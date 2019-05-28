Log in
ROGERS CORPORATION

(ROG)
Rogers : to Participate in Baird's Global Conference

05/28/2019

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) will be presenting at Baird’s 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 3:45 pm Eastern time in New York. Bruce Hoechner, President and CEO, who will be joined by Mike Ludwig, SVP and CFO, will provide an overview of the company; discuss its competitive position and its strategies for growth.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Rogers Corporation website, www.rogerscorp.com, under the investor relations section.

About Rogers Corporation
Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 974 M
EBIT 2019 151 M
Net income 2019 103 M
Finance 2019 20,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,85
P/E ratio 2020 20,59
EV / Sales 2019 2,57x
EV / Sales 2020 2,29x
Capitalization 2 518 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 178 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce D. Hoechner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Jules Beulque Vice President-Global Operations
Michael M. Ludwig Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Robert C. Daigle Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Anthony J. DAlessandro Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROGERS CORPORATION37.08%2 518
INTEL CORPORATION-5.03%199 540
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%190 348
BROADCOM INC0.65%101 313
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS11.17%98 568
NVIDIA CORPORATION8.73%88 396
