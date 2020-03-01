|
ROHM : Notice Regarding Purchase of Treasury Stock posted.
03/01/2020 | 11:53pm EST
Feb 09, 2010 Notice Concerning Revisions to Forecast Data ( PDF:20KB)
Nov 09, 2009 Notice Concerning Revisions to Forecast Data ( PDF:21KB)
Oct 30, 2009 Notice Concerning Revisions to Forecast Data ( PDF:20KB)
Oct 13, 2009 ROHM Announces Acquisition of Kionix, Inc. ( PDF:115KB)
Aug 07, 2009 Notice Concerning Revisions to Forecast Data ( PDF:21KB)
Jun 26, 2009 ROHM Announces the Rejection of the Shareholder Proposal at the 51st Annual Shareholders Meeting ROHM Announces the Rejection of the Shareholder Proposal at the 51st Annual Shareholders Meeting ( PDF:116KB)
Jun 22, 2009 Notice of Correction to the Financial Report of the Year Ended March 31, 2009 ( PDF:86KB)
Jun 04, 2009 Supplementary Explanation on the Board Opinion on the Shareholder Proposal ( PDF:118KB)
May 11, 2009 ROHM Announces Termination of Fair Rules for the Acquisition of Substantial Shareholdings (Takeover Defense Measure) ( PDF:17KB)
May 11, 2009 ROHM Announces Cancellation of Treasury Stock ( PDF:14KB)
May 11, 2009 ROHM Announces the Board Opinion on the Shareholder Proposal ( PDF:545KB)
May 01, 2009 ROHM Announces Receipt of Shareholder Proposal for the Annual Shareholders Meeting ( PDF:121KB)
Apr 23, 2009 Notice Concerning Reversing a Portion of Deferred Tax Liabilities and Revisions to Forecast Data ( PDF:23KB)
Disclaimer
Rohm Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 04:52:07 UTC
