ROGERS SUGAR INC.

(RSI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/05 04:00:00 pm
4.86 CAD   +0.21%
05:17pROGERS SUGAR : Q3 2020 Report
PU
05:17pROGERS SUGAR : Financial Statements Q3 2020
PU
05:17pROGERS SUGAR : Q3 2020 Rapport
PU
Rogers Sugar : Declares a Dividend to Shareholders

08/05/2020 | 05:12pm EDT

Rogers Sugar Inc.

PRESS RELEASE - For Immediate Release

THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

ROGERS SUGAR INC.

DECLARES DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS

Montreal, CANADA - August 5th, 2020 - Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to Shareholders of record on September 30, 2020, payable on or before October 21, 2020. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.

For further information:

Ms. Manon Lacroix

Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary

Lantic Inc.

Tel: (514) 940-4350

Website: www.lanticrogers.com

Disclaimer

Rogers Sugar Inc. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 21:11:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 805 M 607 M 607 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,42%
Capitalization 502 M 379 M 378 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 219
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart ROGERS SUGAR INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Sugar Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROGERS SUGAR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,85 CAD
Last Close Price 4,85 CAD
Spread / Highest target 3,09%
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
Managers
NameTitle
John Holliday President & Chief Executive Officer
M. Dallas H. Ross Chairman
Manon Lacroix CFO, Secretary & Vice President-Finance
Dean J. Bergmame Independent Director
William Stephen Maslechko Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROGERS SUGAR INC.-1.42%376
NESTLÉ S.A.4.18%332 113
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC0.91%79 387
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.66.70%68 963
DANONE-23.98%42 940
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY9.18%42 888
