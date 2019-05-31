Log in
ROGERS : to Participate in Deutsche Bank's Global Conference
BU
05/29ROGERS : to Participate in Baird's Global Conference
AQ
05/28ROGERS : to Participate in Baird's Global Conference
BU
Rogers : to Participate in Deutsche Bank's Global Conference

05/31/2019 | 06:20pm EDT

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) will be presenting at Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit, on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:40 am Central time in Chicago. Bruce Hoechner, President and CEO, who will be joined by Mike Ludwig, SVP and CFO, will provide an overview of the company; discuss its competitive position and its strategies for growth.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Rogers Corporation website, www.rogerscorp.com, under the investor relations section.

About Rogers Corporation
Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 977 M
EBIT 2019 155 M
Net income 2019 111 M
Finance 2019 20,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,35
P/E ratio 2020 21,17
EV / Sales 2019 2,63x
EV / Sales 2020 2,35x
Capitalization 2 589 M
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce D. Hoechner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Jules Beulque Vice President-Global Operations
Michael M. Ludwig Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Robert C. Daigle Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Anthony J. DAlessandro Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROGERS CORPORATION40.93%2 589
INTEL CORPORATION-5.75%200 256
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%189 551
BROADCOM INC0.92%101 582
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS10.21%98 924
NVIDIA CORPORATION4.20%84 718
