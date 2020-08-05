Rogers Sugar : Financial Statements Q3 2020

Shareholder's equity: Share capital (note 11) Contributed surplus
Equity portion of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (note 10)
99,452
100,522
100,639
300,753
300,626
300,580
5,085
5,085
5,085
Deficit
(120,464)
(109,654)
(59,670)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(16,066)
(11,147)
3,324
Total shareholder's equity
268,760
285,432
349,958
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
$
879,608
$
835,028
$
906,680
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
(Unaudited)
Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in shareholders' equity (In thousands of dollars except number of shares)
For the nine months ended June 27, 2020
Equity
Accumulated
Accumulated
Accumulated
unrealized
foreign
portion of
gain on
cash flow
currency
Number of
Common
Contributed
convertible
employee
hedge gain
translation
shares
shares
surplus
debentures
benefit plans
(loss)
differences
Deficit
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, September 28, 2019
104,885,464
100,522
300,626
5,085
(8,638)
(3,248)
739
(109,654)
285,432
Net earnings for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
22,467
22,467
Dividends (note 11)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(28,061)
(28,061)
Purchase and cancellation of
(1,377,394)
(1,320)
-
-
-
-
-
(5,216)
(6,536)
shares (note 11)
Share-based compensation
-
-
127
-
-
-
-
-
127
(note 13)
Conversion of convertible
debentures into common
shares,
28,853
250
-
-
-
-
-
-
250
(notes 10 and 11)
Cash flow hedges, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
(5,498)
-
-
(5,498)
(note 7)
Translation of foreign operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
579
-
579
Balance, June 27, 2020
103,536,923
99,452
300,753
5,085
(8,638)
(8,746)
1,318
(120,464)
268,760
For the nine months ended June 29, 2019
Accumulated
Accumulated
Accumulated
foreign
Equity portion
unrealized gain
cash flow
currency
Number of
Common
Contributed
of convertible
on employee
hedge gain
translation
Deficit
Total
shares
shares
surplus
debentures
benefit plans
(loss)
differences
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, September 29, 2018
105,008,070
100,639
300,436
5,085
6,070
272
314
(63,171)
349,645
Net earnings for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
31,854
31,854
Dividends (note 13)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(28,353)
(28,353)
Share-based compensation
(note 13)
-
-
144
-
-
-
-
-
144
Cash flow hedges, net of tax
(note 7)
-
-
-
-
-
(3,522)
-
-
(3,522)
Translation of foreign operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
190
-
190
Balance, June 29, 2019
105,008,070
100,639
300,580
5,085
6,070
(3,250)
504
(59,670)
349,958
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
(Unaudited)
Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows (In thousands of dollars)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
June 27,
June 29,
June 27,
June 29,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings
$
5,538
$
10,432
$
22,467
$
31,854
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and
right-of-use assets (note 4)
4,764
3,788
14,452
11,462
Amortization of intangible assets (note 4)
956
943
2,862
2,828
Changes in fair value of derivative financial
(4,891)
(2,069)
instruments included in cost of sales
(3,066)
(471)
Income tax expense
2,687
3,867
9,182
11,823
Pension contributions
(2,695)
(2,439)
(7,154)
(6,640)
Pension expense
3,118
2,306
8,429
6,842
Net finance costs (note 5)
4,147
4,271
13,532
13,270
Share-based compensation - equity settled
42
46
127
(note 13)
144
Share-based compensation - cash settled
26
(25)
17
(note 13)
85
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(7)
-
(13)
(16)
Other
-
(1)
-
4
13,685
20,122
61,832
71,185
Changes in:
Trade and other receivables
6,559
6,344
2,578
6,721
Inventories
(60,967)
(69,805)
(12,436)
(40,762)
Prepaid expenses
(2,928)
3,437
(6,735)
490
Trade and other payables
69,978
62,435
17,457
8,273
Provisions
(2)
(169)
(576)
(195)
12,640
2,242
288
(25,473)
Cash flows from operating activities
26,325
22,364
62,120
45,712
Interest paid
(1,349)
(5,833)
(9,601)
(13,831)
Income taxes received (paid)
3,433
(4,601)
(3,401)
(16,662)
Net cash from operating activities
28,409
11,930
49,118
15,219
Cash flows (used in) from financing activities:
Dividends paid (note 11)
(9,320)
(9,451)
(28,183)
(28,353)
Decrease in bank overdraft
(1,661)
-
(7,876)
(5,469)
(Decrease) increase in revolving credit facility
(11,000)
13,000
(note 8)
(1,000)
35,000
Payment of financing fees
-
-
(16)
-
Payment of lease obligations (note 9)
(1,025)
-
(3,088)
-
Purchase and cancellation of shares (note 11)
(80)
-
(6,536)
-
Cash flow (used in) from financing activities
(23,086)
(10,451)
(32,699)
1,178
Cash flows used in investing activities:
Additions to property, plant and equipment, net of
(6,110)
(16,521)
proceeds on disposal
(7,349)
(17,235)
Additions to intangible assets
-
-
-
(2)
Cash flow used in investing activities
(6,110)
(7,349)
(16,521)
(17,237)
Effect of changes in exchange rate on cash
(258)
(161)
175
9
Net (decrease) increase in cash
(1,045)
(6,031)
73
(831)
Cash, beginning of period
1,402
7,301
284
2,101
Cash, end of period
$
357
$
1,270
$
357
$
1,270
Supplemental cash flow information (note 14)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
2
Notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (In thousands of dollars except as noted and amounts per share)
Reporting entity:
Rogers Sugar Inc. ("Rogers" or the "Company") is a company domiciled in Canada, incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The head office of Rogers is located at 123 Rogers Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6B 3V2. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Rogers for the three and nine month periods ended June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019 comprise Rogers and the directly and indirectly controlled subsidiaries, Lantic Inc. ("Lantic") and The Maple Treat Corporation ("TMTC"), (together referred to as the "Company"). The principal business activities of the Company are the refining, packaging and marketing of sugar and maple products.
Basis of presentation and statement of compliance:
Statement of compliance:
These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting on a basis consistent with those accounting policies followed by the Company in the most recent audited consolidated annual financial statements other than the adoption of IFRS 16, IFRIC 23 and Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards (2015-2017) Cycle as described in note 3(b). Certain information, in particular the accompanying notes, normally included in the audited annual consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") has been omitted or condensed. Accordingly, these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the information required for full annual financial statements, and, therefore, should be read in conjunction with the audited annual consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto for the year ended September 28, 2019. The quarterly unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements were neither reviewed nor audited by our external auditors and were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 5, 2020.
Basis of measurement:
These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for the following material items in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of financial position:
derivative financial instruments are measured at fair value,
equity-settledshare-based compensation, cash-settled share appreciation rights and cash-settled performance share units are measured at fair value,
the defined benefit liability is recognized as the net total of the present value of the defined benefit obligation less the total of the fair value of the plan assets and the unrecognized past service costs;
assets and liabilities acquired in business combinations are measured at fair value at acquisition date, less any subsequent impairment, if applicable; and
lease liabilities are measured at the present value of future lease payments when the leased asset is available for use by the Company.
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
3
Notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (In thousands of dollars except as noted and amounts per share)
2. Basis of presentation and statement of compliance (continued):
Functional and presentation currency:
These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars since it is the Company's functional currency. All financial information presented in Canadian dollars has been rounded to the nearest thousands, except as noted and per share amounts.
Use of estimates and judgements:
The preparation of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period.
In preparing these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Company's accounting policies and key sources of estimation of uncertainty are as those applied and described in the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 28, 2019.
The novel coronavirus disease ("COVID-19") did not have a significant impact on estimates and judgements.
3. Significant accounting policies:
Basis of consolidation:
Subsidiaries:
The consolidated financial statements include the Company and the subsidiary it controls, Lantic Inc. ("Lantic") and its subsidiaries, TMTC and Highland Sugarworks Inc. ("Highland") (the latter two companies together referred to as "TMTC"). Control exists where the Company is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. The financial statements of subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements from the date control commences until the date that control ceases. The accounting policies of subsidiaries are aligned with the policies adopted by the Company.
Inter-company balances and transactions, and any unrealized income and expenses arising from inter-company transactions, are eliminated in preparing the consolidated financial statements.
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
4
Notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (In thousands of dollars except as noted and amounts per share)
3. Significant accounting policies (continued):
New standards and interpretations adopted:
The significant accounting policies as disclosed in the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 28, 2019 have been applied consistently in the preparation of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, except as noted below:
IFRS 16,Leases:
On January 13, 2016 the IASB issued IFRS 16 Leases. The new standard is effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2019.
Effective September 29, 2019 (date of initial application), the Company adopted IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective transition approach. Accordingly, comparative figures as at and for the year-ended September 28, 2019 and the three and nine month periods ended June 29, 2019 have not been restated and continue to be reported under IAS 17 and IFRIC 4.
The Company has elected to apply the practical expedient to grandfather the assessment of which transactions are leases on the date of initial application, as previously assessed under IAS 17 and IFRIC 4. The Company applied the definition of a lease under IFRS 16 to contracts entered into or modified on or after September 29, 2019.
At transition, the Company used the following practical expedients when applying IFRS 16 to leases previously classified as operating lease under IAS 17;
the Company relied on the assessment of the onerous lease provisions under IAS 37,Provisions, contingent liabilities and contingent assets, instead of performing an impairment review. The Company adjusted the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application by the amount of any provision for onerous leases recognized in the consolidated balance sheet immediately before the date of initial application;
the Company accounted for leases for which the lease term ends within twelve months of the date of initial application as short-term leases; and
the Company used hindsight in determining the lease term at the date of initial application.
The Company applied the modified retrospective transition approach measuring the right- of-use asset ("ROU asset") to be equal to the lease liability with no restatement of the comparative period. As such, as at September 29, 2019, the Company recorded ROU assets of $11.0 million and lease obligations of $11.0 million. When measuring the lease liabilities, the Company discounted future lease payments using its incremental borrowing rate as at September 29, 2019 being 4.40%.
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
5
Notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (In thousands of dollars except as noted and amounts per share)
3. Significant accounting policies (continued):
New standards and interpretations adopted (continued):
IFRS 16,Leases (continued):
The following table summarizes the impact of the adoption on certain items on the Company's consolidated balance sheet as at September 29, 2019:
September 28,
Transition
September 29,
2019
adjustments
2019
$
$
$
Property, plant and equipment
220,408
(1,059)
219,349
Right-of-use assets
-
12,094
12,094
Finance lease obligations - current
139
(139)
-
Lease obligations - current
-
2,596
2,596
Finance lease obligations - non -current
742
(742)
-
Lease obligations - non-current
-
9,320
9,320
The following table reconciles the Company's operating lease obligations as at September 28, 2019 as previously disclosed in the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements, to the lease obligation recognized on initial application of IFRS 16 as at September 29, 2019:
$
Operating lease commitment as at September 28, 2019
20,930
Finance lease liability as at September 28, 2019
881
Lease commitments of leases commencing after the initial application date
(9,349)
Recognition exemption for short-term leases
(263)
Discounted using the incremental borrowing rate as at September 29, 2019
(2,214)
Extension option reasonably certain to be exercised
3,240
Other
(1,309)
Lease obligations as at September 29, 2019
11,916
The following table summarizes the reconciliation of the right-of-use assets from the date of initial application until June 27, 2020:
$
Right-of-use assets as at September 28, 2019
-
Reclassification from property, plant and equipment
1,059
Additions as at September 29, 2019 (date of initial application)
11,035
Additions during the period
10,766
Depreciation
(2,457)
Effect of movements in exchange rate
25
Right-of-use assets as at June 27, 2020
20,428
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
6
Notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (In thousands of dollars except as noted and amounts per share)
3. Significant accounting policies (continued):
New standards and interpretations adopted (continued):
IFRS 16,Leases (continued):
The following table summarizes the reconciliation of the lease obligations from the date of initial application until June 27, 2020:
$
Lease obligations as at September 28, 2019
-
Reclassification from finance lease obligations
881
Additions as at September 29, 2019 (date of initial application)
11,035
Additions during the period
10,766
Payment of lease obligations
(3,088)
Interest accretion
611
Effect of movements in exchange rate
20
Lease obligations as at June 27, 2020
20,225
As a result of the adoption of IFRS 16, the Company updated its accounting policy for leases as follows:
The Company recognizes a right-of-use asset and a lease liability based on the present value of future lease payments when the leased asset is available for use by the Company. The lease payments include fixed and in-substance fixed payments and variable lease payments that depend on an index or rate, less any lease incentives receivable. The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease or the lessee's incremental borrowing rate. Generally, the Company's uses the lessee's incremental borrowing rate for its present value calculations. Lease payments are discounted over the lease term, which includes the fixed term and renewal options that the Company is reasonably certain to exercise. Lease payments are allocated between the lease liability and a finance cost, which is recognized in finance costs over the lease term in the consolidated statement of earnings.
When a contract contains both lease and non-lease components, the Company will allocate the consideration in the contract to each of the components on the basis of the relative stand-alone price of the lease component and the aggregate stand-alone price of the non-lease components. Relative stand-alone prices are determined by maximizing the most observable prices for a similar asset and/or service.
Lease payments for assets that are exempt through the short-term exemption and variable payments not based on an index or rate are recognized in administration and selling expenses or distribution expenses as incurred.
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
7
Notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (In thousands of dollars except as noted and amounts per share)
3. Significant accounting policies (continued):
New standards and interpretations adopted (continued):
IFRS 16,Leases (continued):
Right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses, and adjusted for any re-measurement of lease liabilities. Cost is calculated as the initial measurement of the lease liability plus any initial direct costs and any lease payments made at or before the commencement date. Right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the shorter of the lease term or the useful life.
IFRIC 23, Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments:
On June 7, 2017, the IASB issued IFRIC Interpretation 23, Uncertainty over Income Tax
Treatments.
The Interpretation provides guidance on the accounting for current and deferred tax liabilities and assets in circumstances in which there is uncertainty over income tax treatments.
The Interpretation is applicable for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2019. Earlier application is permitted.
The Interpretation requires an entity to:
Contemplate whether uncertain tax treatments should be considered separately, or together as a group, based on which approach provides better predictions of the resolution;
Reflect an uncertainty in the amount of income tax payable (recoverable) if it is probable that it will pay (or recover) an amount for the uncertainty; and
Measure a tax uncertainty based on the most likely amount or expected value depending on whichever method better predicts the amount payable (recoverable).
The Company adopted the Interpretation in its consolidated interim financial statements for the annual period beginning on September 29, 2019. The adoption of the Interpretation did not have an impact on the consolidated interim financial statements.
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
8
Notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (In thousands of dollars except as noted and amounts per share)
3. Significant accounting policies (continued):
(b) New standards and interpretations adopted (continued):
(iii) Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards (2015-2017) Cycle:
On December 12, 2017 the IASB issued narrow-scope amendments to three standards as part of its annual improvements process.
The amendments are effective on or after January 1, 2019, with early application permitted. Each of the amendments has its own specific transition requirements.
Amendments were made to the following standards:
IFRS 3, Business Combinations and IFRS 11, Joint Arrangements - to clarify how a company accounts for increasing its interest in a joint operation that meets the definition of a business;
IAS 12,Income Taxes - to clarify that all income tax consequences of dividends are recognized consistently with the transactions that generated the distributable profits - in profit or loss, OCI, or equity; and
IAS 23,Borrowing Costs - to clarify that specific borrowings - i.e. funds borrowed specifically to finance the construction of a qualifying asset - should be transferred to the general borrowings pool once the construction of the qualifying asset has been completed.
The Company adopted the amendments in its consolidated interim financial statements for the annual period beginning on September 29, 2019. The adoption of the amendments did not have an impact on the consolidated interim financial statements.
(c) New standards and interpretations not yet adopted:
A number of new standards and amendments to standards and interpretations are not yet effective for the period ended June 27, 2020 and have not been applied in preparing these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. New standards and amendments to standards and interpretations that are currently under review include:
(i) Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS Standards:
On March 29, 2018 the IASB issued a revised version of its Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting (the Framework), that underpins IFRS Standards. The IASB also
issued Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS Standards (the
Amendments) to update references in IFRS Standards to previous versions of the Conceptual Framework.
Both documents are effective from January 1, 2020 with earlier application permitted.
The Company does not intend to adopt the Amendments in its consolidated financial statements before the annual period beginning on October 4, 2020. The Company does not expect the amendments to have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements.
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
9
Notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (In thousands of dollars except as noted and amounts per share)
4. Depreciation and amortization expense:
Depreciation and amortization expense were charged to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings as follows:
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
June 27,
June 29,
June 27,
June 29,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Depreciation of property, plant and
$
$
$
$
equipment:
3,751
11,597
Cost of sales
3,659
11,071
Administration and selling
135
398
expenses
129
391
Depreciation of right-of-use assets:
3,886
3,788
11,995
11,462
611
1,676
Cost of sales
-
-
Distribution expenses
267
-
781
-
Amortization of intangible assets:
878
-
2,457
-
Administration and selling
956
2,862
expenses
943
2,828
Total depreciation and amortization
5,720
17,314
expense
4,731
14,290
5. Finance income and finance costs: Recognized in net earnings:
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
June 27,
June 29,
June 27,
June 29,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net change in fair value of interest rate
$
$
$
$
66
197
swap (note 7)
117
309
Finance income
66
117
197
309
Interest expense on convertible
unsecured subordinated debentures,
including accretion expense (1)
2,114
2,093
6,285
6,257
Interest on revolving credit facility
1,461
1,894
4,990
5,723
Amortization of deferred financing fees
297
294
890
883
Other interest expense
121
107
953
716
Interest accretion on discounted
lease obligations
220
-
611
-
Finance costs
4,213
4,388
13,729
13,579
Net finance costs recognized in net
4,147
13,532
earnings
4,271
13,270
Includes accretion expense of $217 and $645 for the three and nine months ended June 27, 2020 (June 29, 2019 - $205 and $610, respectively)
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
10
Notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (In thousands of dollars except as noted and amounts per share)
Inventories:
During the three and nine months ended June 27, 2020, inventories recognized as cost of goods sold amounted to $180.2 million and $528.5 million respectively ($165.2 million and $499.2 million respectively for the three and nine months ended June 29, 2019).
Financial instruments:
Disclosures relating to risks exposures, in particular credit risk, liquidity risk, foreign currency risk, interest rate risk and equity risk were provided in the September 28, 2019 annual consolidated financial statements and there have been no significant changes in the Company's risk exposures during the three and nine months ended June 27, 2020.
For its financial assets and liabilities measured at amortized cost as at June 27, 2020, the Company has determined that the carrying value of its short-term financial assets and liabilities approximates their fair value because of the relatively short periods to maturity of these instruments.
Details of recorded gains (losses) for the year, in marking-to-market all derivative financial instruments and embedded derivatives that are outstanding at quarter end, are noted below. For sugar futures contracts (derivative financial instruments), the amounts noted below are netted with the variation margins paid or received to/from brokers at the end of the reporting period. Natural gas forwards and sugar futures have been marked-to-market using published quoted values for these commodities, while foreign exchange forward contracts have been marked-to- market using rates published by the financial institution which is counterparty to these contracts.
The fair value of natural gas contracts, foreign exchange forward contracts and interest rate swap calculations include a credit risk adjustment for the Company's or counterparty's credit, as appropriate.
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
11
Notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (In thousands of dollars except as noted and amounts per share)
7. Financial instruments (continued):
As at June 27, 2020, September 28, 2019 and June 29, 2019, the Company's financial derivatives carrying values were as follows:
Financial Assets
Financial Liabilities
Current
Non-Current
Current
Non-Current
June 27, 2020
June 27, 2020
Derivative financial instruments
$
$
$
$
measured at fair value through
profit or loss:
-
-
45
218
Sugar futures contracts
Foreign exchange forward
3,373
-
-
579
contracts
Derivative financial instruments
designated as effective cash
flow hedging instruments:
-
-
1,590
3,283
Natural gas futures contracts
Interest rate swap
-
-
1,526
5,632
3,373
-
3,161
9,712
Financial Assets
Financial Liabilities
Financial Assets
Financial Liabilities
Current
Non-
Current
Non-
Current
Non-
Current
Non-
Current
Current
Current
Current
September 28, 2019
June 29, 2019
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Derivative financial instruments
measured at fair value through
profit or loss:
Sugar futures contracts
27
-
-
59
-
46
195
-
Foreign exchange forward
673
21
13
328
2,856
79
-
157
Contracts
Derivative financial instruments
designated as effective cash
flow hedging instruments:
Natural gas futures
-
-
602
2,956
-
-
1,644
2,307
contracts
Interest rate swap
231
-
-
1,334
208
-
-
1,382
931
21
615
4,677
3,064
125
1,839
3,846
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
12
Notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
(In thousands of dollars except as noted and amounts per share)
7. Financial instruments (continued):
For the three months ended
Charged to cost of sales
Charged to finance
Other comprehensive
Unrealized gain / (loss)
income
gain / (loss)
June 27,
June 29,
June 27,
June 29,
June 27,
June 29,
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
$
$
$
$
$
$
Derivative financial instruments
measured at fair value through profit or
loss:
Sugar futures contracts
1,302
(551)
-
-
-
-
Foreign exchange forward contracts
3,079
2,541
-
-
-
-
Derivative financial instruments
designated as effective cash flow
hedging instruments:
Natural gas futures contracts
49
510
-
-
608
(1,051)
Interest rate swap
-
-
66
117
(1,587)
(1,110)
4,430
2,500
66
117
(979)
(2,161)
For the nine months ended
Charged to cost of sales
Charged to finance
Other comprehensive
Unrealized gain / (loss)
income
gain / (loss)
June 27,
June 29,
June 27,
June 29,
June 27,
June 29,
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
$
$
$
$
$
$
Derivative financial instruments
measured at fair value through profit or
loss:
Sugar futures contracts
965
(1,565)
-
-
-
-
Foreign exchange forward contracts
554
(237)
-
-
-
-
Derivative financial instruments
designated as effective cash flow hedging
instruments:
Natural gas futures contracts
71
1,315
-
-
(1,387)
(835)
Interest rate swap
-
-
197
309
(6,039)
(3,957)
1,590
(487)
197
309
(7,426)
(4,792)
The following table summarizes the Company's hedging components of other comprehensive income ("OCI") as at June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019:
June 27, 2020
June 29, 2019
Natural gas
Interest
Total
Natural gas
Interest rate
futures
futures
Total
rate swap
swap
contracts
contracts
$
$
$
$
$
$
Opening OCI
(2,751)
(1,740)
(4,491)
(2,679)
3,049
370
Income taxes
204
1,039
1,243
712
(810)
(98)
Opening OCI - net of income taxes
(2,547)
(701)
(3,248)
(1,967)
2,239
272
Change in fair value of derivatives designated
(1,316)
(5,842)
(7,158)
as cash flow hedges
480
(3,648)
(3,168)
Amounts reclassified to net earnings
(71)
(197)
(268)
(1,315)
(309)
(1,624)
Income taxes
360
1,568
1,928
221
1,049
1,270
Ending OCI - net of income taxes
(3,574)
(5,172)
(8,746)
(2,581)
(669)
(3,250)
For the three and nine months ended June 27, 2020, the derivatives designated as cash flow hedges were considered to be fully effective and no ineffectiveness has been recognized in net earnings.
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
13
Notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (In thousands of dollars except as noted and amounts per share)
7. Financial instruments (continued):
Approximately $2.3 million of net losses presented in accumulated other comprehensive income are expected to be reclassified to net earnings within the next twelve months.
During the first quarter, the Company entered into a five-year interest rate swap agreement with an effective date of October 3, 2019 at a rate of 1.68% for a notional amount of $20.0 million.
During the second quarter, the Company entered into a five-year interest rate swap agreement with an effective date of February 24, 2020 at a rate of 1.60% for a notional amount of $20.0 million, a three-year interest rate swap agreement with an effective date of March 6, 2020 at a rate of 1.08% for a notional amount of $20.0 million, decreasing to $10.0 million on June 28, 2021 and a one-year interest rate swap agreement with an effective date of June 28, 2024 at a rate of 1.18% for a notional amount of $80.0 million.
The aggregate notional amount of the all interest rate swap agreements is as follows:
Fiscal year contracted
Date
Total value $
Fiscal 2015
June 28, 2018 to June 28, 2020 - 1.959%
30,000
Fiscal 2017
May 29, 2017 to June 28, 2022 - 1.454%
20,000
Fiscal 2017
September 1, 2017 to June 28, 2022 - 1.946%
30,000
Fiscal 2017
June 29, 2020 to June 29, 2022 - 1.733%
30,000
Fiscal 2019
March 12, 2019 to June 28, 2024 - 2.08%
20,000
Fiscal 2019
June 28, 2022 to June 28, 2024 - 2.17%
80,000
Fiscal 2020
October 3, 2019 to June 28, 2024 - 1.68%
20,000
Fiscal 2020
February 24, 2020 to June 28, 2025 - 1.60%
20,000
Fiscal 2020
March 6, 2020 to June 28, 2021 - 1.08%
20,000
Fiscal 2020
June 28, 2021 to June 28, 2023 - 1.08%
10,000
Fiscal 2020
June 28, 2024 to June 28, 2025 - 1.18%
80,000
8. Revolving credit facility:
As a result of the amended revolving credit facility, the Additional Accordion Borrowings and the Additional TMTC Accordion Borrowings, the Company has a total of $265.0 million of available working capital from which it can borrow at prime rate, LIBOR rate or under bankers' acceptances, plus 20 to 250 basis points, based on achieving certain financial ratios.
Certain assets of the Company, including trade receivables, inventories and property, plant and equipment, have been pledged as security for the revolving credit facility. As at June 27, 2020, a total of $481.0 million of assets are pledged as security (September 28, 2019 - $422.2 million; June 29, 2019 - $442.0 million).
The maturity date of the amended revolving credit facility is June 28, 2024.
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
14
Notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (In thousands of dollars except as noted and amounts per share)
8. Revolving credit facility (continued):
The following amounts were outstanding as of:
June 27,
September 28,
June 29,
2020
2019
2019
$
$
$
Outstanding amount on revolving credit facility:
Current
25,000
17,000
47,000
Non-current
165,000
160,000
160,000
190,000
177,000
207,000
The carrying value of the revolving credit facility approximates fair value as the borrowings bear interest at variable rates.
9. Lease obligations:
The Company's leases are primarily for warehouses, operating properties, railcars and production equipment.
The following table presents lease obligations recorded in the consolidated statement of financial position as at June 27, 2020:
June 27,
September 28,
June 29,
2020
2019(1)
2019(1)
$
$
$
Current
3,222
139
50
Non-current
17,003
742
864
20,225
881
914
Finance lease obligations assessed under the previous standards. Refer to Note 3 (b).
Certain leases contain extension or termination options exercisable by the Company before the end of the non-cancellable contract period. The Company has applied judgement to determine the lease term for the contracts with renewal and termination options and has included renewal and termination options in the measurement of lease obligations when it is reasonably certain to exercise the options. The Company reassesses whether it is reasonably certain to exercise the options if there is a significant event or a significant change in circumstances which impacts the original assessments made.
Expenses relating to short-term leases, and for leases of low-value assets were not significant for the three and nine months ended June 27, 2020.
The total cash outflow for leases (including interest) for the three and nine months ended June 27, 2020 was $1.0 million and $3.1 million respectively, which was included as part of cash outflows from financing activities.
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
15
Notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (In thousands of dollars except as noted and amounts per share)
The outstanding convertible unsecured subordinated debentures are as follows:
June 27,
September 28,
June 29,
2020
2019
2019
$
$
$
Sixth series
57,425
57,500
57,500
Seventh series
97,575
97,750
97,750
Total face value
155,000
155,250
155,250
Less deferred financing fees
(4,759)
(5,500)
(5,747)
Less equity component
(6,930)
(6,930)
(6,930)
Accretion expense on equity component
2,055
1,410
1,199
Total carrying value - non current
145,366
144,230
143,772
The fair value of the Sixth and Seventh series debentures as at June 27, 2020 were approximately $154.4 million based on market quotes.
11. Share capital and other components of equity:
As of June 27, 2020, a total of 103,536,923 common shares (September 28, 2019 - 104,885,464; June 29, 2019 - 105,008,070) were outstanding.
During the first quarter, a total of $75 of the sixth series debentures and $175 of the seventh series debentures was converted by holders of the securities for a total of 9,079 and 19,774 common shares, respectively. These conversions are non-cash transactions and therefore not reflected in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flow.
On June 1, 2020, the Company received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to proceed with a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("2020 NCIB"), under which the Company may purchase up to 1,500,000 common shares. In addition, the Company entered into an automatic share purchase agreement with Scotia Capital Inc. in connection with the 2020 NCIB. Under the agreement, Scotia may acquire, at its discretion, common shares on the Company's behalf during certain "black-out" periods, subject to certain parameters as to price and number of shares. The 2020 NCIB commenced on June 3, 2020 and may continue to June 2, 2021. No shares were purchased under the 2020 NCIB during the quarter.
On May 22, 2019, the Company received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to proceed with a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("2019 NCIB"), under which the Company may purchase up to 1,500,000 common shares. The 2019 NCIB commenced on May 24, 2019 and terminated on March 30, 2020, whereby all common shares had been purchased. During the three and nine months ended June 27, 2020, the Company purchased 18,070 and 1,377,394 common shares having a book value of $17 and $1,320 for a total cash consideration of $80 and $6,536, respectively. The excess of the purchase price over the book value of the shares in the amount of $63 and $5,216 was charged to deficit. All shares purchased were cancelled.
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
16
Notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (In thousands of dollars except as noted and amounts per share)
11. Share capital and other components of equity (continued):
The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share amounting to the following for the three and nine month periods ending June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019:
June 27,
June 29,
2020
2019
$
$
Dividends
28,061
28,353
12. Earnings per share:
Reconciliation between basic and diluted earnings per share is as follows:
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
June 27,
June 29,
June 27,
June 29,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Basic earnings per share:
Net earnings
$5,538
$10,432
$22,467
$31,854
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
103,537,320
105,008,070
104,131,116
105,008,070
Basic earnings per share
$0.05
$0.10
$0.22
$0.30
Diluted earnings per share:
$5,538
$22,467
Net earnings
$10,432
$31,854
Plus impact of convertible unsecured
-
-
subordinated debentures and share options
1,529
4,570
$5,538
$11,961
$22,467
$36,424
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic weighted average number of shares
103,537,320
104,131,116
outstanding
105,008,070
105,008,070
Plus impact of convertible unsecured
-
-
subordinated debentures and share options
18,006,457
18,006,457
103,537,320
123,014,527
104,131,116
123,014,527
Diluted earnings per share
$0.05
$0.10
$0.22
$0.30
For the three and nine months ended June 27, 2020, the share options and the unsecured subordinated debentures were excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings per share as they were deemed anti-dilutive. For the three and nine months ended June 29, 2019, the share options were excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings per share as they were deemed anti-dilutive.
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
17
Notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (In thousands of dollars except as noted and amounts per share)
13. Share-based compensation:
Equity-SettledShare-Based Compensation:
The Company has reserved and set aside for issuance an aggregate of 4,000,000 common shares (September 28, 2019 - 4,000,000 common shares, June 29, 2019 - 4,000,000 common shares) at a price equal to the average market price of transactions during the last five trading days prior to the grant date. Options are exercisable to a maximum of 20% of the optioned shares per year, starting after the first anniversary date of the granting of the options and will expire after a term of ten years. Upon termination, resignation, retirement, death or long-term disability, all share options granted under the Share Option Plan not vested shall be forfeited.
On March 20, 2020, a total of 250,000 share options were granted at a price of $4.28 per common share to an executive.
On December 2, 2019, a total of 563,500 share options were granted at a price of $4.68 per common share to certain executives.
On December 3, 2018, a total of 447,175 share options were granted at a price of $5.58 per common share to certain executives.
Compensation expense is amortized over the vesting period of the corresponding optioned shares and is expensed in the administration and selling expenses with an offsetting credit to contributed surplus. An expense of $42 and $127 was recorded for the three and nine month periods ended June 27, 2020 (an expense of $46 and 144 for the three and nine month periods ended June 29, 2019).
The following tables summarize information about the Share Option Plan as of June 27, 2020:
Outstanding
Options
Options
Options
number of
granted
exercised
forfeited
Outstanding
Weighted
Exercise
options at
during the
during the
during the
number of options
average
Number of
price per
September 28, nine month
nine month
nine month
at June 27,
remaining
options
option
2019
period
period
period
2020
life exercisable
$4.28
-
250,000
-
-
250,000
9.73
-
$4.59
830,000
-
-
-
830,000
4.90
660,000
$4.68
-
563,500
-
-
563,500
9.43
-
$5.58
447,175
-
-
-
447,175
8.43
89,435
$5.61
80,000
-
-
-
80,000
1.73
80,000
$6.23
1,005,322
-
-
-
1,005,322
7.44
402,129
$6.51
360,000
-
-
-
360,000
6.44
216,000
2,722,497
813,500
-
-
3,535,997
n/a
1,447,564
Options outstanding held by key management personnel amounted to 2,915,997 options as at June 27, 2020 and 2,102,497 options as at September 28, 2019 (see note 15, Key management personnel).
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
18
Notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (In thousands of dollars except as noted and amounts per share)
13. Share-based compensation (continued):
Equity-SettledShare-Based Compensation (continued):
The measurement date fair values were measured based on the Black-Scholes option pricing model. Expected volatility is estimated by considering historic average share price volatility. The inputs used in the measurement of the fair values of the share-based payment plans granted in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 are the following:
Total fair value of options
$106
Share price
$4.81
Exercise price
$4.68
Expected volatility (weighted average volatility)
15.984% to 16.870%
Option life (expected weighted average life)
4 to 6 years
Expected dividends
7.48%
Weighted average risk-free interest rate (based on government bonds)
1.641% to 1.660%
The inputs used in the measurement of the fair values of the share-based payment plans granted in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 are the following:
Total fair value of options
$26
Share price
$4.24
Exercise price
$4.28
Expected volatility (weighted average volatility)
16.872% to 17.949%
Option life (expected weighted average life)
4 to 6 years
Expected dividends
8.49%
Weighted average risk-free interest rate (based on government bonds)
0.714% to 0.763%
Cash-SettledShare-Based Compensation:
Share Appreciation Rights ("SAR"):
Compensation expense is amortized over the vesting period of the corresponding optioned shares and is expensed in the administration and selling expenses with an offsetting credit to liability. An expense of $1 and a gain of $6 was recorded for the three and nine months ended June 27, 2020 (a gain of $8 and an expense of $2 was recorded for the three and nine months ended June 29, 2019). The liabilities arising from the SARs as at June 27, 2020 were $2 (September 28, 2019 - $8; June 29, 2019 - $12).
The following table summarizes information about the SARs as of June 27, 2020:
SARs
Outstanding
Share
Outstanding
SARs
SARs
forfeited
number of
Number of
number of SARs
granted
exercised
during the
SARs
price per
at September 28,
during the nine
during the nine
nine month
at June 27,
SARs
unit
2019
month period
month period
period
2020
exercisable
$6.51
125,000
-
-
-
125,000
75,000
The measurement date fair values were measured based on the Black-Scholes option pricing model. Expected volatility is estimated by considering historic average share price volatility. The inputs used in the measurement of the fair values of the SARs granted are the following:
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
19
Notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (In thousands of dollars except as noted and amounts per share)
13. Share-based compensation (continued):
Cash-SettledShare-Based Compensation (continued):
Share Appreciation Rights ("SAR") (continued):
Grant date
Measurement date
SARs granted December 5, 2016
as at June 27, 2020
Total fair value of SARs
$53
$2
Share price
$6.63
$4.72
Exercise price
$6.51
$6.51
Expected volatility (weighted average volatility)
16.520% to 18.670%
15.587% to 17.226%
Option life (expected weighted average life)
2 to 6 years
6 to 10 years
Expected dividends
5.43%
7.63%
Weighted average risk-free interest rate (based on
government bonds)
0.740% to 1.160%
0.362% to 0.506%
The expected volatility reflects the assumption that the historical volatility over a period similar to the life of the SARs is indicative of future trends, which may not necessarily be the actual outcome.
Performance Share Units ("PSU"): Fiscal 2020 grant:
On December 2, 2019, a total of 324,932 PSUs were granted to certain executives. In addition, an aggregate of 12,367 PSUs at a weighted-average share price of $4.74 were allocated as a result of the dividend paid during the quarters since inception, as the participants also receive dividend equivalents paid in the form of PSUs. As at June 27, 2020, an aggregate of 337,299 PSUs was outstanding. These PSUs will vest at the end of the 2020-2022 Performance Cycle based on the achievement of total shareholder returns set by the Human Resources and Compensation Committee ("HRCC") and the Board of Directors of the Company. Following the end of a Performance Cycle, the Board of Directors of the Company will determine, and to the extent only that the Vesting Conditions include financial conditions, concurrently with the release of the Company's financial and/or operational results for the fiscal year ended at the end of the Performance Cycle, whether the Vesting Conditions for the PSUs granted to a participant relating to such Performance Cycle have been achieved. Depending on the achievement of the Vesting Conditions, between 0% and 200% of the PSUs will become vested.
The Board of Directors of the Company has the discretion to determine that all or a portion of the PSUs granted to a participant for which the Vesting Conditions have not been achieved shall vest to such participant.
The value to be paid-out to each participant will be equal to the result of: the number of PSUs granted to the participant which have vested, multiplied by the volume weighted average closing price of the Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") for the five trading days immediately preceding the day on which the Company shall pay the value to the participant under the PSU Plan, and such date will in no event occur after December 31 of the third calendar year following the calendar year in which the PSUs are granted.
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
20
Notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (In thousands of dollars except as noted and amounts per share)
13. Share-based compensation (continued):
Cash-SettledShare-Based Compensation (continued):
Performance Share Units ("PSU")(continued): Fiscal 2020 grant (continued):
The fair values were established using the Monte Carlo model. The fair value as at grant date was $64 and $86 as at June 27, 2020. An expense of $12 and $14 was recorded for the three and nine month periods ending June 27, 2020 respectively in administration and selling expenses. The liabilities arising from the PSUs as at June 27, 2020 were $14.
Fiscal 2019 grant:
On December 3, 2018, an aggregate of 290,448 PSUs was granted by the Company. In addition, an aggregate of 30,769 PSUs at a weighted-average share price of $5.37 were allocated as a result of the dividend paid during the quarters since inception, as the participants also receive dividend equivalents paid in the form of PSUs. As at June 27, 2020, an aggregate of 321,217 PSUs was outstanding. These PSUs will vest at the end of the 2019-2021 Performance Cycle.
The fair values were established using the Monte Carlo model. The fair value as at grant date was $308 and $37 as at June 27, 2020 (September 28, 2019 - $35, June 29, 2019 - $459). An expense of $13 and $9 was recorded for the three and nine month periods ending June 27, 2020 respectively (June 29, 2019 - a gain of $17 and an expense of $83 respectively) in administration and selling expenses. The liabilities arising from the PSUs as at June 27, 2020 were $16 (September 28, 2019 - 7; June 29, 2019 - $83).
Fiscal 2018 grant:
On December 4, 2017, an aggregate of 224,761 PSUs was granted by the Company. In addition, an aggregate of 39,478 PSUs at a weighted-average share price of $5.57 were allocated as a result of the dividend paid during the quarters since inception, as the participants also receive dividend equivalents paid in the form of PSUs. As at June 27, 2020, an aggregate of 264,239 PSUs was outstanding. These PSUs will vest at the end of the 2018-2020 Performance Cycle.
The fair value as at June 27, 2020 was nil (September 28, 2019 - nil, June 29, 2019 - nil). An expense of nil was recorded for the three and nine month periods ending June 27, 2020 (June 29, 2019 - nil) in administration and selling expenses. The liabilities arising from the PSUs as at June 27, 2020 were nil (September 28, 2019 - nil; June 29, 2019 - nil).
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
21
Notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
(In thousands of dollars except as noted and amounts per share)
14. Supplementary cash flow information:
June 27,
June 29,
September 28,
September 29,
2020
2019
2019
2018
Non-cash transactions:
$
$
$
$
Additions of property, plant and equipment and
1,969
intangibles included in trade and other payables
1,967
294
1,041
15. Key management personnel:
The Board of Directors as well as the President and all the Vice-Presidents are deemed to be key management personnel of the Company. The following is the compensation expense for key management personnel:
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
June 27,
June 29,
June 27,
June 29,
2020
2019
2020
2019
$
$
$
$
Salaries and short-term benefits
1,607
746
3,144
2,221
Attendance fees for members of the Board of Directors
242
224
734
638
Post-retirement benefits
46
19
117
92
Share-based compensation
68
21
144
229
1,963
1,010
4,139
3,180
16. Personnel expenses:
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
June 27,
June 29,
June 27,
June 29,
2020
2019
2020
2019
$
$
$
$
Wages, salaries and employee benefits
25,276
22,336
76,024
67,315
Expenses related to defined benefit plans
1,298
751
4,003
3,023
Expenses related to defined contributions plans
1,820
1,556
4,426
3,820
Share-based compensation
68
21
144
229
28,462
24,664
84,597
74,387
The personnel expenses were charged and capitalized to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings and statements of financial position, respectively, as follows:
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
June 27,
June 29,
June 27,
June 29,
2020
2019
2020
2019
$
$
$
$
Cost of sales
22,212
19,647
68,736
60,058
Administration and selling expenses
5,727
4,457
14,458
12,860
Distribution expenses
418
426
1,178
1,169
28,357
24,530
84,372
74,087
Property, plant and equipment
105
134
225
300
28,462
24,664
84,597
74,387
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
22
Notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (In thousands of dollars except as noted and amounts per share)
17. Segmented information:
The Company has two operating and reportable segments, sugar and maple products. The principal business activity of the sugar segment is the refining, packaging and marketing of sugar products. The Maple products segment processes pure maple syrup and related maple products. The reportable segments are managed independently as they require different technology and capital resources. Performance is measured based on the segments' gross margins and results from operating activities. These measures are included in the internal management reports that are reviewed by the Company's President and CEO, and management believes that such information is the most relevant in the evaluation of the results of the segments.
Transactions between reportable segments are interest receivable (payable), which are eliminated upon consolidation.
For the three months ended June 27, 2020
Sugar
Maple
Corporate and
Total
products
eliminations
$
$
$
$
Revenues
144,173
61,974
-
206,147
Cost of sales
121,176
55,098
-
176,274
Gross margin
22,997
6,876
-
29,873
Depreciation and amortization
4,056
1,664
-
5,720
Results from operating activities
9,533
3,227
(388)
12,372
Additions to property, plant and
5,086
882
-
5,968
equipment and intangible assets
For the nine months ended June 27, 2020
Sugar
Maple
Corporate and
Total
products
eliminations
$
$
$
$
Revenues
442,597
171,992
-
614,589
Cost of sales
369,707
156,573
-
526,280
Gross margin
72,890
15,419
-
88,309
Depreciation and amortization
12,411
4,903
-
17,314
Results from operating activities
41,791
4,516
(1,126)
45,181
Additions to property, plant and
12,317
5,991
-
18,308
equipment and intangible assets
As at June 27, 2020
Sugar
Maple
Corporate and
Total
products
eliminations
$
$
$
$
Total assets
778,963
266,291
(165,646)
879,608
Total liabilities
(951,535)
(279,675)
620,362
(610,848)
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
23
Notes to unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
(In thousands of dollars except as noted and amounts per share)
17. Segmented information (continued):
For the three months ended June 29, 2019
Sugar
Maple
Corporate and
Total
products
eliminations
$
$
$
$
Revenues
146,240
45,208
-
191,448
Cost of sales
121,780
38,927
-
160,707
Gross margin
24,460
6,281
-
30,741
Depreciation and amortization
3,414
1,317
-
4,731
Results from operating activities
15,737
3,156
(323)
18,570
Additions to property, plant and
equipment and intangible assets
6,611
348
-
6,959
For the nine months ended June 29, 2019
Sugar
Maple
Corporate and
Total
products
eliminations
$
$
$
$
Revenues
436,446
150,274
-
586,720
Cost of sales
360,789
132,429
-
493,218
Gross margin
75,657
17,845
-
93,502
Depreciation and amortization
10,366
3,924
-
14,290
Results from operating activities
50,078
7,857
(988)
56,947
Additions to property, plant and
equipment and intangible assets
15,591
3,387
-
18,978
As at June 29, 2019
Sugar
Maple
Corporate and
Total
products
eliminations
$
$
$
$
Total assets
775,739
296,491
(165,550)
906,680
Total liabilities
(928,959)
(254,958)
627,195
(556,722)
Revenues were derived from customers in the following geographic areas:
