ROGERS CORPORATION

(ROG)
Rogers : Schedules Q2 2019 Earnings Call for July 31, 2019

07/19/2019

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) plans to announce second quarter 2019 results on July 31 after market close, which will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 pm ET. The call will be hosted by Bruce Hoechner, President and CEO, who will be joined by Mike Ludwig, SVP and CFO, and Bob Daigle, SVP and CTO.

A live webcast and slide presentation will be available under the investors section of www.rogerscorp.com. To participate, please dial 1-800-574-8929 from the US, or 1-973-935-8524 from outside the US.

About Rogers Corporation
Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable the company’s growth drivers-- advanced connectivity and advanced mobility applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 977 M
EBIT 2019 155 M
Net income 2019 111 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,2x
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,07x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,86x
Capitalization 2 997 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 185,00  $
Last Close Price 161,61  $
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
