ROGERS CORPORATION

(ROG)
Rogers : to Participate in Stifel's Multi-Sector Conference

06/04/2020 | 02:43pm EDT

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) will be presenting at Stifel’s 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 4:40 pm Eastern time. Bruce Hoechner, President and CEO, who will be joined by Mike Ludwig, SVP and CFO, will provide an overview of the company; discuss its competitive position and its strategies for growth.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Rogers Corporation website, www.rogerscorp.com, under the investor relations section.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable the company’s growth drivers-- advanced connectivity and advanced mobility applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.


© Business Wire 2020
