in-class products for our automotive customers,' said Jeff Grudzien, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ACS. ACS supplies copper clad RF laminate materials into automotive applications such as 24 GHz and 77 GHz radar sensors, which are used for the fast-growing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market. 'With the expected growth in ADAS and autonomous driving applications, IATF 16949:2016 certification is a critical piece of our automotive customer support strategy, along with development of innovative new products, long-term investments in global manufacturing capacity, and world-class technical support,' Mr. Grudzien added.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global technology leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, Internet connectivity, advanced transportation and other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, vehicle electrification, and alternative energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management, and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions materials for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.


Disclaimer

Rogers Corporation published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 22:46:05 UTC
